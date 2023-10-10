Letterboxd is often a reliable place to go for anyone wanting movie recommendations, especially for film buffs who might find their tastes a little less conventional than most. It's a social media app all about cinema, letting film fans post reviews and ratings for movies, read reviews written by others, and follow certain reviewers who may either be friends or complete strangers whose tastes just happen to be similar.

It's possible to see the highest-rated movie of any given year, with such ratings decided by calculating an average from all the individual ratings given by users. Not only can this be done for say the 2010s, but it's possible to go even further and look up the highest-rated per year for a specific genre. With the enduring popularity of horror movies, it's certainly fun to do so for the most recent completed decade, with the following horror movies being the highest-rated for the years spanning 2010 to 2019.

10 'Black Swan' (2010)

Letterboxd Rating: 4.1/5

Darren Aronofsky is a filmmaker who loves to challenge his audience, and tends to make movies that are intense psychological dramas and/or unnerving horror/thriller movies. Black Swan undeniably manages to be both of these things, centering on a ballerina who gets a little too invested in her latest starring role, with disastrous and harrowing consequences.

RELATED: Every Darren Aronofsky Movie, Ranked by Incomprehensibility

There are plenty of great movies about the dangers of pursuing perfection in one's art (Damien Chazelle has all but made a career out of it), yet seeing it within the confines of a horror movie feels fresh. That's one of the big things that keeps Black Swan so riveting; another key factor, of course, is Natalie Portman's magnetic and critically acclaimed lead performance.

9 'The Skin I Live In' (2011)

Letterboxd Rating: 3.9/5

Even though Pedro Almodóvar doesn't usually make horror movies, he proved himself to be something of an expert within the genre with 2011's The Skin I Live In. This Spanish movie starring Antonio Banderas and Elena Anaya is all about an unusual plastic surgeon and his obsession with making damage-proof synthetic skin.

Part of his plan involves kidnapping a woman to use as a guinea pig for his experiments, which is naturally where things take a turn into horror. It's simple but undeniably effective in building tension and showing various grisly sequences involving unusual medical practices, meaning it's not a horror movie for the squeamish, given how effective and visceral it ultimately is.

8 'Helter Skelter' (2012)

Letterboxd Rating: 3.8/5

2012 seemed to be an unusually quiet year for the horror genre, at least according to the users of Letterboxd. A Japanese film called Helter Skelter is ultimately the highest-rated horror film of said year on Letterboxd, but it achieved the score it did with an unusually low number of votes: only about 27,000, all up.

Helter Skelter centers on a supermodel who continually gets increasingly risky cosmetic surgery to alter her physical appearance, with such procedures having adverse effects physically, psychologically, and emotionally. It's a tense and eerie psychological horror film, and more or less stands out in a year when apparently not many great/high-profile horror films were released.

7 'Stoker' (2013)

Image via Fox Searchlight Pictures

Letterboxd Rating: 3.6/5

Stokerwas the first English-language movie directed by Park Chan-wook, a South Korean director best known for films like Oldboyand The Handmaiden. This 2013 release doesn't quite match his very best works, but it's pretty solid all around as a gothic horror/psychological thriller film about some strange dynamics within a family.

RELATED: Every Park Chan-wook Movie, Ranked From Worst to Best

Principally, it's about a young woman suspecting her mysterious uncle of hiding certain qualities and behaviors from others, predominantly things unsavory in nature. Though its screenplay is a bit all over the place, Chan-wook injects Stoker with numerous visually striking moments, and the lead performances from the likes of Mia Wasikowska, Nicole Kidman, and Matthew Goode are all solid.

6 'What We Do in the Shadows' (2014)

Image Via Unison/Paladin

Letterboxd Rating: 4.1/5

Sure, What We Do in the Shadows is mostly focused on being a hilarious vampire parody/mockumentary film, and therefore isn't terrifying. But it does still count as an example of a horror movie, given it follows a group of characters who are mostly undead.

Specifically, they're vampires who were all made undead at differing points in history, yet collectively find themselves living together as housemates in modern-day New Zealand. It's all very loose and casual, which makes things undeniably charming, and the film overall feels effortlessly funny for much of its runtime... though anyone (inexplicably) anticipating genuine scares paired with grisly vampire horror may come away disappointed.

5 'The Witch' (2015)

Image via A24

Letterboxd Rating: 3.8/5

The Witchis a low-budget horror done right, being centered on a single family living in isolation during the 1600s. The story begins with this family being cast out of their town, necessitating living life as best they can on their own, which makes them extra vulnerable when mysterious forces within the New England woods seemingly begin targeting and tormenting them.

It's an example of folk horror at its best and most skin-crawling, effectively transporting viewers back hundreds of years to witness something otherworldly, disturbing, and undeniably upsetting. The Witch is an intense and disturbing horror movie, but a super effective one for anyone wanting something that stands a good chance of genuinely getting under their skin.

4 'The Wailing' (2016)

Image via 20th Century Studios

Letterboxd Rating: 4.0/5

While The Wailing begins as something of a police procedural/mystery movie, it becomes more horror-focused and creepy as it goes along. It largely takes place in a small town that has been adversely affected by a stranger entering it and spreading an inexplicable illness.

RELATED: The Best Supernatural Psychological Thrillers, Ranked

Complicating matters further is the fact that the lead character, a police officer, is drawn to this town while searching for his missing daughter, unaware of the harrowing discoveries he's to make while there. It's a very long and, at times, slow-paced mystery/horror movie, but it'll reward patient viewers while certainly delivering a unique experience for anyone willing to give it a shot.

3 'Get Out' (2017)

Letterboxd Rating: 4.2/5

Standing as one of the best-written and most original movies in recent memory, Get Out caused a stir upon release and more than lives up to the hype surrounding it. Things begin tense but not necessarily horrific, given the movie's central premise is a young Black man being apprehensive about meeting the parents of his white girlfriend for the first time.

But it doesn't take long for things to seem more than awkward or uncomfortable, with something sinister going on at the property of these parents. Get Out builds expertly, with each scene ratcheting up the tension and horror, all the while keeping things very entertaining, thanks to a fast pace, strong performances, and an overall clever premise that plays out in a refreshingly hard-to-predict way.

2 'The Wolf House' (2018)

Letterboxd Rating: 4.1/5

The Wolf House might disappoint horror fans looking for a conventional narrative, but it could well prove engrossing for those who want a unique and often experimental approach to the genre. On paper, the premise - which involves a young girl hiding from a cult in an isolated house deep within some woods - might sound simple, but it's the presentation that makes The Wolf House distinct.

There are deeper meanings behind the simple story, but it's predominantly the presentation of the film that makes it feel totally singular within the horror genre. The Wolf House is animated in a visually stunning and hard-to-describe way, using stop-motion and hand-drawn animation over unusual surfaces, with all its strange techniques adding up to one absorbing - and oftentimes nightmarish - cinematic experience.

1 'The Lighthouse' (2019)

Letterboxd Rating: 4.1/5

The sentiment of Hell being other people is explored thoroughly and intimately throughout The Lighthouse, which is as tense and disturbing as it is unexpectedly gross and darkly funny. There are only two main characters here: a pair of lighthouse keepers forced to live together while undertaking their duties on a tiny island, with both men gradually driving each other mad throughout the film's duration.

The Lighthouse is certainly more than just a horror movie, given how effective it also is as a strange fantasy movie, a psychological drama, and a black comedy. It was a strong second feature film from Robert Eggers, following 2015's The Witch, and executes its straightforward premise in an expert and exceedingly entertaining fashion, ensuring this movie stands as a modern classic within the horror genre.

NEXT: The Best R-Rated Horror Movies of All Time, Ranked