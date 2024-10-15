Help isn't coming, just about everyone else is dead and it all comes down to this—the final battle between the big bad, whether a terrifying serial killer or supernatural entity, and the lone survivor. It's a staple of the genre, the moment audiences have been waiting for, and a well-done final battle can contribute to a satisfying ending.

Audiences can typically expect the good guys will win—although not always!—but the fun is in watching them get there. Horror's best final battles feature a combination of wits, physicality and sheer determination to make it out alive, and even a movie that was otherwise underwhelming can culminate in an intense, brutal final battle that makes the lead-up worth it.

10 Sally vs. Leatherface

'The Texas Chain Saw Massacre' (1974)

After learning her grandfather’s grave might have been vandalized, Sally (Marilyn Burns) set out with her paraplegic brother, Franklin (Paul A. Partain), and friends to find out what happened in The Texas Chain Saw Massacre. While visiting the family’s old farmhouse, they discover something sinister about the next-door neighbors and are attacked by Leatherface (Gunnar Hansen), who wears a mask of one of his victims, until only Sally is left.

The ending of The Texas Chain Saw Massacre shows what a ruthless, relentless villain Leatherface really is. He pursues Sally for so long, it becomes exhausting for both her and the audience, and although she manages to escape, Leatherface is still on the loose, frustrated that he failed to get her. The film itself was—and continues to be—a huge influence on the genre, and its themes are still relevant today.

9 Dutch vs. Predator

'Predator' (1987)

In Predator, a solider named Dutch (Arnold Schwarzenegger) is hired by the U.S. government to rescue a group of politicians stranded in Guatemala. But when they arrive, they encounter the Predator (Kevin Peter Hall), an advanced extraterrestrial. The final battle comes down to Dutch and the Predator—though the Predator has the upper hand, he offers Dutch a fair fight, without any protective gear or weapons, and Dutch emerges victorious.

As the Predator begins picking off the soldiers one by one, it becomes clear just how dangerous it is—these are men who should be strong and difficult to take down, but they’re no challenge for the Predator. That makes the final battle with Dutch even more meaningful. But it’s not the only great showdown in the Predator franchise. The final fight in sequel Predator 2 was just as memorable.

8 Chris vs. Jason

'Friday the 13th Part III' (1982)

In the third Friday the 13th film, killer Jason Vorhees (Richard Brooker), wounded after the events of the previous film, has taken refuge in a house near Crystal Lake. When Chris (Dana Kimmell) and her on-again, off-again boyfriend, Rick (Paul Kratka), arrive for a weekend getaway with friends, Jason targets them, as well. The final battle comes down to Chris and Jason, and she finally wins by burying an ax in his forehead.

As is often the case with horror sequels—and sequels in general—Friday the 13th Part III failed to live up to the quality of the first, but it did have one awesome final battle. With one brief exception, Chris is on her own, and her eventual success results in a memorable scene. It’s an ending that’s beloved by fans and hailed as a great moment in horror, even if the rest of the film isn’t held in the same esteem.

7 MacReady vs. the Thing

'The Thing' (1982)

In The Thing, a group of researchers in Antarctica discover an extraterrestrial life-form capable of taking on the form of other organisms. As it slowly kills the crew, they begin to distrust each other as they realize any one of them could be it. After most of them are dead, MacReady (Kurt Russell) is one of the very few left standing, and he uses a flare to set off a series of rigged explosives around the base.

The Thing is an excellent horror movie about paranoia and isolation, with practical effects that are still unnerving today and an equally unsettling score by Ennio Morricone. Those themes are carried through to the bitter end—despite the destruction in MacReady’s wake, it’s still unclear if the Thing has truly been defeated, meaning he and Childs (Keith David) are still unable to trust each other. And with the base gone, there’s nothing left for them to do but die.

6 Monsters vs. the Facility

'The Cabin in the Woods' (2011)

A group of five college students set out for a weekend in a cabin in the woods, where they are attacked by a number of different monsters in The Cabin in the Woods. But things aren’t as they seem—the monsters are controlled by two scientists as part of an ancient ritual to save humanity. When the last two students standing learn the truth, they release all the monsters, who immediately attack their captors.

The Cabin in the Woods is a brilliant meta horror-comedy, with a great twist which serves as a commentary on the horror genre itself. As the monsters are unleashed, plenty of classic horror movies are referenced—as well as some real-life horrors—making the scene a real treat for horror fans. It’s not much of a true fight, as the monsters understandably are no real match for humans, but it’s a delight to watch.

5 Laurie Strode vs. Michael Myers

'Halloween H20' (1998)

In Halloween H20, two decades after the events of the first film, Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis), who has faked her death and is now living in California, is once again hunted by killer Michael Myers (Chris Durand), her brother, after he learns where she is. She’s prepared to run from him once again, but after she gets her teenage son and his girlfriend to safety, she decides to face Michael once and for all.

Laurie Strode is one of the most iconic Final Girls of horror, and Halloween H20 featured one of the best battles between her and Michael Myers. This time, Laurie is on the offensive instead of simply trying to evade Michael—one of the film’s best moments comes from her decision to pursue him. The movie also features a great cameo from Janet Leigh, the mother of Curtis and one of Hollywood’s original Scream Queens.

4 Sidney vs. Billy and Stu

'Scream' (1996)

A masked, knife-wielding killer terrorized a group of suburban teenagers in Scream, using scary movies as inspiration. In the end, only Sidney is left (Neve Campbell)—after she learns the killer is actually two people, her boyfriend, Billy (Skeet Ulrich), and his friend Stu (Matthew Lillard). She turns the tables on them and taunts them the way they taunted her before successfully taking them out. The movie was directed by Wes Craven and spawned a franchise that’s still going strong today.

Scream is a classic thanks to the meta way it brilliantly played with horror tropes and shocked audiences by having not one but two killers. And Sidney was a great Final Girl who was able to think fast and hold her own against both of them, not only making for a great final battle but also solidifying her place as one of horror’s best Final Girls and paving the way for other meta horror classics.