The glorious 1960s were some of the most significant and transformative years of the 20th century, ushering in a new age that expanded with more ideas, movements, and cultures. It was a decade that saw cinema grow with the rise of groundbreaking classics and epic game-changers. But above all, it was time for horror to thrive.

Witness the decade that changed the horror genre forever. The '60s created some of the greatest, most rewatchable horror classics of all time. Gone were the 1950s and it's sci-fi/monster craze. Here was the dawn of modern horror films, which saw the early stages of slashers, psychological thrillers, and the rise of the modern zombie flick. From Sir Alfred Hitchcock's masterpiece Psycho to Juraj Herz's