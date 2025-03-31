One of the amazing things about the horror genre is how many different ways it can be effective. Classics like Rosemary’s Baby build tension slowly toward a horrifying reveal, while successful franchises like the Saw movies make viewers squirm in their chairs at the creative sadism. However, it’s hard to beat a high-energy horror movie with a creative plot.

Whether it’s non-stop action, sharp and fun dialogue, or armrest-grabbing emotional stakes, a true banger of a horror flick keeps its audience hooked. The following horror movies grab hold of the viewer and don’t let go until the screen turns to black and the credits roll.

10 'Attack the Block' (2011)

Directed by Joe Cornish