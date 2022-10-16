Many movie fans think that the horror genre has been seeing its decline over the past decades. However, there are a few daring and imaginative filmmakers willing to prove that there is still a lot of fear and creativity to be found in the genre.

Ranging from Jordan Peele's eerie horror/comedyGet Outto Robert Eggers's intensely surreal The Lighthouse, many films from the 2010s brought something fresh to the table, delighting horror fans and proving to critics on the popular review aggregator site Metacritic that horror is scarier than ever.

Jordan Peele's Controversial Sophomore Effort — 'Us' (2019)

Comedian Jordan Peele broke into the directing scene with his highly acclaimed Get Out. Much was expected from his following outing, and Us (about a family on a seaside retreat who are terrorized by a group of doppelgängers) mostly delivered.

Some critics and audience members found Peele's 2nd feature film a bit disappointing—But most of them thought that it was as original, thought-provoking, and fun as Get Out, proved by its critic score of 81 on Metacritic. There was praise for the masterful way in which the director mixed creepiness and humor, as well as for the astonishing cast led by Lupita Nyong'o.

A Movie That Critics Silently Raved About — 'A Quiet Place' (2018)

A Quiet Place, famous actor John Krasinski's directing debut, shows a world that has been ravaged by alien creatures guided by sound. In this apocalyptic realm, a family struggles to survive in almost complete silence.

With an admirable score of 82 on Metacritic, the film has truly cemented itself as one of the most creative, scary, and impactful horror movies of recent years. With complex themes, a perfect pacing, a genius gimmick, and some truly terrifying monsters, it's a film that's definitely worthy of the praise it continues to get.

The Thin Line Between Real and Unreal Terrors — 'Under the Shadow' (2016)

This Persian-language ghost story is a riveting psychological horror thriller, about a mysterious evil slowly invading a home that's being terrorized by the Iran-Iraq war.

Few modern horror films are genuinely terrifying, and Under the Shadow is certainly one of them. It blurs the line between fictional supernatural horrors and the very real and very devastating true horrors of war. Measured in its direction and smart in its writing, it's an unforgettable movie with lots to offer, as proved by its score of 83 from Metacritic critics.

What Can't Think or Feel Can't Give Up — 'It Follows' (2014)

This creepy film follows a young woman called Jay. It's not just the film that follows her, though, as there is also a mysterious supernatural force stalking her after a sexual encounter.

Those looking for a traditional modern horror film will probably not be satisfied by It Follows. However, those that want more of a slow-burning and thoughtful teen movie that throws its characters headfirst into a terrifying atmosphere will more than likely love this one, which has received a score of 83 on Metacritic.

A Delicious Folk Horror Debut — 'The Witch' (2015)

The Witch was the debut of Robert Eggers, one of the most fascinating voices in current American cinema, and what a debut it was. It takes place in 17th century New England, where a family is torn apart by witchcraft and the macabre.

Since this early on, Eggers proved his unparalleled talent for crafting a transfixing, absolutely terrifying atmosphere full of layered characterization, intelligently built drama, and slowly mounting tension. The Witch has a Metacritic score of 83 to prove its outstanding quality.

A Nail-Biting Mind-Twister — 'The Lighthouse' (2019)

Eggers's second feature came four years after his first, and most people agree that it's by far the best movie he has made. The Lighthouse is a genre-juggling masterpiece about two lighthouse keepers trying to remain sane while living on a remote New England island in the 1890s.

With a massive artistic scope but a delightfully intimate (and often claustrophobic) feel, this masterful film has gotten a critic score of 83 on Metacritic to reward its ambitious narrative, stunning performances, and enrapturing atmosphere.

Invited, But Not Welcome — 'Get Out' (2017)

All of Jordan Peele's films have a huge number of fans, but most of them will agree that the director's best work is still Get Out, about a black man who goes to meet the charming but strange parents of his white girlfriend.

The film isn't without its fair share of well-placed and hilarious jokes, but its biggest strengths lie in the sensible way in which it handles its social commentary, and in the effectively eerie horror tone, all of which has earned it a score of 85 on Metacritic. It's scary, humorous, visually stunning, narratively enrapturing, and wonderfully directed and acted.

Never Stop Shooting — 'One Cut of the Dead' (2017)

It's hard to talk about One Cut of the Dead without spoiling it, and it is without a doubt the kind of film that must be watched with as little prior knowledge of its story as possible. In summary, it's about a film crew who are attacked by zombies in a WWII Japanese facility.

At first glance, this may seem like a laughably atrocious zombie B flick. However, those audience members who decide to trust the movie's Metacritic score of 86, and are patient enough to stick with it all the way to the end, will be rewarded with a genius second half that entirely recontextualizes everything that came before.

A Book That You Can't Get Rid Of — 'The Babadook' (2014)

This film is about a widow trying to battle with her son's fear of a monster lurking in the house, and since the moment it came out, it was lauded by critics and audiences alike as one of the best horror films in modern times. Its fame remains the same.

A haunting portryal of grief and the aftermath of tragedy, The Babadook uses horror to gradually and meticulously craft a phenomenal character study. Metacritic critics love it so much that they have given it an amazing score of 86.

Critics Lost Their Heads Over This One — 'Hereditary' (2018)

Ari Aster is a bit of a divisive director, but when it comes to his feature film debut Hereditary, there is almost nothing but praise to be found. It's a frightening drama about a family slowly unraveling terrifying secrets about their ancestry.

Hereditary is a nightmare of pure grief, trauma, and horror. There are no cheap horror tropes and no generic elements, simply an excellently crafted movie with unique writing, enveloping directing and technical qualities, and one of the most staggering acting performances of the last decade by the great Toni Collette. If there's any film worthy of a Metacritic score of 87, it's this one.

