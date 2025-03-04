The 1970s are remembered by many as a decade where self-expression and identity took hold in popular culture. But not everyone took that as a sign of peace. Major scandals such as Watergate, the end of the Vietnam War, a growing feeling of social distrust, and a startling rise in domestic crime made it a tumultuous period in Western society. If horror movies reflect the fear permeating the era they’re made in, the '70s gave plenty of material to work with.

Horror movies of the '70s eschewed the typical gothic mansions and B-movie science fiction in favor of showing more down-to-earth, disturbingly realistic horrors. Serial killers, religious monsters, or creatures that could be found in our own backyards, by-products of giant sociological systems, or even the simple horrors of the human mind. Over the decades, many horror films produced in this time have become regarded as classics in their own right, and are still fondly discussed to this day.

10 'Halloween' (1978)

Directed by John Carpenter

Image via Compass International Pictures

It’s the film that brought slashers to the forefront and made John Carpenter a household name. On Halloween night in 1963, a six-year-old boy murdered his older sister without any purpose or logic. Fifteen years later, Michael Myers (Nick Castle) has broken free from psychiatric care and comes home for another All Hallow’s Eve of terror. This time, his chief target is Laurie Strode (Jaimie Lee Curtis), a teenager who’s spending her Halloween babysitting with her friends.

While certainly not the first slasher film ever made, Halloween was the film that perfected the template. All the classic trademarks are present - a silent, seemingly unstoppable killer targeting a group of teenagers, with a final girl left to destroy him, and the killer coming back to life in the end for one last scare. Despite having been emulated and outmatched by dozens of other slasher films, Halloween remains a simple, yet no less effective classic.