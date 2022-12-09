Nothing will make you scared and laugh at the same time like these shows!

The highly anticipated Tim Burton comedy-horror series starring Jenna Ortega about the Addams Family’s daughter, Wednesday, premiered on Netflix on November 23. The program swiftly rose to the top of many nations' lists of the most streamed television programs.

In addition to the return of the most adored television family, the success of the show also stems from its flawless blending of horror and comedy, which gives the audience a seamless flow of the show. It turns out that the genre pairing of humor and horror, which doesn't seem like it should work, is one of the best ones ever. The second season of Wednesday has not yet been greenlit by Netflix, but in the meantime, there are a ton of other horror-comedy series available for fans to watch.

What We Do in the Shadows (2019 - )

What We Do in the Shadows is a mockumentary comedy horror TV series based on the 2014 New Zealand film of the same name. Set in Staten Island, New York City, the show follows the lives of four conventional vampires, Nandor (Kayvan Novak), Laszlo (Matt Berry), Nadja (Natasia Demetriou), and Guillermo (Harvey Guillén).

The program delicately references the idea that the vampires are immigrants while maintaining the same humorous elements as the classic, and succeeds in leaving its own unique imprint. Moreover, the show is aesthetically striking, intelligent, and funny with the cast's great performance, as opposed to torture, sulking vampires as customarily seen.

The Addams Family (1964 - 1966)

The Addams Family is a black comedy sitcom based on Charles Addams' New Yorker cartoons. The series centers on the titular family, an extended clan with definite macabre tastes and supernatural prowess as they navigate through life and encounter cultural clashes with the rest of the world.

The Addams Family is so rebellious in tone and attitude, with an excellent cast and acting, that it is the ideal post-millennial treat, especially for fans of the 2022 Wednesday series. The show also stands out from other horror comedy shows of the era thanks to its beautiful costume, makeup, and set design.

iZombie (2015 - 2019)

iZombie is a loose adaptation of Chris Roberson and Michael Allred’s comic book series of the same name. It chronicles the adventures of Olivia "Liv" Moore (Rose McIver), a medical examiner for the Seattle Police Department who transforms into a zombie after consuming the brains of murder victims and momentarily inheriting their memories and personalities.

iZombie is a deliciously sarcastic spin on the horror genre with a lighter tone and a totally different perspective on the undead than other shows on the same subject. Moreover, the supernatural components are mixed with real-world events and mystery series tropes making the show amusingly lively. The mix of strong writing and strategically placed comedy also provides many opportunities for zombie puns throughout the show.

Santa Clarita Diet (2017 - 2019)

Santa Clarita Diet follows Joel (Timothy Olyphant) and Sheila Hammond (Drew Barrymore), a husband, and wife real estate duo whose daily routines take a dramatic turn when Sheila begins to exhibit signs of turning into a zombie. Sheila's baffled family is trying to find a solution for her condition while also dealing with its effects of it, such as her sudden desire for human flesh and drastically changed personality that is more impulsive and primitive.

Santa Clarita Diet is an astonishing comedy that is odd, disturbing, and provocative, especially with Barrymore giving an impressive and stylish performance throughout. In addition, the program isn't suitable for everyone, especially when eating, as it features some graphic sequences that can disturb some viewers. Despite all that, the contemporary terror and clever humor are what make the show great.

Ash vs Evil Dead (2015 - 2018)

Set in Sam Raimi’s Evil Dead cinematic universe and takes place 30 years after the events of Evil Dead, Ash vs. Evil Dead follows Ash, reprized by Bruce Campbell, a recluse who leads a monotonous life and is still struggling to comprehend what happened at the lodge. As he finally comes to terms with his history, Ash must prepare his chainsaw and pick up his dependable boomstick in case a Deadite invasion occurs.

The show is a cracker if you like the mixed-genre genre and are fans of Sam Raimi's original movies, then you’ll enjoy revisiting touchstones, and Raimi's unique flair. However, the show can also easily entertain newbies as well with its twisted sense of humor, amiable characters, and interesting plot.

Scream Queens (2015 - 2016)

Taking place in Kappa House, the most sought-after sorority at the fictional Wallace University, Scream Queens centers on a group of sorority girls who are the victims of a serial killer who is disguising himself as the school's mascot, the Red Devil.

Scream Queens is a unique binge for dedicated slasher lovers and a superb introduction to horror to non-fan with just the right amount of sarcasm and fun. Thanks to its creator, Ryan Murphy, the show combines all the campy, and glitzy aspects of Glee with the dark, and gritty elements of American Horror Story. Additionally, the show has a ton of pop culture references that will appeal to millennial viewers.

Z Nation (2014 - 2018)

Three years after the outbreak of a virus that has killed the majority of people, Z Nation follows the only known plague survivor named Murphy (Keith Allan), who must be escorted from New York to California, where the final virus lab is waiting for his blood, by a group of survivors being guided by Simon "Citizen Z" Cruller (DJ Qualls) through the apocalypse.

Despite receiving mixed reviews from both fans and critics, Z Nation manages to generate some entertaining surprises of the genre without taking itself too seriously. Moreover, with the right amount of combination of humor, action, and horror, this show is amusing to watch.

Stan Against Evil (2016 - 2018)

Stan Against Evil is set in a New Hampshire town that was established on the site of a large-scale witch burning which is heavily haunted by demons, witches, and ghosts that all despise the authorities who put them and those of their kind to death. The show follows crotchety former sheriff Stan Miller (John C. McGinley) who must work with Evie Barrett (Janet Varney), his replacement, to protect the town from paranormal activity.

Despite its flaws in character development, the show is a light violent, and entertaining show. However, with a terrific balance of humor, action, and terror, and an engaging and unique plot, this show is quite entertaining to watch.

Truth Seeker (2020 - )

Truth Seeker follows a group of part-time paranormal researchers who track the otherworldly using homemade gadgets while posting their exploits online. They unearth an unbelievable, apocalyptic plot as their haunted stakeouts grow increasingly horrific.

The show is an unusual and engaging horror comedy that hits the ideal mix between heart, terror, and humanity. Moreover, Truth Seeker is primarily a lighthearted parade of spooky pop-ins with entertaining winks and references to horror movies, despite the odd sad moment. The program also represents Simon Pegg and Nick Frost's other successful collaboration that slowly charms the audience with their signature humor.

Crazyhead (2016)

Crazyhead is a four-part horror-comedy TV miniseries that follows Amy (Cara Theobold) and Raquel (Susan Wokoma) who fight some vicious demons while attempting to make their way through the harsh life choices of their early twenties.

Part of what makes Crazyhead so thrilling is how it challenges stereotypes and assumptions while also messing with the power relationships they have established in the series. Moreover, the show is filled with strong brisk storytelling aplenty, wicked humor, and no shortage of spooky, adorable, or heartbreaking sequences, giving the audience a Buffy The Vampire Slayer vibe, but more realistic.

