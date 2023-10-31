One might say that a horror movie is only as good as its villain. As the core threat that our heroes face as they attempt to survive their ordeal, a good villain should be creepy yet captivating, able to conjure fear while still retaining our attention. While there are certainly some sympathetic villains in the horror genre, ones who are victims of circumstance, some of the best baddies relish in the carnage they are causing, happily hacking their way into cinema history and into our hearts.

Horror is a broad canvass, spanning gory slasher movies to more subdued supernatural haunts. This is reflected among the genre's best villains, as some are simply a killer in a mask while others represent a concept more than a physical form. What they all have in common, however, is their undeniable ability to elevate the movies they are in and create some of the best films in the genre. Whether they are killing teenagers or stalking grieving family members, the horror genre would not be the same without these classic characters.

25 The Entity - 'It Follows' (2014)

The shape-shifter won't relent

After university student Jay Height (Maika Monroe) has sex with her boyfriend for the first time, she discovers that she has been transmitted something much worse than an STD. She is the latest target of a supernatural entity that is passed through sexual activity, and the ghostly presence will follow her until it eventually catches up and claims her life in one of the best horror movies of the 2010s.

The concept of the Entity is what makes It Followsso special, as it is a force that is always coming your way, unable to be stopped as you are forced to constantly be on the move to stay alive. It takes on a human form as it chases its prey, but it is only visible to those that have been targeted, creating unbearable tension as that stranger coming your way may be coming to kill you.

24 The Babadook - 'The Babadook' (2014)

"Ba-ba-dook," the embodiment of grief

Widow Amelia (Essie Davis) is struggling to raise her young son, Sam (Noah Wiseman), as the boy frequently engages in wild and erratic behavior. His latest fixation is the belief that the monster from one of his children's books has come to life and is haunting their home. Dismissive at first, Amelia starts to believe that her son may be telling the truth as the creature makes its presence known.

Aside from becoming an unexpected LGBTQ+ icon, The Babadook's monster represents grief as its haunting presence becomes all-consuming for Amelia and Sam, much like the grief they share for their deceased husband and father. In the end it serves as a metaphor for coming to terms with the hurt one feels, and while we may not fully overcome it, we can hopefully learn to live with it and let it shape who we are for the better.

23 Damian Thorn - 'The Omen' (1976)

Played by Harvey Spencer Stephens

After his wife gives birth to a stillborn son, American diplomat Robert Thorn (Gregory Peck) is given the choice to swap his dead son for an orphaned baby in the same hospital. Making the swap without telling his wife Katherine (Lee Remick), the couple raise Damian (Harvey Spencer Stephens) as their own. But as Damian grows and begins to show evil tendencies, Robert begins to suspect his son is the Antichrist.

The most iconic killer child in horror, the sight of young Damian has tormented viewers for almost fifty years. Being the son of Satan is sure to cause one to display violent tendencies, and that definitely shines through as Damian kills anyone who gets in his way, including his own family. By having such evil living inside a young boy, The Omencreates a villain far removed from the typically grotesque monsters that dominate the genre, creating something uniquely evil in the process.

22 Pazuzu/Regan MacNeil - 'The Exorcist' (1973)

Played by Linda Blair

When young Regan MacNeil (Linda Blair) begins to exhibit strange behavior, her worried mother Chris (Ellen Burstyn) turns to two priests for help. Concluding that the girl has been possessed by a demon, they spend the night battling to free Regan's soul while being subjected to an onslaught of horrors.

While Pazuzu is the name of the demon who serves as The Exorcist's villain, Regan's demonic appearance is the one that has scared audiences for decades. Whether she is spinning her head around or vomiting endless amounts of green slime, the Regan/Pazuzu combo is responsible for some of the most iconic moments in horror and is the standard that all possession movies aspire to with their villains.

21 The Thing - 'The Thing' (1982)

Shape-shifter and progenitor of paranoia

Set at a remote research base in Antarctica, the isolated crew have their dreary days interrupted by the arrival of a shape-shifting creature that is intent on slaughtering them all. With the creature capable of taking the appearance of anyone it claims, the dwindling crew realize paranoia may be their biggest threat as it becomes impossible to tell who is human and who is The Thing.

The Thing owes much of its success to its genre-leading practical effects which bring the central creature to life in a variety of grotesque ways. Whether it is the spider-head or the hungry mouth in Norris's (Charles Hallahan) chest, The Thing's appearance provides plenty of nightmare fuel. The concept of a creature that can become anyone is terrifying, and elevates one of John Carpenter's best movies.

20 Death - 'Final Destination' (2000)

"You can't cheat death."

When an eerily realistic premonition results in teenager Alex Browning (Devon Sawa) being thrown off an airplane alongside his classmates, they are forced to watch as the plane does indeed explode after take-off. The survivors find their plans to move on interrupted as Death makes its presence known, killing the group in a series of freak accidents to claim the lives it was cheated.

Original drafts for Final Destinationhad Death represented by a physical presence, but the idea to make it an invisible and unstoppable force was a genius one as it set the film apart in a crowded genre. As much of a concept as a villain, it is impossible to escape Death as everyone has to die one day, resulting in a movie monster that will have you giving a second, unsure look to any log trucks you see in the future.

19 Candyman - 'Candyman' (1992)

Played by Tony Todd

When grad student Helen Lyle (Virginia Madsen) learns of a neighborhood that is supposedly haunted by a hook-wielding spirit that claims anyone who utters his name five times, she decides the urban legend is perfect for her thesis. As Helen investigates the legend further, she finds herself in far too deep as the Candyman (Tony Todd) rises to add her to his growing list of victims.

Despite only appearing in a handful of films, Candyman has still managed to become one of the most recognizable villains in the slasher genre. This is largely thanks to Todd's performance, who with his booming voice and tall physique, creates a boogeyman that is as fascinating as he is frightening.

18 Zombies - 'Night of the Living Dead' (1968)

The "ghouls" of George Romero

Is there any monster that has dominated the horror genre like zombies? Appearing in everything from comics to videogames, zombies have had their biggest impact in the world of film, where zombie movies have spun off to be a genre in itself. Whether they are shambling or sprinting, flesh-eating zombies often serve as a metaphor for the ravenous death that is slowly coming for us all, one step at a time.

Undead entities appeared in media previously, but Night of the Living Deadis referred to as the first true zombie movie as it changed the horror genre forever. Following a group of survivors as they take shelter in an abandoned farmhouse during the zombie apocalypse, they soon learn that the living inside may be just as dangerous as the horde of zombies waiting to tear them apart outside.

17 John Kramer - 'Saw' (2004)

Played by Tobin Bell

When two strangers find themselves locked in a desolate bathroom together, they discover they are part of a twisted game concocted by the Jigsaw Killer that has been plaguing their city. As the two men learn more about each other and their situation while looking for a way to escape, they may just discover the identity of the one who has done this to them.

Of course, Jigsaw is revealed to be John Kramer (Tobin Bell), a cancer patient who decides to punish those who take their lives for granted. With each Sawsequel, more of John is revealed, culminating in one of horror's most complicated characters as he is part villain and part anti-hero. Whether John is ultimately justified in his crusade or not, what cannot be debated is his status as one of the greatest horror villains of the 21st century.

16 Pinhead - 'Hellraiser' (1987)

Played by Doug Bradley

When Frank Cotton (Sean Chapman) discovers a peculiar puzzle box, he plays around with it and unleashes a portal to another dimension where demonic creatures take pleasure in inflicting pain. Eventually able to escape, Frank convinces his lover Julia (Clare Higgins) to kill others to revive him, before they set their sights on Frank's teenage niece Kirsty (Ashley Laurence).

The leader of these creatures, Pinhead (Doug Bradley), is mostly a neutral force in the Hellraiserfranchise, as he simply comes to claim those foolish enough to open the Lament Configuration. Eventually, the series would turn the Cenobite into a full-fledged villain, creating an iconic horror character in the process as he regularly tears souls apart with his trademark hooks and chains.

15 Frankenstein's Monster - 'Frankenstein' (1931)

Played by Boris Karloff

Scientist Henry Frankenstein (Colin Clive) is obsessed with bringing a deceased being back to life. Using body parts made up from an assortment of bodies, he succeeds in his task and brings Frankenstein's Monster (Boris Karloff) into the living. Incapable of understanding why he is alive, the Monster goes on a rampage which draws the ire of the nearby village.

One of the most iconic movie monsters, Frankenstein's Monster was first brought to life in Mary Shelley's classic horror tale Frankenstein. A sympathetic character, the Monster functions almost like a child as he discovers the world for the first time and indirectly causes chaos. This creates a villain that has been shaped by the cruelty of the world around it, rather than one that is purely evil.

14 Annie Wilkes - 'Misery' (1990)

Played by Kathy Bates

After suffering a car accident as a result of a blizzard, famous novelist Paul Sheldon (James Caan) is rescued by nurse Annie Wilkes (Kathy Bates), who cares for him at her house. Realizing who her new guest is, Annie reveals herself to be a diehard fan of Paul's work, and jumps at the chance to read his latest manuscript. But when she decides the work does not meet her expectations, she forces Paul to stay until he completes a story more to her liking.

An examination of toxic fandom long before social media existed, Misery features a character that feels eerily realistic in today's environment. Like Paul's ankles, Bates crushes it as Annie and creates one of the creepiest horror villains as she regularly torments the helpless and bedridden Paul. Bates won an Oscar for her performance, cementing her place in horror history.

13 Pennywise - 'It' (1990)

Bill Skarsgård (and Tim Curry)

When a shape-shifting clown begins feasting on the children of Derry, it falls to a group of seven friends to defeat the monster before it cuts their childhoods short. It also follows these characters thirty years later as they are drawn back to the town only to discover that Pennywise (Tim Curry) is still alive and still killing the children of their old town.

Two incarnations of Pennywise exist, played by Curry in the 1990 miniseries, and Bill Skarsgård in the 2017 film adaptation. Both actors are tremendous in the role, creating a terrifying boogeyman for both generations. Pennywise itself is one of Stephen King's scariest characters and has become one of the most famous killer clowns in history as he has tormented children and adults for decades.

12 Ghostface - 'Scream' (1996)

"Do you like scary movies?"

When Woodsboro becomes caught in the grip of a serial killer, the teens of the town discover their tormentor is obsessed with scary movies. With each phone call a reminder of their impending demise, Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell) and her friends are forced to face the one they call Ghostface, a masked killer whose always watching from the shadows.

Each Screammovie sees a new assortment of killers take the mask, each with their own motive and methods of execution. While some of these characters are great in their own right, the masked persona of Ghostface itself is the most iconic image to come from the Scream franchise. Mixing movie trivia with mass murder, Ghostface deserves a place in the Horror Hall of Fame alongside the slashers that came before them.

11 Leatherface - 'The Texas Chain Saw Massacre' (1974)

Played by Gunnar Hansen

While taking a drive through Texas on a hot summer's day, five friends become stranded after their van runs out of gas. Resolving to look for help nearby, the teens walk to a nearby house, where they are greeted by the sight of the chainsaw-wielding Leatherface (Gunnar Hansen). As her friends are slaughtered around her, iconic final girl Sally Hardesty (Marilyn Burns) must find her inner strength to survive.

Arriving before Freddy, Jason, and even Michael, Leatherface was one of the original slasher villains to carve up teens on the big screen in The Texas Chain Saw Massacre. The sight of the hulking brute screaming as he spins his chainsaw has terrified audiences for decades, while his childlike behavior sets him apart from the more savage and menacing villains he rubs shoulders with.

10 Xenomorphs - 'Alien' (1979)

The perfect organism

Responding to a distress call, the crew of the spaceship Nostromo investigate an abandoned planet and find nothing but strange eggs. When one of the eggs hatches and attacks a crew member, it leads to a horrifying scenario that none of them are prepared for. As the ruthless Xenomorph stalks the vents of their ship, it falls to Warrant Officer Ellen Ripley (Sigourney Weaver) to save the day.

While only one Xenomorph is featured in the original Alien, the sequels would turn the sneering creature into an unrelenting horde of savage carnage. With its quick reflexes, sharp tail and teeth, and acid blood pumping through its veins, the Xenomorphs are designed to be the perfect killing machine, with even the act of killing them rendered fatal as their blood scorches anyone foolish enough to get close.

9 Chucky - 'Child's Play' (1988)

Played by Brad Dourif

Chucky (Brad Dourif), also known as Charles Lee Ray, is a serial killer who was gunned down in a toy store during a shootout with police. Not content to stay dead, Chucky places his soul into the body of a Good Guy doll and finds his way into the hands of young Andy Barclay (Alex Vincent). Seeing an opportunity to regain human form, Chucky attempts to claim Andy's soul while killing anyone who gets in his way.

While he may be one of the smallest villains out there, Chucky doesn't let them stop him as he builds a massive body count across eight Child's Play movies and a television series. Chucky can certainly be menacing, but he is beloved for his more comedic side, as the killer doll offers helpings of dark humor as he claims each new victim, often amazed by the new ways he has found to kill people.

8 The Shark - 'Jaws' (1975)

Da-dum. Da-dum.

Released in the summer of 1975, Steven Spielberg's thriller/ horror hybrid would become the highest-grossing movie ever at the time, as well as the original blockbuster. The plot concerns a series of fatal shark attacks in the fictional Amity Island, New York. Roy Scheider stars as Martin Brody, chief of police determined on ending the great white shark's reign of terror.

The production of Jaws is one of the most infamous in movie history for myriad reasons, perhaps most notably the often-malfunctioning shark "Bruce." The setbacks Spielberg endured paid off, and the film became a critical and commercial phenomenon. "Bruce" has a mere four minutes of screen time, and the element of mystery, along with John Williams' iconic score, make the shark an unforgettable presence.

7 Jack Torrance - 'The Shining' (1980)

Played by Jack Nicholson

Struggling with writer's block, novelist Jack Torrance (Jack Nicholson) takes the opportunity to serve as the caretaker for a remote hotel during the off-season. Hoping the change will help inspire him, he drags his wife and young son along with him. But rather than finding inspiration, Jack instead becomes twisted by the spiritual forces at play in the Overlook Hotel, and becomes a danger to his family.

Everyone has seen the sight of a crazed Nicholson in The Shining, with the "here's Johnny!" scene being one of the most iconic in cinema. What sets Jack apart from other horror villains is the fact that he is a seemingly normal man that has become homicidal at the drop of a hat, ready to mutilate his family at a moment's notice.

6 Norman Bates - 'Psycho' (1960)

Played by Anthony Perkins

On the run after stealing money from her employer, Marion Crane (Janet Leigh) decides to lie low at the quiet Bates Motel. As she gets to know the odd owner, Norman Bates (Anthony Perkins), she learns that he seems to be living with his domineering mother. That is only the first revelation as Marion discovers that her stay at the Bates Motel may be permanent.

One of the best horror movies of all time, Psychoowes much of its fame to Bates, with the troubled man renowned as an all-time great character in cinema history. Seemingly harmless at first, Perkins' performance always hints at a hidden violence lurking beneath his shy exterior, that ultimately explodes in frequent bursts of violence.