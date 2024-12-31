Horror hounds have had plenty to chew on in 2024, with the best horror films of the year featuring everything from killer spiders to ballerina vampires. The year also saw films that paid homage to different horror eras, from 1920s German Expressionism to '90s serial killer cinema. It's illustrative of not only the flexibility of the horror genre as a whole but also of how many different kinds of horror movies have infiltrated cinemas since the genre began in earnest.

Every decade has seen a variety of horror trends taking hold, with the best horror films from those decades either the progenitor of the trend or the exception to it. Slashers, cannibals, and supercharged zombies all feature prominently in the finest offerings horror has had to offer over the past eight decades. These are the best horror movies of every decade since the 1930s, illustrating the evolution of one of cinema's greatest genres and explaining why it remains a favorite of critics and audiences.

1 1930s: 'Bride of Frankenstein' (1935)

Directed by James Whale

Image via Universal Pictures

While Boris Karloff's iconic take on Mary Shelley's reanimated corpse first debuted in his blazer in 1931's classic Frankenstein, it's the 1935 sequel Bride of Frankenstein that has been rightfully hailed as director James Whale's true masterpiece. Karloff returns to the role of the monster, having survived his fiery grave from the first film's climax and is now joined by Elsa Lanchester as his undead mate, with a makeup design that's equally iconic.

Even though the film negates the original's powerful ending of creator and creation dying together, it makes it worthwhile by crafting an even more tragic relationship. Mixing science fiction, horror, and Gothic romance, Bride of Frankenstein is rife with themes of loneliness, otherness, and the perils of ultimate power. With gorgeous black-and-white cinematography and visual effects that are surprisingly less dated than some more modern films, the film has more than earned its status as one of the pillars of the horror genre. Many different iterations of the Frankenstein characters have graced screens since, with two new versions on the way from both Guillermo Del Toro and Maggie Gyllenhaal.

The Bride of Frankenstein Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available Not available *Availability in US Release Date April 20, 1935 Cast Boris Karloff , Colin Clive , Valerie Hobson , Ernest Thesiger , Elsa Lanchester , Gavin Gordon Writers Mary Shelley , William Hurlbut , John L. Balderston , Josef Berne , Lawrence G. Blochman , Robert Florey

2 1940s: 'Cat People' (1942)

Directed by Jacques Turner

Image via RKO Pictures

The '40s saw Universal franchise the hell out of its monster lineup, bringing Lon Chaney Jr. into the fold as The Wolf Man and multiple sequels released for Frankenstein and Dracula. To combat this genre dominance, RKO decided to begin a new series of horror films, with producer Val Lewton chosen to spearhead the effort. The first film produced under this arrangement was the supernatural horror Cat People.

A more subdued in its approach to horror, Cat People relies more on its fog-filled atmosphere to slowly build suspense. The plot, which follows an immigrant woman with a certain violent feline heritage, challenges horror narratives with its feminist themes. Cat People also holds the distinction of inventing the jump scare, now a common horror device. It also inspired an unhinged, drug-fueled remake that has amassed a cult following, but the original is still the finest example of horror to come out of its decade.

RENT ON Amazon

3 1950s: 'Diabolique' (1955)

Directed by Henri-Georges Clouzot

Image via Cinédis

Gothic horror fell out of fashion in the U.S. during the '50s, with audiences becoming more interested in monsters from science fiction, as in The Thing from Another World or Invasion of the Body Snatchers. England picked up the slack as Hammer Films released their bloody versions of classic monsters such as Frankenstein and Dracula, while other, more human antagonists began to feature in some of the most influential horror releases. The Night of the Hunter was misunderstood at the time but is now regarded as a Southern Gothic masterpiece, while in France, an equally influential thriller was crafted in Les Diaboliques, known in the U.S. as Diabolique.

A psychological horror film of the highest order, director Henri-Georges Clouzot wrings as much tension out of this boarding school set tale of two women plotting to murder the adulterous headmaster as he did with nitro-filled trucks in The Wages of Fear, one of the tensest films ever made. Diabolique has inspired countless imitators in the horror genre, including a couple of lesser remakes, helping it hold its crown as the best horror film of the '50s.​​​​​​

Diabolique Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available *Availability in US Release Date January 29, 1955 Cast Véra Clouzot , Simone Signoret , Paul Meurisse , Charles Vanel , Jean Brochard Runtime 117 Minutes Writers Henri-Georges Clouzot , Jérôme Géronimi

4 1960s: 'Psycho' (1960)

Directed by Alfred Hitchcock

Image via Paramount Pictures

The '60s was a decade of radical upheaval, and that was certainly true for the horror genre. Rosemary's Baby brought devil worship into the modern world, while George A. Romero invented the modern cinematic zombie in Night of the Living Dead. The decade kicked off with legendary filmmaker Alfred Hitchcock planting the seeds for decades worth of knife-wielding killers in his essential horror film Psycho.

When Janet Leigh's Marion Crane first checked in to the Bates Motel and decided to take a shower, audiences had no idea they were about to witness horror history and be introduced to one of the most benignly sinister villains in Anthony Perkins' Norman Bates. Long gone were the cape-wearing monsters of folklore and black-eyed beasts from outer space, now replaced with a killer that looked and sounded like the boy next door. Along with Michael Powell's lesser-known Peeping Tom, which was released just a few months earlier, Hitchcock's classic was a foundational film for the slasher genre. Psycho helped define the horror landscape of the '60s and for many decades since.

Psycho Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available Not available *Availability in US Release Date September 8, 1960 Cast Janet Leigh , Martin Balsam , Anthony Perkins , John Gavin , Vera Miles Runtime 109 minutes Writers Joseph Stefano , Robert Bloch

5 1970s: 'The Texas Chain Saw Massacre' (1974)

Directed by Tobe Hooper

Image via Bryanston Distributing Company

The '70s was a golden age of classic horror. Hollywood studios amped up the terror to match the cynicism audiences felt in the wake of the Vietnam War and the Watergate scandal with unyielding films like The Exorcist and Alien, and Steven Spielberg changed cinema with Jaws, the first summer blockbuster. Yey, none of those studio efforts can quite compete with the visceral horror of Tobe Hooper's gnarly, nasty indie terrifier, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre.

Despite its title implying otherwise and critics lambasting it for it, the film is far less gory than many may remember. It isn't bloodless, but by the standards of modern horror and even the sequels that would follow, the original massacre is far more restrained and uses atmosphere and the audiences' imagination to fill in the gruesome blanks. Hooper's sweat-drenched classic still manages to be one of the most intense horror viewing experiences without resorting to buckets of blood. The simple premise of Texas teens who get far more than they bargained for when visiting a rural farmhouse scared a generation of city-dwellers from ever taking road trips, and more than fifty years on, this trailblazing film still cuts deep.

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available Not available *Availability in US Release Date October 11, 1974 Cast Marilyn Burns , Allen Danziger , Paul A. Partain , William Vail , Teri McMinn , Edwin Neal Runtime 83 minutes Writers Kim Henkel , Tobe Hooper

6 1980s: 'The Shining' (1980)

Directed by Stanley Kubrick

Image via Warner Bros.

When Stanley Kubrick's landmark adaptation of Stephen King's horror novel The Shining first premiered in the summer of 1980, critics were mixed to downright negative in their opinions of the film, and King himself famously disliked it as well. The film, much like the haunted Overlook Hotel itself, has ever since lingered in the nightmares of audiences, growing into one of the most monstrous masterpieces of the horror genre.

King's personal story of a writer and father struggling with alcoholism as he and his wife and son act as winter caretakers for the remote Overlook Hotel was transformed into a surreal, slow-burn haunter filled with ambiguity that has fueled several dozen different interpretations by film scholars. The iconic production design, cinematography, and score all work in perfect, horrific harmony. The Shining doesn't so much scare audiences but instead sneaks up on their sense of security and swings an ax into its heart.

7 1990s: 'The Silence of the Lambs' (1991)

Directed by Jonathan Demme