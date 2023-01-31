Another year, another set of horror films snubbed first by the Golden Globes and now by the Academy Awards. Much to the baffled dismay of horror fans, excellent writing, directing, performances and downright cinematic filmmaking miss out on being recognized on "Hollywood's Biggest Night." Over the years, a few films sneak into the nominations and actually win, making their scares Oscar-worthy. Acting aside, it's a mystery why horror is overlooked especially in the technical categories. The efforts of costume designers, makeup, and hairstylists consistently transform actors into monsters of all shapes and sizes. Jump scares and pop-ups wouldn't succeed without sound and cinematography.

The list goes on and on. The obvious voting and politics of Oscar campaigns play an influential part in whether a film is nominated. In the near future, audiences and genre lovers hope to see their slasher starlets and diabolical directors earn their due. The last decade has demonstrated some of the best directorial debuts in the genre and in overall cinema bringing the best of the best unnerving tales to the screen.

1 'The Babadook' (2014)

Before the most-talked-about horror debuts of the decade, Jennifer Kent set the stage for what a feature debut in the genre should look like with The Babadook. The titular character of a terrifying figure from a children's book, a single mother and her son fall into a well of paranoia as they believe the character of Mister Babadook is in their home.

Opting for cinematic horror storytelling instead of jump scares, Kent should have earned her place among the Best Original Screenplay and Best Director categories. Essie Davis as Amelia was a horror performance for the books that garnered its own nomination.

2 'It Follows' (2014)

Not a box-office-busting horror film, but the thrilling low-budget horror film It Follows resonated with movie lovers with its unique premise and style. A supernatural entity slowly, but with determination follows teenage Jay (Maika Monroe) after she sleeps with a mysterious out-of-town date. For its originality in a genre saturated with hauntings and slashers, writer-director David Robert Mitchell deserved an Oscar nod for Best Original Screenplay.

Alongside its out-of-the-box concept, It Follows featured a production and costume style paired with a synthesizer-heavy score that had you questioning what decade the film took place. This combination of elements certainly was worth recognizing by the Academy's technical award categories.

3 'The Witch' (2015)

Image via A24

A definite slow-build in all the best ways, The Witch introduced audiences to Anya Taylor-Joy as well as Robert Eggers. Set in 1630, a New England family is forced to confront black magic, witchcraft and the devil. Regardless if you enjoy films with a "what did I just watch" type of ending, The Witch serves as a guide for making a period horror piece without sacrificing style.

The darkness is not only built into the story and script but into the physical atmosphere. The production design and cinematography allow for the pacing to succeed in building tense, unsettling scenes. Despite the caliber in which Eggers and his films operate, they have yet to win an Oscar let alone the nominations (The Lighthouseearning just one nomination).

4 'Train to Busan' (2016)

A Korean horror movie, Train to Busan deserved a shot at the golden statute. With films like Roma, Parasite and now All Quiet on the Western Front earning not only a Best International Feature Film (formerly Best Foreign Language Film) but Best Picture, this zombie tale was worthy of the Best International Feature Film nod, unfortunately arriving too early and missing the changing tide that has struck for international projects in the last few years.

The film follows Seok-woo (Gong Yoo) and his daughter Soo-an (Su-an Kim) as they travel by train when a zombie outbreak wreaks havoc on the passengers and the outside world. While the zombie genre is saturated with a few or more duds, Train to Busan finds a perfect balance between fear, horror and heart as its characters try to survive their circumstances.

5 'It' (2017)

Despite The Shining's famous snub, the Academy hasn't completely shut out Stephen King adaptations with films like Misery and Carrie earning nominations and/or wins in their respective years. It should have been added to the ballot in a few categories. A feature film adaptation of the iconic tale, a group of kids from rural Derry, Maine combat a malicious entity masquerading as a terrifying clown in 1989.

Makeup and Hairstyling is the obvious choice for this film. Utilizing and transforming the tall stature of Bill Skarsgård into Pennywise was incredible. Let's not forget the horrors that took place in the house at the Well House, deserving of a Best Production Design nod. Lastly, a well-deserved Best Adapted Screenplay nom was in order for taking the iconic source material and making it a cinematic success.

6 'Hereditary' (2018)

Image via A24

A stellar feature film debut for writer-director Ari Aster, Hereditary gave horror fans high hopes that cinematic horror was moving in the right direction following Jordan Peele's debut a year earlier. Sadly, the lack of mainstream award recognition for Hereditary once again reminded audiences that horror movies have a tough road to earn those dues. Toni Collette was more than deserving of Best Actress for her role as the family matriarch devastated and now haunted by a set of tragic events.

Extremely unsettling from start to finish, the cinematography and editing elevate this film alongside Aster's lead and Collette's performance. Even for those who were confused or turned off by the ending, there's no denying the brilliance of how well put together that scene was.

7 'Us' (2019)

Image via Universal Pictures

Following its release, audiences thought Jordan Peele had done it again and was a shoo-in for another set of Oscar nominations with Us. Unfortunately, that wasn't the case. Thought-provoking and genuinely terrifying, Us features a woman haunted by her past only to be confronted with it as four masked strangers threaten her, her family and the entire country.

What should have been a collection of nominations turned into no acknowledgment by the Academy. Lupita Nyong'o should have earned a Best Actress nomination for her double role as Adelaide and Red, adding a second nomination to her career. Peele was due for a second Best Original Screenplay nomination and perhaps a directorial nomination.

8 'Midsommar' (2019)

An unnerving follow-up to Hereditary, Midsommar proved Aster could intensify his films even more. A couple, whose relationship is hanging by a thread, travels with friends to a Swedish midsummer festival where things turn from an idyllic vacation to a violent, disturbing encounter with a pagan cult.

Led by the immaculate Florence Pugh, her performance alone should have earned her a Best Actress nomination and possible win. Her portrayal of Dani hit so many emotional ranges that audiences were riding the film's rollercoaster with her. The elaborate set design and costuming surrounding the festival and cult were Oscar-worthy as well. The final scene alone could have nabbed a Cinematography or Editing bid as well.

9 'Nope' (2022)

Image Via Universal Pictures

For the second film in a row, Peele's horror brilliance was snubbed. Fans of the filmmaker thought the lack of nominations or wins for Us was a fluke, a tough year to go against films like Parasite, Joker and Once Upon a Time...In Hollywood. In this sci-fi horror movie, brother and sister OJ (Daniel Kaluuya) and Emerald Haywood (Keke Palmer) discover a disturbing presence in the sky above their California horse ranch, determined to capture it on film.

Nope earned zero Oscar nominations despite being a film that could compete with the best for the technical awards like Best Sound. Palmer and Kaluuya had a tough outing against some highly-competitive performances this year, but Nope deserved the Academy's recognition. As if the plot weren't original enough, Peele snuck in an acronym in the title deserving an award for creativity in itself. N.O.P.E. stands for not of planet Earth, identifying the film's antagonist right from the start.

10 'Pearl' (2022)

Image via A24

Paying homage to the horror and non-horror movies that came before it, Ti West's first two installments in his trilogy series set the stage for filmmaking that deserves to get the genre recognized. First came X and then came Pearl. Mia Goth stars as Pearl in both films (young and old). Her performance in Pearl's origin story should have been recognized by the Academy, fans of the franchise as well as Goth herself becoming vocal about the snub.

West's explosion onto the scene with two back-to-back gems and a third on the way later in 2023 demonstrates what viewers have known for a while. There's a line of horror filmmakers producing high-quality content that moviegoers are paying attention to and the Academy should too.

