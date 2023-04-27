Directing a film is certainly no easy job — much less a terrifying movie of the horror genre, which is arguably both the most popular and the most disrespected out of all. Although often snubbed by important Award ceremonies, these talented directors always manage to deliver flawless films with compelling premises and intriguing characters.

To celebrate their undeniable gifts, we look back, with the help of cinephiles on Reddit, at ten of the best horror filmmakers working today — from those who have been around for a while to those whose deserved popularity has started rising fairly recently.

10 Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead

While Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead are obviously two different filmmakers, they are best known for their work together; these two highly creative minds have originated some of the most inventive science fiction horror content in the past decade like Spring and The Endless and are currently reportedly developing a TV show set in their Benson and Moorhead's cinematic universe.

"Benson and Moorehead are fantastic. Definitely looking forward to more from them," wedontgotoravenholme said in a comment with which many users agreed. The dynamic duo also directed Marvel'sMoon Knightepisodes 2 and 4, which is (although not horror, but rather more of a thriller) one of the cinematic universe's most intriguing recent projects.

9 Ti West

Although Ti West has been around for a while directing popular movies of the genre like V/H/S and Cabin Fever 2, his latest projects starring Mia Goth — X and Pearl, which are inspired by and filmed in the style of the original installment of The Texas Chainsaw Massacre franchise — are arguably what has caught people's attention in recent times.

On Reddit, Dont4GetToSmile admitted that they are "glad to see Ti West gaining more recognition. I always loved House of the Devil." As for the filmmaker's upcoming projects, a new installment for the X film series, MaXXXine, has recently just started production.

8 Jordan Peele

Jordan Peele's Nope was one of the most anticipated movies from last year, and it was very well received by general audiences; in fact, many cinephiles were let down by the fact that it wasn't nominated for an Academy Award. Peele also directed memorable, mind-bending watches like Get Out and Us.

While tinolovespups believes that the director "defined the most of 2010 era horror" after James Wan, beyoncedoritosJR thinks that the filmmaker's movies are impressive but also "overhyped (but look awesome)." Either way, there is no way to deny that Peele's work is unique and impactful, which is part of what makes him stand out in his field.

7 Guillermo del Toro

The master at fabricating incredibly realistic creatures that will haunt viewers for days, Guillermo del Toro is undoubtedly a very distinctive filmmaker that often seamlessly blends gothic elements with horror, fantasy, and sci-fi. Just last year, the Pan's Labyrinth and The Shape of Water director created a horror anthology series for Netflix, Cabinet of Curiosities.

Pipeline77 considers the filmmaker one of the best of the genre, however, a Reddit user argues that the beloved director "has become all style and little substance." Undoubtedly, some of the elements that stand out most in del Toro's style are the stunning visuals and atmosphere it features.

6 Julia Ducournau

Julia Ducournau has proved herself to be quite the creative. By directing only two features — the shocking and provocative body horror movies Raw and Titane — the promising filmmaker has caught the attention of many viewers who can't help wondering what is next for in line for her.

"I’m not sure I’ve been this excited to see what’s next from a director after Raw and Titane," a now-deleted Reddit account wrote. "Yeah Julia Ducournau has become one of my favorite current directors, even with only two full length features. They are both such dense and confident films that I adore to pieces," charredfrog agreed.

5 Jennifer Kent

The mastermind behind the astounding directorial debut The Babadook (her first official feature-length movie) as well as The Nightingale, Jennifer Kent is a memorable horror director who often resorts to a carefully composed visual style and depicts thought-provoking themes like anger, guilt, and regret.

"I’ve not seen her mentioned yet so I’ll throw her name into the ring too, Jennifer Kent," siarad-y-gwir rightfully remarked. Kent assuredly stands among the most intriguing filmmakers of recent times, leading the path of modern horror and providing audiences food for thought in the meantime.

4 Robert Eggers

After just three feature films, Robert Eggers has successfully (and deservingly) managed to rise to fame and become one of the most beloved creatives in his field. Although The Northman is an epic historical fiction, Eggers' directorial debut horror The Witch and 2019 film The Lighthouse are the projects of his that attract the most attention.

The filmmaker's name is one of the most thrown around in the platform when the subject is best modern-day horror directors, with many users highlighting how excited they are that he is set to direct a Nosferatu remake. "Robert Eggers, he’s my favorite director working at the moment. If Nosferatu turns out awesome he might be my fave of all time," need_dopamine95 said.

3 Mike Flanagan

After directing so many great horror TV shows, including The Haunting of Hill House, The Haunting of Bly Manor, and, most recently, Midnight Mass, Mike Flanagan has stolen the hearts of many fans of the genre. What's widely known about the Doctor Sleep director is that he surely loves a good psychological horror with a bittersweet ending.

"Flanagan is up there," KyleLikesBBQ said. Another Redditor claims that the director is the very best in his field "due to his quantity:quality ratio," and a now-deleted Reddit account explains that nothing makes them "feel more out of place in the horror community than my complete indifference to Flanagan’s output. Glad people like him! Just not for me."

2 James Wan

James Wan's unforgettable work has been feeding horror audiences for the past decade and continues to do so today. Although Wan is not exclusively a horror director (with both a new Aquaman film and The Conjuring 4 on the way), his movies of the genre are among the most memorable; The Conjuring and Insidious are two projects that leap out, though Malignant and M3GAN two of the most recent unconventional films that he partook in.

On the platform, users can not help praising the director's versatility. "I agree completely. He does straight horror, fun horror and even throws the billion dollar action movie in there too," Pratical_Back855 commented. "No one else working in the genre right now is even close to him," ISawNightwishInLA replied.

1 Ari Aster

With a new exciting project just released this month (Beau is Afraid, starring the talented Joaquin Phoenix), Ari Aster is doubtlessly the most promising horror filmmaker working today. He has also been a part of other memorable A24 horror cult classic projects like Hereditary and Midsommar.

It is clear that many, many cinephiles are intrigued by what is next for Aster, naming him one of the most interesting personalities in the horror film industry right now. "Was looking for this. Not sure a more talented story teller is operating in horror," Offline_Alias commented. "But we need more films before he can be the best. Consistency is required."

