Horror movies are sometimes all about being scary and/or thrilling, and will therefore skim over things that could cause other types of emotional reactions for viewers. Some horror movies might also try and be funny, leading to a new kind of genre - horror comedies - with the contrast between laughing and screaming in fright making for interesting viewing experiences. Then there are other horror movies that aim to depict dramatic situations - sometimes surprisingly relatable - in among the scares.

The following titles represent the best of these horror + drama crossovers, with all delivering unsettling (and sometimes terrifying) stories while also grappling with deeply human and oftentimes relatable troubles. They are movies that are just as haunting as they are emotionally intense, making them often difficult yet powerful watches. They are ranked roughly below, starting with the very good and ending with the very best.

10 'Funny Games' (1997)

Michael Haneke is an acclaimed filmmaker who's made a career out of releasing numerous upsetting, stark, and usually very grim psychological dramas. His movies are often disturbing without necessarily being full-on horror movies, but when it comes to Funny Games (both the 1997 original and the 2007 English-language remake), Hanake did sort of make a horror movie in his own subversive way.

It centers on a family being targeted during a violent home invasion, which is the sort of premise found in films that belong to the horror and/or thriller genres... but Funny Games isn't concerned with offering thrills or excitement. It makes this type of story mundane, awkward, and uncomfortable, all the while chastising you as a viewer for choosing to watch it. In a uniquely Haneke way, it is dark, stark, upsetting, thought-provoking, and disturbing.

9 'What Ever Happened to Baby Jane?' (1962)

In the tradition of All About Eve and Sunset Boulevard (both released in 1950), What Ever Happened to Baby Jane? takes a dark look at stardom, and the way once famous individuals can get overlooked in old age. Unlike All About Eve (a drama) or Sunset Boulevard (a very dark comedy/film noir movie), What Ever Happened to Baby Jane? leans pretty heavily into the horror genre.

The two lead characters are sisters who've both experienced the ups and downs of fame as younger actresses, and who've had a consistent rivalry over the years. In the film, they're all they have, yet they often can't stand each other, leading to tension, explosive outbursts, and general uneasiness throughout. It's effectively chilling and relentless, with two great lead performances from real-life rivals Joan Crawford and Bette Davis.

8 'Black Swan' (2010)

Being something of a gritty drama, unsettling horror movie, and endlessly intense thriller all in one, Black Swan is equal parts dazzling and terrifying. It's a film about obsession and the impossible drive for perfection, centering on a young ballerina who gets dangerously immersed in her new starring role, and begins to unravel psychologically.

There are similarities to Darren Aronofsky's previous film, The Wrestler (2008), but Black Swan has a very different character at its center and pushes beyond being a grounded drama like that other acclaimed film of his. Natalie Portman's probably never been better than she is here, too, disappearing into the lead role and helping Black Swan succeed immensely across genres.

7 'Don't Look Now' (1973)

Those who don't like immense feelings of grief in their slow-burn horror movies should heed the advice of Don't Look Now's title and not look this movie's way; neither now nor ever. Julie Christie and Donald Sutherland star as grieving parents who travel to Venice, hoping for a chance to heal emotionally, but feel unable to when their past follows them, haunting them all the while.

It's largely a very dark drama with a pessimistic, hollow atmosphere, only leaning into horror a little more as it approaches its memorably shocking climax. That might make it a human drama first and a horror movie second, but it's painfully successful at the former and ends up eventually succeeding at the latter, too.

6 'Freaks' (1932)

An undeniable classic of the 1930s, Freaks was considered quite shocking for its time, and it does still feel more intense than most horror movies of its era. It centers on a group of circus performers, and the conflict that unfolds between those working for the circus as so-called titular "freaks," based on their abnormal appearances, and the other performers who get to do more glamorous tasks within the circus.

The movie finds ways to unsettle and alarm, but at the same time, it is also empathetic to the people who get labeled as freaks, with the apparent "non-freaks" ultimately ending up as the villains. It's a drama about fitting in and an old-school horror movie all in one, and is considered a classic because of the way it manages to be both these things at once.

5 'The Omen' (1976)

Like Don't Look Now three years before it, The Omen is another very effective and haunting 1970s classic that looks at the pain two parents are feeling, and the unfortunate situation they find themselves in. Reeling from a miscarriage, the husband adopts a son, Damien, without his wife's knowledge, only to find chaos enter their life at the same time he does, worsening as Damien grows older.

Unlike Don't Look Now, The Omen is probably more horror than drama, though its story is still a sad one that plays on real-life parental fears/concerns. It is also a heavy movie that takes what could be an outlandish premise and makes it feel relatively grounded and overall serious, making it a grim, tense, scary, and absorbing drama/horror film.

4 'Let the Right One In' (2008)

Putting a thrillingly unique spin on the arguably worn-out vampire genre, Let the Right One In succeeds in telling an emotional coming-of-age story while also being plenty creepy for those wanting horror. It's about a frequently bullied 12-year-old boy named Oskar, and the way his life changes when he meets a mysterious young girl who lives nearby named Eli.

It's the kind of thing where if the horror elements were removed, it would make for a great drama, and if those drama/coming-of-age elements were mostly removed, it would still work as a direct horror film. It's a winner all around, no matter how you slice it, making it among the best supernatural movies of the 21st century so far.

3 'Hereditary' (2018)

Ari Aster proved he was capable of making more than one great (and traumatic) horror movie when he released Midsommar in 2019, but it's his feature debut, Hereditary, that's arguably the stronger film. Essentially, it's about the way a family unravels after a devastating tragedy, and how the things the family's going through can be linked back to past generations.

For as disturbing as the horror-centric parts of Hereditary get, it's the exploration of grief and the way trauma can tear people apart - internally and externally - that proves to be most haunting. It's a bit like Ordinary People (1980) with some of the creepiest horror scenes in recent memory thrown in for good measure, leading to a very upsetting - and extremely effective - viewing experience.

2 'Rosemary's Baby' (1968)

As a drama that explores the turmoil of becoming a parent, and the surrounding fears of what could go wrong, Rosemary's Baby is undoubtedly visceral and compelling. It's about a couple - a man and his pregnant partner - moving into a new apartment complex, and finding increasingly strange things happening to them, with various neighbors potentially being to blame.

Like many other slow-burn horror movies, however, it gradually gets scarier as it goes along, saving the most unsettling stuff for last. This ends Rosemary's Baby on a high quality-wise, but an emotional low, with the film having an uneasy and upsetting final destination that makes it continually effective and unnerving, even 50+ years on from its release.

1 'The Exorcist' (1973)

If The Exorcist isn't the very best horror movie of all time, then it would have to be a contender. It's an undisputed classic of its genre, standing as the greatest film - among many great films - William Friedkin ever directed, with it setting the gold standard for horror movies that deal primarily with demonic possession.

But the fact The Exorcist spends so much time on its characters and frames everything as a family drama (given it's the concerned mother of the possessed daughter who arranges for the exorcism) makes it equally engaging for its non-horror elements. It's a perfect drama and a perfect horror movie all in one, with this expert combination of genres being a key reason why the film is so endlessly revered.

