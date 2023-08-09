Chase scenes are an iconic part of the horror genre. While there are undoubtedly effective jump scares that see characters killed instantly, none of them can match the intensity and tension of a prolonged chase scene. Typically, they feature a character who is relentlessly pursued by a masked killer, with the victim unable to escape as the slow-moving killer seems to catch up at every turn. Sometimes the hero will get away and live to fight another day, but often they are eventually caught and gruesomely killed.

Death is inescapable, especially in a horror movie, and it can be said that the slow-moving threat hunting each character down is a metaphor for death creeping closer. Though slasher movies are responsible for a large amount of the most iconic chase scenes, they are prevalent in all areas of the horror genre. Whether it is Jason Voorhees, Ghostface, or a pack of hungry zombies, the best chases in horror movies have us sitting on the edge of our seats.

10 Jason vs Jarvis - 'Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter' (1984)

Rated by many as the best Friday the 13th movie, Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter sees teenager Trish Jarvis (Kimberly Beck) and her younger brother Tommy (Corey Feldman) welcoming their new neighbors, a group of partying teens. In typical Jason Voorhees fashion, the hockey goalie soon massacres the teens and sets his sights on the siblings.

With her new friends all dead, Trish tries to protect her brother by leading Jason on a chase through two different cabins, with Jason constantly nipping at her heels. A run through the rain features as Trish fails to lose her deadly pursuer, eventually making the bold decision to leap headfirst through a second-story window in one of the series' best finales.

9 Hospital from Hell - 'Halloween 2' (1981)

Picking up directly after the first movie, Halloween 2 sees Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) taken to the hospital after surviving her encounter with Michael Myers. Like any good slasher villain, Michael does not give up easily, and soon enough he finds Laurie's hospital and begins stalking her through its halls.

The original Halloweenfeatures an iconic chase between Laurie and Michael, but part two's hospital chase takes it to another level. Having already slaughtered most of the staff, Michael chases Laurie through the hospital's halls, basement, and an elevator, before finally reaching the parking lot outside in this great sequel.

8 See Paris Die - 'House of Wax' (2005)

When a group of friends experiences a car breakdown in the middle of nowhere, they seek help in a nearby town. Intrigued by the local wax museum, the youths soon run afoul of the twisted owners as they seek to kill the intruders and add their bodies to the wax collection.

House of Wax's main selling point was the horror debut of Paris Hilton, with the movie's "See Paris Die" campaign one of the best marketing campaigns in horror. Hilton's Paige is tormented by the killer as he chases her through a makeshift campsite and an abandoned sugar mill in this better-than-expected slasher movie. Paige puts up a good fight as she evades her attacker for a while before an airborne pipe sails through her skull and gives Hilton a memorable death.

7 Murder Maze - 'The Shining' (1980)

One of the most iconic horror movies of all time, The Shining follows the Torrance family as they travel to the remote Overlook Hotel to take care of it during the quiet season. As the solitude takes its toll on father Jack's (Jack Nicholson) mental state, he becomes a danger to his family as he turns murderous.

Pursued by his ax-wielding father, young Danny (Danny Lloyd) flees into the hotel's hedge maze, which has become a frozen trap due to the snowy weather. What makes this chase scene so terrifying is the relationship between pursuer and prey, as Jack is trying to savagely murder his own son. A stranger in a mask suddenly doesn't seem so bad.

6 Not Without a Hall Pass - 'Prom Night' (1980)

When a group of teens is targeted by a killer on their high school prom night, they discover the killer has a link to a dark event from their past. Among the group is Wendy (Anne-Marie Martin) the stereotypical bad girl who delivers one of the best chase scenes in horror history in Prom Night.

Wearing a killer red dress, Wendy is pursued by her tormentor throughout the halls of her high school, desperately trying to survive while her classmates party nearby. Despite her rough personality, Wendy's desperate fight to survive makes her endearing, making her eventual demise a surprisingly sad outcome.

5 When Leatherface Met Sally - 'The Texas Chain Saw Massacre' (1974)

After their car breaks down on a hot summer's day in Texas, a group of teens soon find themselves attacked by a large man wielding a chainsaw. Having witnessed her friends and her brother being murdered by the savage brute, final girl Sally (Marilyn Burns) finds herself as Leatherface's latest target.

Sally's chase feels particularly cruel as she suffers two fake-outs while being chased by her crazed pursuer. First finding sanctuary in a house, she is greeted by the sight of a dead woman, before fleeing to a gas station where she is attacked by the owners. This unrelenting terror is key to the oppressive atmosphere of The Texas Chain Saw Massacre and is what makes it such a classic.

4 Rage Run - '28 Weeks Later' (2007)

28 Weeks Later is a surprisingly great sequel to 28 Days Later, moving away from that movie's more desolate and lonely focus to instead offer an action-packed thrill ride. This tonal shift is apparent straight away, as 28 Weeks Later opens with a sequence where a group of survivors tries to survive a home invasion of the infected.

In the end, the only survivor of the group is Don (Robert Carlyle), who leaves his wife and fellow survivors to die. It is not an easy escape, however, as Don is chased throughout the house, across a field, and even into a river by an unrelenting, ravenous horde. It makes for one of the best openings to a horror movie ever.

3 Gale vs Ghostface - 'Scream 2' (1997)

Gale Weathers (Courtney Cox) and Dewey Riley (David Arquette) have always been trustworthy sidekicks to heroine Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell). When they slink away in Scream 2 to try and reveal the new killer's identity, they find themselves the next targets on their hit list as Ghostface chases them through an abandoned college campus.

While Sidney is the franchise's focus, Scream 2 gives Gale a great cat-and-mouse sequence with Ghostface as the masked killer stalks her through the rooms of the college's film department. The killer is never far away as Gale narrowly avoids being spotted multiple times, before taking refuge in a reinforced recording studio. Her relief is short-lived, however, as she is forced to watch Dewey be savagely attacked right in front of her. It makes for one of the best sequences in this legendary slasher series.

2 Dead Airwaves - 'Urban Legend' (1998)

One of the better Scream clones, Urban Legend sees a college campus stalked by a killer who claims their victims by recreating famous urban legends. The group of unlucky youths is made up of familiar faces like Jared Leto, Michael Rosenbaum, and Tara Reid, who plays Sasha, a student who hosts a sex-positive radio show.

While hosting her show Sasha becomes the latest target, and she is chased by the ax-wielding killer through several floors of an abandoned building. As she pleads for help over the radio, most students believe she is merely performing a dramatic piece, while those who want to help her fail to reach her in time. Despite a few near misses, Sasha is eventually taken off the air permanently. It remains a well-shot and well-performed sequence that feels eerily realistic.

1 Helen Gets the Shivers - 'I Know What You Did Last Summer' (1997)

Julie James (Jennifer Love Hewitt) may be the final girl of I Know What You Did Last Summer, but Helen Shivers (Sarah Michelle Gellar) will always be the queen in our hearts. After Helen, Julie, and their boyfriends run over and kill a stranger, they vow to never speak of it again. Someone knows their secret, however, and takes delight in taunting and stalking them.

The highlight of the movie is Helen's chase scene, where she is chased through her family's store, along with the streets and alleys that surround it. She suffers several false saves as her sister and a police officer are both slaughtered mid-chase. Helen puts up a great fight that has us rooting for her survival, so when she is finally killed so close to the safety of a nearby parade, it feels particularly cruel. A standout sequence, and for many, the best chase scene in the horror genre.

