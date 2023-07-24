Mockumentary refers to a style of filmmaking that presents fictionalized events by emulating the storytelling tropes and editing styles of traditional documentary filmmaking. It shares DNA with the 'found footage' subgenre but is distinct due to its more overtly artful and deliberate presentation, often including interviews and voiceover narration.

Although the mockumentary format is most commonly associated with comedies like This Is Spinal Tap, there are actually many excellent horror mockumentaries. Presenting a horror story as if it is completely factual can make for chilling results, creating more audience investment and leaving viewers with a feeling of dread even after the credits roll.

10 'Digging Up the Marrow' (2014)

Image via Image Entertainment.

Digging Up the Marrow is a 2014 horror-comedy mockumentary directed by Adam Green, who stars in the movie as a fictionalized version of himself, featuring cameos from horror royalty like Tony Todd and Kane Hodder and a lead performance from Twin Peaks' Ray Wise. The movie centers around Green shooting a documentary investigating the existence of monsters living in an underground realm called 'The Marrow,' and chronicles his journey from skeptic to believer.

Like Green's work on Hatchet, Digging Up the Marrow is a love letter to the horror genre and a very fun watch. The star of the movie is its fantastic creature design, showcasing creative and unique monsters brought to life by delightful practical effects. Digging Up the Marrow is a treat for horror fans, and uses its mockumentary format to great effect in synthesizing its horror and its comedy.

9 'Antrum' (2018)

Image via Uncork'd Entertainment.

Canadian chiller Antrum, written and directed by David Amito and Michael Laicini, is unique because of its inventive structure, combining mockumentary with throwback horror to create its mythos of 'the deadliest film ever made'. Antrum presents a fictional 1970s 'cursed' horror film in its entirety, building up the lore behind the curse in its opening and closing mockumentary segments.

The film-within-the-film is atmospheric and creepy, focusing on two siblings journeying through Hell, and the backstory and analysis discussed in the interview segments greatly elevate it. Antrum does an excellent job of creating a believable cursed film, and its emphasis on occult imagery and subliminal messaging is sure to get under its audience's skin.

8 'Behind the Mask: The Rise of Leslie Vernon' (2006)

Image via Anchor Bay Entertainment.

Behind the Mask: The Rise of Leslie Vernon is a 2006 black comedy horror directed Scott Glosserman. The film satirizes the horror genre, portraying a world in which horror villains really exist and focusing on a documentary crew following Leslie Vernon (Nathan Baesel) as he attempts to join the ranks of iconic slasher antagonists.

As a meta-slasher, the mockumentary shows a playful love of the genre, even featuring horror icon Robert Englund in a supporting role. Leslie himself is a compelling character and the universe of the film is original and fun. The film delivers on both laughs and scares and as such remains a cult classic to this day.

7 'Butterfly Kisses' (2018)

Image via Gravitas Ventures.

Erik Kristopher Myers' horror mockumentary Butterfly Kisses presents three layers of filmmakers (including a fictionalized version of Myers himself) exploring the truth behind an urban legend about a demon called "Peeping Tom." The film focuses on skepticism and belief and examines the culture around paranormal investigation and folklore.

Produced by and featuring The Blair Witch Project's Eduardo Sánchez, Butterfly Kisses utilized guerrilla marketing to create awareness of its fictional urban legend, convincing many people that it was a genuine piece of folklore and creating a creepy blending of fiction and reality. The film and the impact of its marketing are a great example of the power of horror mockumentaries.

6 'Horror in the High Desert 2: Minerva' (2023)

Image via Amazon.

Minerva is the second film in Dutch Marich's terrifying Horror in the High Desert mockumentary series, focusing around a series of fictional disappearances and deaths in the Nevada desert. While the original film was a strong mockumentary with a bone-chilling climax, Horror in the High Desert 2: Minerva includes more scenes of outright horror and dread throughout its runtime.

Mixing interview segments with found footage elements reminiscent of the terrifying ending scenes from The Blair Witch Project, the film creates compelling and truly frightening mythology about mysterious humanoids hunting people in the wilderness. The Horror in the High Desertfilms are criminally underrated and Minerva in particular deserves to be on the radar of every found footage horror enthusiast.

5 'What We Do in the Shadows' (2014)

Image via Madman Entertainment.

What We Do in the Shadows is a charming horror-comedy mockumentary from New Zealand writer-directors Jermaine Clement and Taika Waititi about a group of vampires who share a house in the suburbs together. The film's quirky yet dark sense of humor proved popular with audiences, sparking the currently-running What We Do in the Shadows TV series.

The protagonists are incredibly likable, portrayed by charismatic actors including Clement and Waititi themselves. The film is hilarious but also contains plenty of blood and gore to satisfy horror enthusiasts. Additionally, the presence of Petyr (Ben Fransham), an ancient vampire visually inspired by Nosferatu, highlights the fantastic contrast between the friendliness of the protagonists and the horror of vampire mythology.

4 'The Conspiracy' (2012)

Image via XLRator.

The conceit of Christopher MacBride's 2012 horror mockumentary The Conspiracy is deceptively simple - what if every outlandish conspiracy theory about people in power was true? The film follows two documentarians, played by Aaron Poole and James Gilbert, on their journey into the world of conspiracy theories under the guidance of a paranoid theorist (Alan Peterson) who suddenly disappears without warning.

Uncovering a secretive group called "The Tarsus Club," the protagonists find themselves submerged in a world of dark rituals and increasing danger. The film presents The Tarsus Club as an incredibly powerful and sinister force that threatens both the main characters and the society they live in at large and its mockumentary style makes its horror feel uncomfortably close to home.

3 'Noroi: The Curse' (2005)

Image Via Cathay-Keris Films.

Released in 2005 by Japanese director Kōji Shiraishi, Noroi: The Curse is an intricately-woven horror mockumentary. Noroi: The Curse focuses on the story of a documentary filmmaker investigating paranormal events with the help of actress Marika Matsumoto, who plays herself. With talk of ectoplasmic worms, demonic possession and psychic powers, the story unravels to reveal a dark supernatural plot and culminates in a shocking and iconic ending scene.

Noroi: The Curse is delightfully creepy and twisted, with a very engaging mystery. The filmmaking is impeccable, perfectly replicating the style of documentaries in a way that makes the film feel eerily believable. This, combined with the truly disturbing storyline, has led audiences to regard Noroi: The Curse as one of Japan's scariest horror movies.

2 'The Bay' (2012)

Image via Lionsgate.

The origin of 2012's The Bay is rare for a horror film - director Barry Levinson originally aimed to produce a documentary about genuine environmental crises in the Chesapeake Bay. However, he instead opted to fictionalize an ecological disaster and create a mockumentary in the eco-horror subgenre. The premise of The Bay alone is enough to make audiences squirm, with the horror focusing on a town being attacked by mutated parasitic isopods eating their hosts from the inside out.

The Bay is a compelling mockumentary and its similarity to real natural disasters and disease outbreaks only adds to the horror. The sense of panic created in the film is palpable as a town is besieged by an initially unseen threat. Additionally, the creature feature aspects of the film are excellently grotesque, with the massive isopods embodying everyone's worst fears about creepy crawlies.

1 'Lake Mungo' (2008)

Image via Arclight Films.

Joel Anderson's Australian psychological horror Lake Mungo is regarded as one of the saddest horror movies ever made. The 2008 mockumentary centers around a grieving family in the aftermath of the teenage daughter Alice's sudden death, believing she may be haunting their house. Throughout the film, shocking secrets are revealed about the family, creating a depressing and terrifying mystery.

Lake Mungo explores themes of love, loss, and mortality through its horror mockumentary format, and the eventual reveal of what really happened to Alice is morbid beyond belief. The performances capture a believable portrait of a family in crisis, and the filmmaking manages to impressively resemble current Netflix true-crime documentaries despite preempting them by years. Lake Mungo is a must-see for horror fans and is an essential part of the mockumentary canon.

