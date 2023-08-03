The Academy Awards have been notoriously unkind to the horror genre. Currently, Jonathan Demme’s 1991 masterpiece Silence of the Lambs is the only horror-adjacent film that has ever won the Academy Award for Best Picture, and the number of horror films included in the nominations has been dwindling ever since.

This is particularly bad news for many great directors who work primarily within the horror genre and have thus far failed to receive any major recognition. These ten filmmakers are the greatest that have never been nominated for an Oscar.

10 Mike Flanagan

Image via Warner Bros.

Mike Flanagan is among the brightest voices working in the horror field today. As opposed to cheap jump scares, Flanagan often crafts slow-burn horror films that delve deep within the minds of his characters. He’s a truly talented writer who has crafted thoughtful adaptations, including many novels and short stories by Stephen King.

RELATED: The 75 Best Horror Movies of All-Time

Unfortunately, the “horror bias” the Oscars have has seemingly carried over to the Emmys, as Flanagan’s television projects The Haunting of Hill House, The Haunting of Bly Manor, and Midnight Mass did not score any major nominations.

9 Ari Aster

Image via A24

When it comes to well-fleshed-out characters, memorable imagery, and elaborate productions, Ari Aster is one of the most innovative filmmakers within the “A24 generation.” Hereditary and Midsommar are well-written, meticulously crafted projects that both audiences and critics have embraced as potential classics, yet both failed to earn a single nomination from the Oscars.

Unfortunately, the Oscars’ unwillingness to nominate Aster has extended to every member of his cast and crew. It remains quite egregious that Toni Collette’s powerful performance in Hereditaryand the incredible costume and makeup designers for Midsommar failed to receive any recognition.

8 Dario Argento

Dario Argento is 82 years old and continues to make new films actively; it seems odd that after a career that started in the mid-1960s and dozens of classics to his name, none of Argento’s films have received any major recognition.

It is certainly not a matter of quality, as films such as 1975’s Deep Red and 1977’s Suspiriahave been considered classics to this day and have influenced many of the Oscars’ favorite modern filmmakers. The Oscar-friendly European filmmaker Luca Guadagnino even failed to earn any nods for his 2017 remake of Argento’s Suspiria.

7 Sam Raimi

Sam Raimi is best known for his work in the horror genre, as The Evil Dead trilogy was a highly influential series that radically changed the way independent horror films were received and distributed. Raimi’s breakthrough efforts and creative productions have yet to earn him a Best Director nomination.

RELATED: Every A24 Horror Movie Ranked From Worst to Best

Raimi has a career that spans far beyond horror, as he’s also worked on many projects in different genres, such as the sports film For the Love of the Game, the supernatural thriller The Gift, and the crime thriller A Simple Plan. Regardless of his range, he has yet to count himself as an “Oscar nominee."

6 Tobe Hooper

Image Via New Line Cinema

The Academy Awards love controversy, as it’s bound to generate even more eyeballs toward their ceremonies themselves. “Controversial” would be an understatement in describing the work of the late great Tobe Hooper, who sparked a national conversation about violence with his 1974 masterpiece, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre.

Hooper sadly passed away without ever receiving the recognition he deserved from the Oscars. Thankfully, critics came around to the brilliance of his work, and Hooper’s career of achievements (including the equally brilliant The Texas Chain Saw Massacre 2 and the 1982 horror classic Poltergeist) have been praised.

5 James Whale

There have been countless montages in the Oscar ceremonies about the all-time greatest moments or images in film, and it wouldn’t be unusual to see many projects from the great James Whale included within these compilations. Whale directed three of the most iconic horror films of all time, with Frankenstein, The Invisible Man, and The Bride of Frankenstein, yet sadly passed away without ever receiving the Oscars’ stamp of approval.

Whale’s work in other genres also failed to earn Oscar attention; he helmed the 1936 version of Show Boat and 1937’s The Road Back, a sequel to the Best Picture winner All Quiet on the Western Front.

4 Wes Craven

Image via New Line Cinemas

An unfortunate trend about the Oscars is that they tend to nominate films that are popular at the time of release yet have little staying power and are hardly remembered in the years and decades that followed. This might explain why Wes Craven’s most defining work within the horror genre, much of which involved social satire that went above some viewers’ heads, did not earn him any accolades from major awards bodies.

Even if Screamand A Nightmare on Elm Street went Oscar-free, Craven could rest easy knowing he created two of the most beloved horror franchises of all time.

3 Terence Fisher

Image via Universal

Many of the leading Oscar contenders each year are adapted from famous works of literature and prose, as the Academy tends to appreciate when a filmmaker can take an inventive and original slant on a classic piece of writing. When tackling iconic stories, the British horror director Terence Fisher was an absolute master of his craft.

RELATED: The Best Halloween Movies Streaming on Netflix Right Now

Fisher created what many consider to be the definitive versions of classic horror characters from literature, including 1958’s The Horror of Dracula, 1957’s The Curse of Frankenstein, and 1959’s The Mummy.

2 David Cronenberg

Image Via Pathé Distribution

David Cronenberg isn’t just a great horror director who has created some of the most frightening images in film history; he’s also an ardent social critic whose satirical and political commentary on culture, media ownership, class differences, and toxic masculinity. Cronenberg’s influence on the development of cinema for over five decades has been extraordinary, yet hasn’t resulted in a single Oscar nomination for Best Director or Best Picture.

While the film was snubbed in other categories, Viggo Mortensen received the Best Actor nomination for his performance in Cronenberg’s 2007 masterpiece Eastern Promises.

1 John Carpenter

Image via Embassy Pictures

John Carpenter’s run of classic films from the mid-1970s to the early 1990s is one of the most extraordinary strings of success in film history; Carpenter consecutively helmed such beloved classics as Assault on Precinct 13, Halloween, Escape From New York, The Thing, Christine, Big Trouble in Little China, and They Live, among others.

Carpenter doesn’t need the Oscars to celebrate him; his legacy will live longer than most titles showered with awards praise. He has the love of countless fans and will be remembered as one of cinema’s finest auteurs.

KEEP READING: Every John Carpenter Movie Ranked from Worst to Best