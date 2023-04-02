Much of the horror genre's success has been built on the longevity of its franchises. Its most recognizable characters continue to hold a solid place in the pop culture zeitgeist, even as some are reaching beyond their 40th anniversaries.

Most recently, the Scream franchise released its sixth film to critical praise. Soon, fans will see a return to the world of deadites with Evil Dead Rise, which is already receiving positive reviews. As some of horror's biggest names continue to survive, Rotten Tomatoes paints a fascinating story of where these franchises rank among each other. Averaging the critics' scores from each movie within these franchises shows that surviving does not always mean thriving.

10 'Friday the 13th' (1980)

Image via Warner Bros.

Average Rotten Tomatoes Score: 28%

Jason Voorhees has hunted down his victims with a hockey mask and machete since the third entry of the twelve movies encompassing this franchise. Originally debuting in 1980 as direct competition for Halloween, the character's signature look has become a staple of horror imagery.

RELATED: What is the Highest-Grossing Horror Franchise of All Time?

Over 29 years, the boy who drowned in Crystal Lake has taken revenge in Manhattan, been turned into a cyborg, and gone one-on-one with another horror mainstay. However, these changes in scenery did not do much for the quality of these movies. Only the original has scored higher than 50% on the Tomatometer. Although he has been on ice since 2009 due to legal disputes, Jason may soon find redemption in a return to the big screen.

9 'Saw' (2004)

Image via Lionsgate

Average Rotten Tomatoes Score: 29%

Starting as a short film by director James Wan, the Saw series has engrossed audiences with its inventive traps meant to push the boundaries of one's will to survive. Seeking to rehabilitate those who do not appreciate their lives, the films mainly follow the Jigsaw Killer and the torturous games he puts his victims through.

These gorefests have found no love from critics. The movies are quite derivative of each other and ultimately lean on the shock of their traps to maintain interest. In a time when story and character development are elevated, Saw's one-trick pony does not hold up.

8 'The Texas Chainsaw Massacre' (1974)

Image via Screen Crush

Average Rotten Tomatoes Score: 33%

One of the oldest horror franchises, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre is the playground for the chainsaw-wielding Leatherface. Unsuspecting victims happening upon the desolate home of Leatherface are left to encounter his masks of human skin and cannibalistic family.

Although the original is considered a staple of the genre, the eight Texas Chainsaw Massacre films that followed have been ridiculed for their lack of scares. Attempts to infuse new blood by rebranding Leatherface as an anti-hero or delivering more modern plot devices have been panned by critics. As a whole, most just seem ridiculed as inferior rehashes of the original.

7 'Halloween' (1978)

Image via Universal

Average Rotten Tomatoes Score: 39%

All it took was a kitchen knife and a William Shatner mask to transform Michael Myers from the Shape into the face of slasher films. The ominous presence of this boogeyman has extended across twelve of the thirteen Halloween films. This legacy is firmly intertwined with that of final girl Laurie Strode.

RELATED: 10 Horror Movie Villains With the Most KIlls, Ranked by Their Kill Count

As iconic as John Carpenter's original vision was, this series gets lost in the multiple continuities and retellings of its sequels. Different iterations of Michael Myers and his lore have left the overall story feeling incoherent and inconsequential. Future entries might find critics' cheers from adopting the less is more approach of the original film.

6 'Candyman' (1992)

Image via Tristar Pictures

Average Rotten Tomatoes Score: 48%

This supernatural-slasher centers around the urban legend of the murderous ghost, the Candyman. Coming for those who say his name five times, the Candyman greets his victims with a hook for a hand.

Created by Clive Barker, the Candyman's origins are steeped in Black history and the films carry themes of race and social class. This contemporary approach to the genre drew a positive response for the original and recent remake. The other two entries, however, were marred by overexposed violence and a loss of the cultural subtext.

5 'A Nightmare on Elm Street' (1984)

Image via New Line Cinemas

Average Rotten Tomatoes Score: 50%

An inventive take on night terrors, the Elm Street franchise introduced the world to Freddy Krueger. Wielding a bladed glove, Freddy's popularity is entrenched in his exuberant personality and inventive kills.

A villain that can only attack while you are asleep is an intriguing premise. Unfortunately, many of the A Nightmare on Elm Street movies fail to capitalize on their potential. Six of the nine entries fail to achieve a 55% rating from critics, with criticism ranging from bad storytelling to overall bad quality. After a poorly received reboot (14%), this franchise has been left asleep since 2010.

4 'Child's Play' (1988)

Image via MGM/United Artists

Average Rotten Tomatoes Score: 54%

Written as a commentary on the dark side of consumerism, Child's Play has far outgrown that original foundation. Centered around a popular toy that is embedded with the soul of a serial killer, the well-recognized Chucky distorts a commonality of childhood innocence.

RELATED: 10 Best Slashers that Aren't 'Friday the 13th' or 'Halloween'

Along his journey to regain a human body, he has found a wife, had a child, and taken on quite a sense of humor. Leaning into the absurdity of its premise, future films transitioned from a thriller tone to that of a horror/comedy. This led to more outlandish adventures that more recent entries have attempted to reconcile.

3 'The Conjuring' (2013)

Image via Warner Bros.

Average Rotten Tomatoes Score: 55%

Based on the extensive case files of real-life paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren, The Conjuring universe is the newest to horror stardom. Rather than focus on a singular villain or entity, this series has branched off to tell many tales of deadly hauntings.

The first two Conjuring movies have fared well with critics and the Annabelle movies found critical redemption in its sequels. However, the other films have failed to establish strong narratives or skillful tension-building. Cheap jump scares and paper-thin plots have nothing to show but poor reviews.

2 'Scream' (1996)

Image Via Paramount Pictures

Average Rotten Tomatoes Score: 69%

When slasher films became a dime a dozen, Wes Craven gave the world Scream. A new breed of slasher, this franchise combines the mystery of a whodunit with a meta-commentary on the tropes that built the subgenre.

Scream broke the slasher rules, which established its ability to maintain a fresh approach across six films. The mystery of a new Ghostface killer with new motivations maintains an interesting story. The meta-commentary never seems to run out, even though the films abide by the structure they mock. When brought together with entertaining casts and an influx of kills, Scream has had only one film below a 60% on the Tomatometer.

1 'Evil Dead' (1981)

Image via Renaissance Pictures

Average Rotten Tomatoes Score: 83%

Exploring the consequences for teens trifling with the Book of the Dead, the Evil Dead franchise has become the standard for blending horror and dark comedy. These movies, led by horror icon Bruce Campbell, have maintained the simple story of Cambell's Ash battling horrific demons.

This franchise has maintained success with the stylized camerawork and profound campiness in which creator Sam Raimi rooted the original. It is difficult for any franchise, let alone one in horror, to claim such high praise across all of its entries as the Evil Dead has. The upcoming Evil Dead Rise appears likely to only improve this score.

NEXT: 10 Modern Horror Movies that Will Be Remembered as Classics