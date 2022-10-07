It’s October, which means it’s spooky season and the only time of the year when we don’t mind watching horror movies back-to-back and on repeat. While incredible horror movies have been released in the 21st Century, many still refer back to the older horror movies which came out in the 20th Century - whether they were better, is it nostalgia, or both?

From the iconic masked killer on Scream to the hideously terrifying man-and-insect hybrid creature on The Fly and the spooky twin sisters on The Shining, here are IMDb's top 20th Century horror movie picks that make it impossible for horror enthusiasts to watch anything but these classics for Halloween season.

‘The Shining’ (1980)

During winter, Jack Torrance (Jack Nicholson) becomes a caretaker position at an isolated hotel situated in the Rocky Mountains. Upon arriving at the hotel, the manager Barry Nelson (Stuart Ullman), warns Jack of the hotel's dark past, as the previous caretaker had killed his family and himself in the hotel. Over time, the hotel's darkness becomes apparent as Jack's son Danny (Danny Lloyd) has frightening visions of the future, including one of two terrifying twin sisters.

Jack also experiences changes in his mental health and behavior and becomes prone to violent outbursts and dreams of killing his family. It didn’t take long before Jack went after Danny and his wife Wendy (Shelley Duvall) with an axe. With an IMDb rating of 8.4/10, there is no doubt The Shining is a horror classic. The sight of the twin sisters and Jack Nicholson’s face stuck between the door are considered among the most iconic scenes in cinema.

‘The Exorcist’ (1973)

The Exorcist is a supernatural horror film with a rating of 8.1/10 on IMDb. When a young girl, Regan (Linda Blair), tells Priest Damien Karras (Jason Miller) about an imaginary friend who she named “Captain Howdy” up in an attic, he thinks nothing of it. Later, it becomes apparent that something is off when Regan shows signs of violence and is possessed by a demon. After a series of intensely violent acts, Regan, while speaking in tongues, claims to be the Devil. Exorcism seems to be the last option that might free Regan from the demon.

The Exorcist is loosely based on an actual exorcism of a young boy named Robbie (or Roland Doe), which took place in Cottage City, Maryland, in 1949. The terrifying story might sound stranger than fiction, but many believe the movie is cursed due to many unprecedented things happening during its production. It experienced many difficulties ranging from a six-week delay due to a fire accident on the interiors of the MacNeil house, fatal accidents experienced by a carpenter and a lighting technician, and many deaths among the friends and family of the cast and crew members.

‘The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari’ (1920)

The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari may be over a century old, but this German silent horror film was and is still considered the exemplary work of German Expressionist cinema. Francis (Friedrich Fehér) and his friend Alan (Hans Heinz von Twardowski) visit the sideshow attraction of a hypnotist, Dr. Caligari (Werner Krauss). Dr. Caligari opens a coffin and reveals a sleeping Cesare (Conrad Veidt), who the doctor claims can see the future. His prophecy comes true when Alan is stabbed to death later that night. Cesare becomes the prime suspect in Alan’s murder, but as some things come to light, is Cesare guilty, or is he under the spell of Dr. Caligari?

Film critic Roger Ebert named The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari, arguably the “first true horror film” that helped draw attention to the art of German cinema and the subsequent influence it had on popularizing the genres of horror and film noir in Hollywood. The film has a rating of 8/10 on IMDb.

‘Rosemary’s Baby’ (1968)

Rosemary Woodhouse (Mia Farrow) and her husband, Guy Woodhouse (John Cassavetes), move to a large apartment building in New York City despite being warned about its past involving witchcraft and murder. Neighbours Minnie (Ruth Gordon) and Roman Castevet/Steven Marcato (Sidney Blackmer) grow closer to Guy, while Rosemary keeps her distance due to suspicions about them. Later, Rosemary becomes pregnant, but her severe abdominal pains, weight loss, and gaunt appearance become increasingly alarming to her friends.

Events that have happened to Rosemary and her family and friends seem bizarre until they discover that The Castevets, as it turns out, are involved in a satanic coven and have sinister intentions for the baby. With a rating of 8/10 on IMDb, Rosemary’s Baby received many awards, including an Academy Award win for actress Ruth Gordon.

‘Nosferatu’ (1922)

Sticking to the realm of silent German Expressionist horror film is the 1922 Nosferatu. Estate agent Herr Knock (Alexander Granach) sends his Thomas Hutter (Gustav von Wangenheim) to visit a new client named Count Orlok (Max Schreck), who lives in a Transylvanian castle and is interested in purchasing the house right across the house where Hutter and his wife Ellen (Greta Schröder) live. Soon enough, Orlok reveals his true nature as a vampire and his obsession with Hutter's wife.

Though novels such as Dracula have shown the discomfort that vampires feel when exposed to sunlight, Nosferatu was the first film that showed a vampire dying from it. British filmmaker Robert Eggers, who has previously named Nosferatu as one of the most influential horror films, recently confirmed that he will be directing the remake of Nosferatu which will star Bill Skarsgård and Lily Rose-Depp.

Here is the story of Dracula before it was buried alive in clichés, jokes, TV skits, cartoons and more than 30 other films. The film is in awe of its material. It seems to really believe in vampires. ... Is Murnau's Nosferatu scary in the modern sense? Not for me. I admire it more for its artistry and ideas, its atmosphere and images, than for its ability to manipulate my emotions like a skillful modern horror film. It knows none of the later tricks of the trade, like sudden threats that pop in from the side of the screen. But Nosferatu remains effective: It doesn't scare us, but it haunts us. - Roger Ebert, rogerebert.com

‘Halloween’ (1978)

On the Halloween of 1963, a six-year-old Michael Myers (Nick Castle) brutally stabs his teenage sister Judith (Sandy Johnson) to death. Michael would spend his next fifteen years at a psychiatric hospital. On the Halloween of 1978, Michael was due to be escorted to court for a hearing. Instead of doing so, however, Michael steals a car and escapes the hospital to return to the suburban town of Haddonfield, Illinois, where he preys on his next victims.

With a rating of 7.7/10 on IMDb, John Carpenter’s Halloween is a horror movie classic still beloved by many worldwide. Some, such as Pauline Kael of The New York Times, have criticized the lack of plot and characterization and its “pitiful, amateurish script”. At the same time, she also recognized why the movie is highly praised, noting, “Maybe when a horror film is stripped of everything but dumb scariness—when it isn't ashamed to revive the stalest device of the genre (the escaped lunatic)—it satisfies part of the audience in a more basic, childish way than sophisticated horror pictures do.”

‘The Fly’ (1986)

When scientist Seth Brundle (Jeff Goldblum) meets a science journalist, Veronica “Ronnie” Quaife (Geena Davis), at a Bartok Science Industries event, he invites her to his laboratory to show the two teleportation pods which he invented. As the two begin working on the project, they form a romantic relationship. One evening, a drunk Brundle steps into one of the pods to teleport, but while doing so, he is unaware that a housefly has slipped into the transmitter pod with him.

Over time, Brundle has increased sugar cravings, strength, and agility. He also begins growing bristly hairs and eventually loses his body parts before completely transforming into an unrecognizable, monstrous, hybrid creature of man and insect. The Fly owes much of its long-lasting success to the grotesquely detailed makeup of the hybrid fly creature, which won an Academy Award for Best Makeup. A sequel titled The Fly II was also released in 1989, but it was not well-perceived and only rated 5.1/10 on IMDb.

‘The Omen’ (1976)

When American diplomat Robert Thorn (Gregory Peck) and his wife Kathy (Lee Remick) lose their baby boy at birth, Robert secretly adopts a baby whose mother died in childbirth. They name the child Damien. A few years later, bizarre events keep occurring in their lives: Damien’s caretaker hangs herself during his fifth birthday party, Damien resists going to church, and terrifies the animals at a wildlife park.

Father Brennan (Patrick Troughton) warns Robert that Damien is the son of Satan and that Kathy is pregnant again, but her unborn child will die if Damien stays alive. Later, a series of unfortunate events happen where Father Brennan gets killed by a falling pole, and Damien pushes Kathy off a balcony, which causes a miscarriage. As more people die, things point toward Damien as the Antichrist. The Omen, rated 7.5/10 on IMDb, won an Academy Award for Best Original Score. It also spawned a 2006 movie remake with a title of the same name, which starred Liev Schreiber, Julia Stiles, Mia Farrow, and Seamus Davey-Fitzpatrick in the role of Damien.

‘Scream’ (1996)

When high school student Casey Becker (Drew Barrymore) is home alone, she receives a phone call from an unknown person, and they end up discussing horror films. Things take a shocking turn when the caller becomes a sadistic killer who murders her boyfriend, Steve Orth (Kevin Patrick Walls), before eventually killing her as well. The killer remains anonymous behind a black robe and a ghost mask. As the town becomes aware of the mysterious killer, a police investigation begins. One by one, the masked killer stalks and kills high school students in what was once a seemingly ordinary town.

Scream has become among some of the most well-known horror franchises worldwide. It wasn’t your typical horror slasher film because although the premise of the movie was scary, it still managed to be funny and clever at the same time. The success of Scream (1996) spawned five sequels: in 1997, 2000, 2011, and 2022, and Scream 6 is set for release in 2023.

‘Jacob’s Ladder’ (1990)

Jacob Singer (Tim Robbins) is deployed in a Vietnamese village as part of the 1st Air Cavalry Division as an infantryman. After a sudden attack, many of his comrades are wounded and suffer complex behavioral syndromes such as catatonia. When Jacob escapes into the jungle, he is stabbed by an unseen assailant. The next thing that happens after the incident is Jacob waking up in a New York City subway.

He sees bizarre visions, which would not happen in reality, and when he seeks help due to being worried about his condition, the local hospital tells him there is no record of him as a patient. Despite his girlfriend Jezzie (Elizabeth Peña) and ex-wife Sarah’s (Patricia Kalember) collective effort to help Jacob, they fail to do so as he falls deeper into madness. Jacob’s Ladder is rated a 7.4/10 on IMDb.

