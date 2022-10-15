The Overlook Hotel. Elm Street. Camp Crystal Lake. Locations made legendary by the iconic horror films they appear in. The beauty of the horror genre is that any location can hide terror inside its walls, from Poltergeist's perfect suburban home to The Evil Dead's derelict, abandoned cabin in the woods... and even the storm drains in a quiet town in Maine. You might even be interested in purchasing one of these locations for yourself.

RELATED: 13 Best Alien Horror Movies For Extraterrestrial Terror

The Overlook Hotel in The Shining (1980)

A secluded jewel in the heart of the Rocky Mountains, the Overlook Hotel is known for its beautiful views, and gorgeous grounds you can get lost in. All rooms are in excellent condition, except one room that requires a new door. And #237 should just be avoided altogether. The bar comes fully equipped with spirits, including cognac and red rum. The Overlook has seen a variety of guests, from twins to furries, and you may even come across former caretaker Jack Torrance (Jack Nicholson) in the hedge maze out front. As seen in The Shining and available for immediate possession. But be warned: it may take immediate possession of you instead.

The Lutz Family Home in The Amityville Horror (1979)

This three-story, five bedroom Dutch Colonial home has a storied history, at a price that will have you saying get out. It comes fully furnished, with the previous owners opting to leave their furniture behind. The ensconced horde of flies is perfect for the budding entomologist in the family. Self-painting walls (red only) are a unique feature of the home, as are the daily 3:15 am wake-ups. A red room in the basement adds to the uniqueness of the home, great for photo-developing or talking to loved ones in hell. As seen in The Amityville Horror, new owners may experience deep chills and a desire to stab family members.

The Bates' Home and Motel in Psycho (1960)

Overlooking the Bates Motel off of Highway 88, this two and a half story fixer-upper Second Empire home has been well-preserved by its previous owner and his mother. The rich Victorian interior and furnishings are augmented with stunning works of taxidermy, so life-like they become part of you. A flight of cement stairs lead down to the Bates Motel, which is also available if you're keen to take a stab at an offer. Both locations are featured in Psycho, so interested parties should be aware of vicious psychopaths and the need for extra locks on shower doors.

The Thompson Family Home in A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)

The house of your nightmares dreams is available now in Springwood, Ohio. Behind its bright red front door, this stunning two-story home can look bright and contemporary, or shaded and spacious, like night and day. The home's boiler is the perfect place to store cutlery, especially knives. The serenity of the home is conducive to deep sleep (if you can find someone who has woken up to ask, that is). Neighborhood children can often be found nearby, skipping ropes and singing. Appearing throughout the Nightmare on Elm Street films, the home is a key focal point for the actions of neighborhood scoundrel Freddy Krueger (Robert Englund).

The Myers Family Home in Halloween (1978)

This treat is not a trick. This beautiful two-story home in Haddonfield is just waiting for a family to move in and celebrate the holidays together: Christmas, Thanksgiving, and especially Halloween. Large, spacious bedrooms leave ample room for siblings to play, and the home has many great places for adults to engage in games of hide and seek with teens. As seen in Halloween, buyers should be aware that a previous occupant may drop by in late October, and will find his own way in.

Camp Crystal Lake in Friday the 13th (1980)

Full summer camp on the shore of Crystal Lake, complete with rustic cabins, Camp Crystal Lake, made famous by the Friday the 13th films, is a tranquil piece of paradise that's available now. A popular destination for teens, many of whom choose - we think - to stay behind. Great for hockey camps, and those adept at using tools in creative ways. Strongly recommended that young, sexually active teens look elsewhere: summer camp alum and serial killer Jason Voorhees has been known to return time and time again.

Katie and Micah's Home in Paranormal Activity (2007)

This Paranormal Activity home is a 2,314 square foot suburban beauty which boasts 4 bedrooms, front-drive garage, patio and swimming pool. For the safety conscious, entire home has been outfitted with security cameras, with only one needing replacement after Micah (Micah Sloat), previous owner, was thrown at it. Lighting in the home creates a stunning flickering effect, and self-closing doors are an asset. Update: Ghostly activities have ceased after the departure of Katie (Katie Featherston)... probably.

The Perron Farmhouse in The Conjuring (2013)

Rustic, charming farmhouse sits on a 200-acre parcel of land. Previous, previous, previous owner used the site for an early morning donation to the head of a particularly warm subterranean area, and added a rope swing to a tree on the property. Stairs to the basement include ovations for walking down, captured in the film The Conjuring. Recent additions to the home include an exorcise room in the cellar. A curse on the property has been lifted, but just in case demonologists Ed (Patrick Wilson) and Lorraine Warren (Vera Farmiga) are on speed dial.

Remote Cabin in The Evil Dead (1981)

Isolated cabin in the woods of Tennessee, as seen in The Evil Dead, is available for immediate occupancy. This perfect vacation spot, nestled amongst trees that seem to come alive, boasts a library and a sound system guaranteed to bring in guests. Cellar is perfect for storing troublesome occupants, and a temporal vortex allows occupants to visit the Middle Ages, where former resident Ash Williams (Bruce Campbell) would be happy to show you around. And kill any Deadites that may follow.

Storm Drain in It (2017)

It only shows a portion of this gorgeous basement dwelling that looks out into the serene streets of Derry, Maine. This stunning bargain for the penny-wise has a front-facing entry, complete with water feature. Regular entertainment provided by comedic harlequin, who delights in eating performing for neighborhood children. Warning: Inhabitants may float. They all float.

The Harmon Family Home in American Horror Story: Murder House (2011)

Radiant hillside home in sunny L.A. has a delightfully storied history in its walls: medical practices working out of the basement, biological craftsmanship, and a cycle of residents so taken with the home they're reluctant to leave are just a few of the colorful memories awaiting the next owners. Neighbors are delighted to drop by and share their unique fetish fashion sense and more. As seen in American Horror Story: Murder House, prospective buyers should note that home will be their permanent location.

The Freeling Family Home in Poltergeist (1982)

Marvelous suburban home, featured in Poltergeist, is available now; come walk into delight! Unique features of the home include self-stacking dining room chairs and clown dolls ready to give your little ones a hug. Closets provide tons of storage space in a nearby dimension, and a backyard swimming pool is an exceptional place to rest your weary bones. Property has largely been inspected by a small medium. Price Reduced due to issues with cable access (prospective owners are responsible for satellite television setup) and child disappearances.

The Family Home in The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (1974)

Charming Victorian era two-story fixer-upper is a cut above the rest. The spacious dining room is perfect for entertaining and for large family gatherings. The exquisite human-skin decor adds characters to its ambiance, and large freezer with meat hook is ideal for hunters, fishermen, or, as seen in The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, chain-saw enthusiasts. Proprietor of the nearby gas station is happy to provide transportation to the property. Home is currently occupied, so interested parties may be invited to (be) dinner.