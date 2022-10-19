These (mostly) creepy and gothic stories were made for kids. Their film adaptations? Not so much.

There are countless sources of inspiration for horror movies, including mythology and true crime cases. Filmmakers constantly seek fresh subjects to cover and explore people's worst fears.

Thus, the trend of turning children's stories into terrifying movies that examine their absurdity and go further into adult themes has become popular in recent years. There are numerous cinematic adaptations of children's books for fans to watch on Halloween that will haunt fans' sleep for days, ranging from Hans Christian Andersen and Brother Grimm's well-known fairy tales to more contemporary nursery rhymes.

'Coraline' (2009)

British author Neil Gaiman's 2002 dark fantasy children's book Coraline may have been intended for young readers, but it was not suitable for all of them. Although the book was praised for its writing and illustrations, its rather horrific subject matter immediately gained notoriety.

However, in 2009, the book was adapted into a stop-motion animated dark fantasy horror film which tells the tale of the titular girl finding an idealized parallel universe hidden in her new house without realizing it has a dangerous secret. Coraline, which stayed all too faithful to its print equivalent, immediately established itself as one of the spookiest children's films of all time.

'Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark' (2019)

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark is a collection of three short horror stories for children written by Alvin Schwartz and illustrated by Stephen Gammell. Schwartz spent more than a year researching and penning each book, which was a huge success, using folklore and urban tales as the basis for his fiction.

The collection’s first book was adapted into a horror film in 2019 with the same name that ups the tension from the book series. Based in a small town, four teenagers discover a book of terrifying tales within a creepy mansion, and those tales begin to come to life. The movie appeals to younger audiences who enjoy horror and is soaked in symbolism and filled with concepts about lost innocence and the power of stories.

'Gretel & Hansel' (2020)

Hansel and Gretel is a German fairy tale compiled by the German Brothers Grimm and was published in 1812 in Grimm's Fairy Tales. The narrative centers on the brother and sister Hansel and Gretel, who are left in the forest alone and end up in the care of a witch who resides in a house built of gingerbread, cake, and candy.

The title of the 2020 movie adaptation of the fairy tale was changed to Gretel & Hansel because the film focuses more on Gretel, played by Sophia Lillis. The film has some modifications that make for an even more unsettling tale while staying authentic to the original. The film received accolades for its frightening cinematography and a talented ensemble, which included Alice Krige and Jessica De Gouw.

'The Curse of Humpty Dumpty' (2021)

Humpty Dumpty is one of the most well-known nursery rhyme characters in the English-speaking world and was initially known as a riddle. He is portrayed as an anthropomorphic egg with a classic story of him breaking into pieces after falling off the wall.

In 2021, a horror movie inspired by Humpty Dumpty was released under the name The Curse of Humpty Dumpty. The movie follows a woman with dementia who returns to her childhood home with a hazy memory of an egg-shaped-headed doll she owns, which has way too many teeth. It should be no surprise that the doll is haunted and starts to make the woman doubt herself and her reality.

'Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey' (2022)

Winnie-the-Pooh is the fictitious anthropomorphic teddy bear created by A. A. Milne and E. H. Shepard. The first children's book in the collection was released in 1926 under the name Winnie-the-Pooh and centered on the titular character and his adventures with his friends, including Christopher Robin, Piglet, Eeyore, Owl, Rabbit, Kanga, and Roo.

Meanwhile, Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey is a 2022 upcoming horror film about an angry Winnie-the-Pooh who hatefully blames Christopher Robin for abandoning him. The movie's characters have less in common with Milne and Shepard's work and more in common with something out of a nightmare.

'The Lure' (2015)

The Lure is a Polish horror musical film that follows two mermaids who, after emerging from the water, perform at a nightclub. One of them gives up her tail when she falls in love with a man. However, she also loses her voice in the process: the other is ravenous and wants to feast on the city's inhabitants.

With a darker twist, the film is based on Hans Christian Andersen’s fairy tale The Little Mermaid, which was first published in 1837. The tale also served as the basis for Walt Disney's 1989 release of the same name musical animated feature.

'Red Riding Hood' (2011)

Little Red Riding Hood is a European folktale about a little girl and a cunning wolf. Its roots can be found in several European folk stories from before the seventeenth century, with the two most well-known versions being those by Charles Perrault and the Brothers Grimm.

Later, in 2011, the folktale’s movie adaptation was aptly renamed Red Riding Hood and took a more overt turn toward horror. The movie, which stars Amanda Seyfried in the lead role, starts out as a standard romance drama but quickly turns into a horror flick when a werewolf threatens the protagonist. Despite the negative reviews, the film is nonetheless enjoyable and has some pretty decent scares.

'Snow White: A Tale of Terror' (1997)

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs is popular German folklore from the 19th century and can be found in Brother Grimm’s Grimm’s Fairy Tales. The princess in the tale, whose name is Snow White has to flee from the wrath of her stepmother, the Queen and seeks shelter in the home of the seven dwarves.

Although the 1997 film adaptation, Snow White: A Tale of Terror, closely adheres to the original fairy tale, it also includes horrifying murders and betrayals that make it unsuitable for young audiences. The film quickly establishes its gothic setting and terrifying realism before going exceedingly dark.

'The Curse of Sleeping Beauty' (2016)

Sleeping Beauty or Little Briar Rose is another well-known Brother Grimm fairy tale that tells the story of a princess who is cursed by a wicked fairy to sleep for eternity: however, she can be awoken by a true love’s kiss.

The movie adaptation of the tale, The Curse of Sleeping Beauty, takes a horrifying turn by exploiting the original folktale's horrifying elements, such as the idea of endless sleep and being kissed by strangers. While the film didn't garner much acclaim, it is nonetheless an inventive and enjoyable retelling of a fairy tale with some contemporary unease.

'Cinderella' (2006)

Cinderella or The Little Glass Slipper is a folklore tale that has several variations all around the world. The most popular version of the story centers on an unfortunate young woman who, following her father's death, now resides with her stepmother and stepsisters. Eventually, she encounters the prince at a royal party to which she is not permitted to join, and while fleeing, she unintentionally drops one of her glass slippers.

The 2006 Cinderella adaptation from South Korea is not a direct adaptation but has more than enough thematic and story connections to the fairy tale. The movie follows a young girl whose mother is a well-known plastic surgeon; then, she uncovers sinister truths when the friends who received treatment from her mother start seeing ghosts and killing themselves. The movie isn’t a standard ghost story but a slow-burning one with an intriguing plot, and would be a great choice to watch on Halloween.

