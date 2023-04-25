Horror movies have long been known as the realm where dumb teenagers are hunted down and murdered, often after sneaking off to "get to know each other better." While there is some fun in watching a bunch of teens square off against a slasher killer, some horror movies instead focus on family. Nothing hurts more than losing a family member, so the stakes are immediately raised when horror hits home.

Evil Dead Rise moves the action from a cabin in the woods to a high-rise apartment building, creating a bold new atmosphere while retaining the classic Evil Dead gore and brutality. The other big change is the focus on a family unit, with a mother and her kids thrust into the carnage. It is the perfect example of how horror hits harder when the family is involved, as one moment, you're a happy family unit, and the next minute it's all shredded to pieces.

10 'Relic' (2020)

After the elderly Edna (Robyn Nevin) is diagnosed with dementia and wanders off from her remote home, her daughter Kay (Emily Mortimer) and granddaughter Sam (Bella Heathcote) arrive to look for her. Soon finding Edna, they discover her behavior is strange and erratic while her home is housing something darker.

By focusing on three generations in a family, Relic explores generational trauma as the terrors that haunt Edna's aged and weary mind begin to seep into Kay and Sam. Rather than throwing gore at the screen like Evil Dead Rise, Relic mines its characters and their aging bodies for a growing sense of dread.

9 'The Hills Have Eyes' (2006)

Traveling through the American desert to celebrate Mom and Dad's anniversary, the Carter family's car's tires blow out and leave them stranded in the unforgiving landscape. As they spread out to search for help, the family unit runs afoul of mutant cannibals who have their eyes set on fresh meat for dinner.

One of the best horror remakes, The Hills Have Eyes excels by immersing an average family into a horrific situation they must fight to escape. In the domain of a much deadlier and crueler family, the Carters must retain their humanity even as they witness their relatives being mutilated.

8 'The Last House on the Left' (2009)

Vacationing at her family's lake house with her parents, Mari's (Sara Paxton) peaceful weekend is interrupted when she encounters a group of escaped convicts. After savagely assaulting Mari and leaving her for dead in the lake, the criminals seek shelter at her parent's house by pretending to be a stranded family. But when Mari's family discovers the truth, they brutally enact revenge on their new guests.

A remake of Wes Craven's controversial debut, The Last House on the Left, is a hard watch as it revolves around sexual assault. While it certainly could have treated the difficult subject with more care, it is nevertheless a solid revenge tale as those responsible meet horrific ends at the hands of the Collingwood family.

7 'You're Next' (2011)

When Erin (Sharni Vinson) is brought along to her new boyfriend's family dinner, she experiences something more terrifying than awkward small talk. As a trio of masked men invade the scene and begin murdering the guests, the hardened Erin must gather her new family to fight back and survive.

A clever take on the home invasion trope, You're Next flips the script by having Erin even more dangerous than her would-be tormentors. It results in a horror movie that is as amusing as it is suspenseful, as the killers soon realize they are the ones being picked off, with Erin proving to be one of the best modern final girls.

6 'Us' (2019)

After their annual trip to their vacation home is interrupted by the arrival of four dangerous figures, the Wilson family discovers their tormentors are perfect clones of them. Seemingly wanting to kill their doubles and take their lives, the Wilsons must fight to escape themselves while being caught in a greater mystery.

Coming from the mind of Jordan Peele, Us blends horror with social commentary while also throwing in some of his trademark comedy. While the final act is a bit of a letdown as the script gets a bit needlessly complicated, Us is still a great modern horror movie and a showcase for the acting talents of Lupita Nyong'o.

5 'Ready or Not' (2019)

When Grace (Samara Weaving) marries into the Le Domas family, famous for their board game empire, she is forced to play one of their signature games to consummate her marriage. Picking the seemingly innocent Hide and Seek, Grace is forced to spend the night sneaking through a mansion as her new family attempt to kill her.

One of the best horror comedies of the 21st century, Ready or Not offers a star-making turn for Weaving as she turns the tables on her pursuers. The directing duo of Radio Silence's work on Ready or Not was so strong that they were offered the keys to the Scream franchise, creating the 2022 entry along with Scream VI.

4 'The Witch' (2015)

Banished to live on their remote farm at the edge of a forest, a New England family in the 17th century leads a quiet life. When sinister forces begin haunting them and tormenting the family with dark omens, teenage daughter Thomasin (Anya Taylor-Joy) finds herself at the forefront of the encroaching darkness.

The debut from Robert Eggers, The Witch, showcases his commitment to recreating historical eras while flirting with the supernatural. A signature slow-burn for the director, The Witch is one of the best examples of folk horror as it finds terror in the unknown during a time when the slightest oddity was branded witchcraft.

3 'Hereditary' (2018)

Grieving the recent loss of their grandmother, the Graham family begins to experience strange happenings as they attempt to regain a sense of normalcy. When another tragic loss is inflicted upon the family, the realm between life and death blurs as horrific forces threaten to tear the Grahams apart.

Anchored by a titanic performance from Toni Collette as matriarch Annie, Hereditary delivers some of the best performances in the horror genre thanks to its talented cast. The first movie from Ari Aster, Hereditary, offers the first look at his trademark flair for constant dread that he has displayed in Midsommar and Beau is Afraid.

2 'Poltergeist' (1982)

When the Freeling family moves into their dream home, they cannot believe their luck. Their joy is short-lived, however, as their new house begins to be plagued by strange events and ghostly hauntings. When the sinister forces begin to target their five-year-old daughter, the desperate family seeks the aid of a paranormal expert.

The best haunted house movie, Poltergeist, weaves its classic ghost story by focusing on the family at the center of the crisis. As the family fights to protect each other and their young daughter, audiences cannot help but root for them to survive as the Freelings perfectly recreate the image of the average family, most people can relate to.

1 'A Quiet Place' (2018)

After the Earth is invaded by creatures that hunt using sound, the survivors are forced to live in silence as they try to stay alive in the desolate landscape. Centered around the Abbott family, A Quiet Place shows how far this small family unit will go to keep each other alive in a dead world.

Packed with brilliant set pieces that perfectly use the absence of sound to create suspense, A Quiet Place is one of the most well-made horror movies in years. John Krasinski and Emily Blunt are terrific as the protective parents, while Millicent Simmonds shines as the resourceful daughter Regan.

