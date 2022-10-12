When you are young, the travel bug is in full swing, and you want to get out there and see what the world has to offer. Whether visiting a local city for the first time or flying to the other side of the world, vacations can create some of your most cherished memories. Traveling can also be stressful, as you feel vulnerable in a place so far from home where local customs may differ entirely from what you are used to.

Horror movies love to play on our fears, so when their characters go overseas, you know there will be fatal consequences. Whether it's murderous villagers, monsters, or even Death itself, these films' travelers had their trips cut severely short. So book a flight, pack your suitcase, scope out a spot on the beach, and hope you return from the following holidays with most of your limbs still attached.

'An American Werewolf in London' (1981)

A great horror comedy, An American Werewolf in London, does for backpacking what Jaws did for the ocean. When two American friends, David (David Naughton) and Jack (Griffin Dunne), travel by foot through the English countryside, they are attacked by a werewolf. Jack is killed, and David wakes up in the hospital, noticing some concerning changes with his body.

While An American Werewolf in London features some genuinely frightening moments, it balances it all out with a good sense of humor. David remains upbeat despite his dire situation, and the romance he strikes up with Nurse Alex endears him to the audience as he tries to break the curse inflicted upon him.

'Midsommar' (2019)

Going overseas with your significant other can be an unforgettable experience, especially for Midsommar's Dani (Florence Pugh). Reluctantly brought along with her boyfriend Christian (Jack Reynor) and his friends as they travel to Sweden, the youths become participants in a terrifying local festival.

One of A24's best horror movies, Midsommar perfectly captures the essence of feeling like a stranger in a strange land, as the Americans are often left perplexed by the events occurring around them. As the village's rituals become more sinister, Dani is drawn straight into the heart of their celebration.

'A Perfect Getaway' (2009)

There is a lot to worry about when traveling overseas, whether keeping track of your local currency or making sure you don't lose your passport. So when your relaxing holiday in Hawaii is interrupted by the news, there is a killer targeting tourists on the island; well, that's extra stress you don't need.

A Perfect Getaway is a solid thriller that stars Steve Zahn and Milla Jovovich as a couple on their honeymoon. After learning of the murders, they travel further into the wilderness, where they encounter two other couples. Suspicions begin to arise as the happy travelers start to suspect each other of the killings. Timothy Olyphant co-stars, while Chris Hemsworth features in one of his first film roles.

'Hostel' (2005)

Young Americans Paxton (Jay Hernandez), Josh (Derek Richardson), and their Icelandic friend Oli (Eyþór Guðjónsson) are backpacking through Europe, where they are spending their nights partying. Convinced by a local that they should travel to a hostel in Slovakia, promised it is filled with eager women, they instead find themselves journeying into a nightmare.

Arriving at the height of the "torture porn" movement, Hostel takes joy in inflicting maximum punishment on its characters. As the men run afoul of an organization designed to sell people to the highest bidder to do with as they please, they witness the absolute worst that humanity has to offer.

'Turistas' (2006)

An overlooked holiday horror from the mid-2000s, Turistas stars Josh Duhamel and Olivia Wilde as siblings traveling through Brazil. Befriending other travelers, the group finds themselves stranded after a bus crash. Soon they are abducted by a group of organ harvesters who make a profit selling the organs on the black market.

Turistas taps into the fear of being stranded on your holiday lost in a land far from your own. The plot feels disturbingly real, as the prospect of tourists being exploited by locals is one that occurs regularly around the world.

'The Green Inferno' (2013)

You do not want Eli Roth as part of your tourism board, as the filmmaker followed up Hostel and its sequel with this equally gruesome shocker. The Green Inferno follows a group of student activists who travel to Peru to protest the destruction of the Amazon rainforest.

On the way home, their plane crashes into a remote area of the forest, and a tribe of locals comes to their aid. Unfortunately, the natives are cannibals, and they take the survivors back to their village for dinner. The Green Inferno is one of Roth's best films and a gory throwback to the exploitation movies of yesteryear.

'The Ruins' (2008)

A terrifying horror movie about nature fighting back, The Ruins finds a group of friends fighting to survive in Mexico. Discovering an ancient Mayan temple, they are attacked by locals who force them to stay on the ruins. There they encounter flesh-eating vines that wish to add them to their growing pile of bones.

A horror movie that will literally get under your skin, The Ruins is a grim watch as the characters' situation becomes more and more hopeless with each passing moment. Despite its ridiculous premise, the film is played completely straight, resulting in a dark horror movie that will make you throw away your houseplants.

'Severance' (2006)

A gem of a horror-comedy from England, Severance follows the employees of a British weapons company. Forced to participate in a team-building retreat in Hungary, the employees arrive at their less-than-ideal lodgings deep in the woods. Despite trying to make the best of their weekend, the murderous locals ruin their pre-determined activities.

Severance offers plenty of laughs alongside its gory kills by striking the right balance between humor and horror. The cast of workers is excellent, from bumbling stoner Steve to pacifist Jill, and it all comes together to create one of the best British horror movies of the 21st century.

'Final Destination' (2000)

While they never actually leave the country in Final Destination, its opening plane crash is enough to stop people from booking a flight anytime soon. After narrowly surviving the disaster due to high-schooler Alex having a premonition of their demise and getting them kicked off the plane, the survivors are hunted down by Death itself.

A series known for its creative death scenes, the first Final Destination does not disappoint as it sets the rules that the following four films follow. A long-awaited sixth movie is in production, with the directors receiving the gig thanks to a rather dramatic Zoom call.

'The Descent' (2005)

After losing her husband and daughter in a car accident, grieving Sarah is convinced by her friends to take part in an adventure holiday in the Appalachian mountains. Home to an uncharted cave system, the six women explore the harsh terrain and run afoul of a pack of bloodthirsty creatures.

The Descent was highly acclaimed at release and remains one of the best horror movies set underground. With such a suffocatingly claustrophobic setting, the movie easily captures a tight sense of dread as the characters are trapped in a situation where escape seems impossible.

