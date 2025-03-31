One of the amazing things about the horror genre is how many different ways it can be effective. Classics like Rosemary’s Baby build tension slowly toward a horrifying reveal, while successful franchises like the Saw movies make viewers squirm in their chairs at the creative sadism. However, it’s hard to beat a high-energy horror movie with a creative plot.
Whether it’s non-stop action, sharp and fun dialogue, or armrest-grabbing emotional stakes, a true banger of a horror flick keeps its audience hooked. The following horror movies grab hold of the viewer and don’t let go until the screen turns to black and the credits roll.