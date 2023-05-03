For decades one of the most common trends in Hollywood was reboots of popular franchises. In recent years, however, a new trend has become evermore popular, that being the legacy sequel. A sequel that takes place long after the original film, legacy sequels are films that revisit the characters and stories from an older film.

Many films from every genre imaginable have had a legacy sequel, including comedies and horror flicks. In truth, though, legacy sequels have been a semi-common occurrence in horror for decades. From the rehabilitation of Norman Bates in Psycho II to the suspenseful slashes from Ghostface in Scream (2022), there are many legacy sequels worth your time.

7 'Texas Chainsaw Massacre' (2022)

Fifty years after Leatherface's (Mark Burnham) 1973 killing spree, a group of young entrepreneurs travel to an abandoned town in Texas. After an elderly woman close to him dies of a heart attack, Leatherface returns and goes on another killing spree.

Texas Chainsaw Massacre was released in 2022 and while it didn't receive favorable reviews from critics, it was one of the most-watched films on Netflix for the first week upon release. The film is a direct sequel to the original 1974 film, The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, ignoring the events of the previous sequels.

6 'Curse of Chucky' (2013)

Nine years after the events of Seed of Chucky, Nica (Fiona Dourif), a young woman regroups with her sister, Barb (Danielle Bisutti), and her brother-in-law, Ian (Brennan Elliott) following the death of her mother. After people start dying, Nica begins to suspect that there may be more to her niece's creepy doll than meets the eye.

Curse of Chucky was the first sequel of the Chucky franchise to not be released in movie theaters but still received high praise from critics. The film was released in 2013 and was a return to a more straightforward horror film, unlike the previous sequels.

5 'Psycho II' (1983)

After being released from a mental institution, Norman Bates (Anthony Perkins) returns to his home and the Bates Motel in an attempt to live a normal life. When murders begin happening once again, no one knows whether Bates has resumed his old ways or if someone is trying to frame him.

Released 22 years after Psycho, Psycho II may be the first legacy sequel in history. Critics applauded the film for its story and the return of Perkins but claimed it failed to capture the full spirit of the original. Despite that, the movie is still well-regarded among horror fans.

4 'Doctor Sleep' (2019)

Years after the events of The Shining, Dan Torrance (Ewan McGregor) meets a teenager, Abra (Kyliegh Curran) who exhibits the same ability as him, the gift is known as the "shine". The two must team up against an evil cult known as True Knot, who want to feed off the shine to become immortal.

Released in 2019, 39 years after the release of The Shining, Doctor Sleep received positive reviews from critics and was a box office success. The film featured an entirely new cast, but Danny Lloyd, who played a young Dan Torrance in the original, was featured in a cameo.

3 'Candyman' (2021)

After learning about the old urban legend of the Candyman, Anthony McCoy (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II), a young artist, becomes obsessed with the history of Sherman Fields, a man wrongfully murdered by the Chicago Police. His obsession leads to accidentally summoning the spirit of "The Candyman", which causes a new murder spree.

Candyman was released in 2021 and is a sequel to the 1992 film of the same name. The film brought back the first film's two stars, Virginia Madsen and Tony Todd, in limited roles. The film received positive reviews from critics, who applauded the film's attempt to deepen the lore of the franchise.

2 'Scream' (2022)

Twenty-five years after the events of Scream (1996), high school student Tara Carpenter (Jenna Ortega) is attacked in her home. This new Ghostface terrorizes the town, targeting a group focused on uncovering the mysteries of the town's past.

Following the release of Scream in 1996, the mask worn by Ghostface became an iconic horror image and a common Halloween costume. Despite that, the franchise appeared dead in the water in the 2000s but saw a revival when the 2022 reboot breathed new life into the franchise.

1 'Halloween' (2018)

After being locked in an institution for 40 years, Michael Myers (James Jude Courtney, Nick Castle) escapes on Halloween and returns to Haddonfield, the town he terrorized decades before, to confront Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis). Having survived his first attack, Laurie has dedicated her life to stopping Myers once and for all.

Halloween (2018) was a critical and financial success upon release, with critics praising it for being a direct sequel to the first Halloween. The film brought back Jamie Lee Curtis and Nick Castle, who had both appeared in the first as their respective characters. The film's success led to two sequels, Halloween Kills and Halloween Ends.

