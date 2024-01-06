Tackling those scary New Year’s resolutions won't seem so hard after you see the most terrifying movies coming up in January 2024. Take a mental stroll through the mind of a serial killer whose nonchalance in the face of the ultimate violent act sends a spine-tingling chill down your back. Explore the possibilities of what waits in the afterlife if the choices you make today are not deemed noble enough. Or better yet, plunge into murky waters and imagine a cold hand gripping your ankle. These films are sure to have something that will distract you from your return to reality after a leisurely holiday.

The Mummy Murders

Director: Colin Bressler

Cast: Jeff Caperton, Will Donahue, Aimee Michelle, Jason Scarbrough, Leila Scott

Leila Scott (Erzulie) portrays Alexis, a reporter from San Antonio, Texas, who takes it upon herself to investigate a string of disappearances thought to be in connection to a serial killer at large. As she uncovers the mystery, she realizes that the victims are being essentially mummified. The most shocking twist is when a man approaches her and, after a brief conversation, admits that he is the serial killer. Instead of running and calling the police, Alexis listens to the murderer, Joe (Jason Scarbrough), as he tells her the process and stories that took place in his violent acts. It’s a story unlike any other that will have you squirming with anticipation, asking yourself why she doesn’t get out of there, but at the same time, just as intriguing to learn about the psychopath's firsthand recount of his history.

Watch on Apple TV

Night Swim

Director: Bryce McGuire

Cast: Wyatt Russell, Kerry Condon, Amélie Hoeferle, Gavin Warren, Nancy Lenehan

From the producers of M3gan, Night Swim will give you just one more reason to be terrified about swimming in the dark. Initially a short five-minute feature, the idea sparked a lot of interest in a full-length film. It starts when a retired baseball player, Ray Waller (Wyatt Russell), buys his family the perfect home with a swimming pool in the backyard. Unfortunately, their dream life quickly becomes a nightmare. Strange occurrences start happening as a creature appears to be lurking in the water, and Ray’s behavior turns violent. The family is terrorized not only physically but mentally, and their deceptive hallucinations create horrifyingly suspenseful scenes.

The Seeding

Director: Barnaby Clay

Cast: Scott Haze, Kate Lyn Sheil, Alex Montaldo

When Wyndham Stone, portrayed by Scott Haze (Children of God), finds himself stuck within the confines of a walled-up desert canyon, his cries for help are almost answered when a group happens upon him. However, this group of young men begins to play with him, and he discovers he is not alone in this trap. Another woman appears named Alina, who is played by Kate Lyn Sheil (Equals) but provides no answers as to why the group is targeting them. The Seeding is a hauntingly original story that will have anyone who’s afraid of a dark, confined space on the edge of their seat.

Pandemonium

Director: Quarxx

Cast: Hugo Dillon, Arben Bajraktaraj, Manon Maindivide, Ophélia Kolb

Pandemonium is a relentlessly dark story about Nathan, played by Hugo Dillon (The Sisters Brothers), and his journey after dying in a car crash with Daniel, portrayed by Arben Bajraktaraj (The Last Boy on Earth), who caused the accident on his motorcycle. The two are forced to accept their fate as they confront their future eternity in hell. As they descend through the gates, terrifying monsters appear, but what makes the film interesting are the other humans who have also been sent to hell. The unexpected judgment that falls upon us in the path of good and evil is glaringly and uncomfortably evident in the film. It’s another brilliant idea from the provocative French artist and director Quarxx, and a must-watch for horror fans and cinephiles alike.

Founders Day

Director: Erik Bloomquist

Cast: Naomi Grace, Devin Druid, William Russ, Amy Hargreaves, Catherine Curtin

For fans of slasher films, Founders Day is the perfect horror movie for the new year. When a town is terrorized by a masked killer who uses a gavel to slay their victims, everyone becomes a suspect. As the leaders push to carry on with their traditional festivities of Founders Day, its citizens question whether it’s really a good idea. The movie is just as entertaining as it is scary, and while it might seem like just another teenage slasher flick, the political innuendos and tongue-in-cheek acting make you feel like you’re in on something with the director, Erik Bloomquist.

Sunrise

Director: Andrew Baird

Cast: Guy Pearce, Alex Pettyfer, Olwen Fouéré, Crystal Yu, William Gao

When the crazed leader of a town, played by Guy Pearce (Memento), casts a man and his family out to be sacrificed to the local vampirical folklore, his plan backfires. Fallon, portrayed by Alex Pettyfer (Magic Mike), survives the incident, only to be turned into a bloodthirsty creature himself. With the aid of a friendly family in a nearby home, he regains his strength, only this time with more power and vengeance on his mind. As he returns to the town, he begins to terrorize the people who took his family from him, feeding off of their fear. Sunrise has a good old-fashioned revenge plot with a twist, as the citizens of the town scramble to defend themselves.