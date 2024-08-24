The horror genre is responsible for some of the most striking images in the history of cinema, as it is often the visuals that truly terrify that are seared into the memories of filmgoers. There is certainly a lot of room for horror films that are able to address psychological issues that deal with grief, trauma, loss, and familial dysfunction; however, it's often films with truly unsettling images that end up sticking with moviegoers long after the credits have wrapped.

A good horror movie needs to be genuinely inventive with its visuals, as relying heavily on computer generated imagery or jump scares is not going to make a film age very well. The horror genre is often the most instructive, as seeing what people are scared about provides insight about the mental state that they are in. Here are ten of the best horror movies with disturbing imagery.

10 ‘Nosferatu’ (1922)

Directed by F.W. Murnau

Image via Film Arts Guild

Nosferatu is perhaps the most influential horror film ever made, as it was released during the height of the German Expressionist movement, and debuted before sound processing and color were hallmarks of the industry. Although a dispute about rights meant that F.W. Murnau could not technically refer to the main villain of the film as “Dracula,” the image of Max Schrek as the iconic vampire known as “Nosferatu” is about as unsettling as horror characters can get.

Nosferatu is just as scary a century later, as Murnau’s means of concealing the main character help heighten the intensity. Although it is certainly a film that is often ranked among the greatest films of all-time (regardless of genre), there is a heavy amount of anticipation for the upcoming remake from director Robert Eggers that stars Bill Skarsgård as the dreaded titular character.

Nosferatu (1922) Vampire Count Orlok expresses interest in a new residence and real estate agent Hutter's wife. Release Date May 18, 1922 Director F.W. Murnau Cast Max Schreck , Alexander Granach Runtime 94 minutes Main Genre Horror Studio Film Arts Guild Tagline The Vampire Lives Website http://www.facebook.com/nosferaturemix Expand

Watch on Tubi

9 ‘Carnival of Souls’ (1962)

Directed by Herk Harvey

Image via Herz-Lion International Corp.

Carnival of Souls is a truly horrifying inversion of seemingly uplifting visuals, as it takes all the good will that images of playful carnival images have and transforms them into an utterly nightmarish dreamscape. While Carnival of Souls was initially dismissed as a B-movie that was made on a cheap budget, time has proven to be kind to a film that is now regarded as a classic by many within the horror film fan community.

Carnival of Souls was groundbreaking in its use of surrealist imagery, which broke with the traditional norms of realism that were common within the genre at the time. Although the film would go on to influence even greater work within the subgenre, it would serve as a heavy inspiration upon many of the most successful horror directors working today, including Guillermo del Toro and David Lynch.

Carnival of Souls A woman begins experiencing unsettling phenomena following a near-fatal car accident. As her visions intensify, she is inexplicably drawn to an eerie, abandoned amusement park, where the boundary between the real and the surreal begins to blur. Release Date September 26, 1962 Director Herk Harvey Cast Candace Hilligoss , Frances Feist , Sidney Berger , Art Ellison , Stan Levitt , Tom McGinnis Runtime 84 minutes Main Genre Horror Writers John Clifford , Herk Harvey Expand

Watch on Prime Video

8 ‘Repulsion’ (1965)

Directed by Roman Polanski

Image via Columbia Pictures

Repulsion is one of the most unsettling movies of the 1960s due to the way that it intertwined supernatural elements with a neo-noir storyline that kept viewers on the edge of their seats. The concept of doppelgangers was itself a relative novelty at the time that Repulsion was first released, but it would go on to be a significant part of many influential horror classics, including Mulholland Drive and Last Night In Soho.

Few directors have been better at developing urban paranoia as Roman Polanski, who laid the groundwork for his future work in the genre with Rosemary’s Baby and The Tenant. Although the controversy surrounding Polanski does make it harder to consider Repulsion from an objective point-of-view, separating the art from the artist is necessary when discussing a film that was as groundbreaking and successful as Repulsion has been.

Repulsion

Watch on Prime Video

7 ‘The Wicker Man’ (1973)

Directed by Robin Hardy

Image via British Lion Films

The Wicker Man is one of the scariest movies about cults ever made, as director Robin Hardy created an immersive set of eye-popping visuals that explored the fundamental differences in the way that Christians and Pagans viewed religion. Although there are many film critics that are quite snobby about the way that the horror genre is perceived, The Wicker Man was greeted with unanimous praise upon its debut, and even earned a recommendation from the British Film Institute.

The burning structure at the end of The Wicker Man is one of the most striking images in horror history, and it is unlikely that modern cult films like Midsommar or Apostle would exist without the precedent that it set. Although the comically derided 2006 remake starring Nicolas Cage was lampooned for its ridiculous ending, the original version of The Wicker Man is still one of the scariest movies ever made.

The Wicker Man A police sergeant ventures to a secluded Scottish island to investigate a missing girl's case, only to uncover a community deeply entrenched in ancient pagan practices. As he navigates the island's eerie atmosphere and interacts with its enigmatic inhabitants, he finds his own beliefs tested and shaken. The tension escalates as he unravels the islanders' true intentions, culminating in a disturbing and unforgettable climax. The film combines elements of horror and psychological thriller, offering a gripping exploration of cultural conflict and the dark side of human nature. Release Date December 6, 1973 Director Robin Hardy Cast Diane Cilento , Britt Ekland , Edward Woodward , Ingrid Pitt , Christopher Lee Runtime 88 minutes Main Genre Horror Writers Anthony Shaffer Budget $810 thousand Studio(s) Warner Bros. Pictures Distributor(s) Warner Bros. Pictures Expand

Watch on Prime Video

6 ‘Black Christmas’ (1974)

Directed by Bob Clark

Black Christmas arguably laid the groundwork for what the modern slasher film would become, as it was released before Halloween, Friday the 13th, and A Nightmare on Elm Street became popular franchises that dominated the subsequent decade. The genius of what director Bob Clark did with Black Christmas is that he made a very realistic film about the threats that young women faced on college campuses from predatory men, and how unwilling the local police departments were to listen to the truth of their experiences.

Black Christmas is just as successful as a crime thriller as it is as a slasher film, as the situation it presents is surprisingly plausible. While there have been several attempts to remake the film for a new generation, the original Black Christmas is so viscerally frightening that no modern version is needed to update anything.

Black Christmas (1974)

During their Christmas break, a group of sorority girls are stalked by a stranger. Release Date December 20, 1974 Director Bob Clark Cast Olivia Hussey , Keir Dullea , Margot Kidder , John Saxon Runtime 98 minutes Main Genre Horror

Watch on Prime Video

5 ‘Carrie’ (1976)

Directed by Brian De Palma

Image via United Artists

Carrie became one of the highest grossing films that Brian De Palma ever directed, and served as the inspiration for countless other Stephen King adaptations in the subsequent years. It’s evident why Carrie has been so influential; it’s a film that sucks the viewers in with the familiarity of the coming-of-age genre, only to include shocking moments of violence that are able to disturb even the most seasoned horror buff.

The image of Sissy Spacek covered in blood on Carrie’s prom night has become one of the most iconic moments in the history of the horror genre, and still packs a punch after all these years. While some would argue that other King horror adaptations like The Shining and Misery are stronger overall films with better acting and writing, Carrie is arguably the most upsetting because of the unique visual sensibilities that De Palma brought to the screen with one of his best films ever.

Carrie (1976) Carrie is a horror film directed by Brian De Palma, based on Stephen King's novel. It stars Sissy Spacek as Carrie White, a shy high school student who discovers her telekinetic abilities. Tormented by her peers and controlled by her fanatically religious mother, played by Piper Laurie, the film follows Carrie's emotional and psychological struggles leading to a dramatic climax. Carrie solidified its place in the horror genre for its powerful performances and chilling atmosphere. Release Date November 3, 1976 Director Brian De Palma Cast Sissy Spacek , Piper Laurie , Betty Buckley , Amy Irving , Nancy Allen , John Travolta Runtime 98 minutes Writers Lawrence D. Cohen

Watch on Max

4 ‘Alien’ (1979)

Directed by Ridley Scott

Image via 20th Century Fox

Alien isn’t just one of the greatest science fiction films ever made, but one of the most compelling reasons why practical effects are always the way to go when making a monster movie. Ridley Scott came up with a genius premise when he pitched the concept of “Jaws in space,” as anyone expecting to see an exciting space opera like Star Wars or Star Trek must have been shocked when the Xenomorph burst out of John Hurt’s chest in one of the most violent scenes in any movie.

The original Alien is a classic that still holds up, as nothing about the creature designs have been matched by modern visual effects. Although Aliens is arguably the more action-packed and thematically profound entry in the series, Alien captures claustrophobic horror in a way that has simply never been topped by any sequel or prequel.

Alien (1979) In deep space, the crew of the commercial starship Nostromo is awakened from their cryo-sleep capsules halfway through their journey home to investigate a distress call from an alien vessel. The terror begins when the crew encounters a nest of eggs inside the alien ship. An organism from inside an egg leaps out and attaches itself to one of the crew, causing him to fall into a coma. Release Date June 22, 1979 Director Ridley Scott Cast Sigourney Weaver , Tom Skerritt , John Hurt , Veronica Cartwright , Harry Dean Stanton Ian Holm , Yaphet Kotto Runtime 117 minutes Main Genre Sci-Fi

Watch on Hulu

3 ‘Videodrome’ (1983)

Directed by David Cronenberg

Image via Universal Pictures

Videodrome is the most hopeless and upsetting of all of David Cronenberg’s films, which is no small statement considering that the Canadian filmmaker is behind such all-time horror classics as The Fly, Scanners, The Brood, A History of Violence Crash, and Dead Ringers. Videodrome is terrifying because it takes the very real issue of violence in the media and takes it to its bloody extremes in a series of extremely graphic moments of shocking body horror.

The notion of viewers becoming inspired by what they see on the screen is even more relevant today than when Videodrome was first released in 1983, even if the notion of a UHF broadcast is somewhat antiquated. Nonetheless, the way in which Videodrome blurs the lines between what is real and what is simulated is particularly upsetting in the post-truth world that exists today.

Videodrome Release Date February 4, 1983 Director David Cronenberg Cast James Woods , Sonja Smits , Deborah Harry , Peter Dvorsky , Leslie Carlson , Jack Creley Runtime 87 Main Genre Horror Writers David Cronenberg Tagline First it controls your mind. Then it destroys your body. Expand

Rent on Amazon

2 ‘Inland Empire’ (2006)

Directed by David Lynch

Image via StudioCanal

Inland Empire is the last feature film directed by David Lynch, but the legendary surrealsit filmmaker certainly ensured that he had gone out on a high note. Although Lynch had explored the nature of evil in his underrated 1992 film Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me, Inland Empire presented a three hour odyssey into the heart of the film industry through the perspective of a struggling actress (Laura Dern) who begins to lose her grip on reality.

The use of digital cameras in Inland Empire makes the film even more haunting, as Lynch is somehow able to make the most ghastly images imaginable feel like they actually exist. Although Inland Empire is Lynch’s longest film to date, the three hours runs by thanks to the shocking image of Dern screaming into the void, which no viewer is bound to forget after seeing for the first time.

Inland Empire As an actress begins to adopt the persona of her character in a film, her world becomes nightmarish and surreal. Release Date September 6, 2006 Director David Lynch Cast Laura Dern , Jeremy Irons , Justin Theroux , Karolina Gruszka , Jan Hencz , Krzysztof Majchrzak Runtime 180 Main Genre Drama Writers David Lynch Tagline A Woman In Trouble. Website http://www.inlandempirecinema.com/ Expand

Watch on Max

1 ‘I Saw The TV Glow’ (2024)

Directed by Jane Schoenbrun

Image via A 24

I Saw The TV Glow has already cemented itself as a future classic, as Jane Schoenbrun’s extraordinary second feature after We’re All Going to The World’s Fair proved to be an incredible examination of the way that childhood nostalgia can pave the way for adolescents to understand their identity. I Saw The TV Glow features haunting recreations of horror-themed television shows like Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Twin Peaks that are meant to reflect the nightmare of not accepting one’s sexuality.

I Saw The TV Glow proves the scariest films don’t need to be the most graphic, as it gets away with a surprising amount of upsetting visuals for a PG-13 film. Anyone who has looked back on their adolescence with a sense of cynicism may find themselves immersed within the nightmarish, southern gothic atmosphere that Schoenbrun established with a film that has already proven to be among the decade’s best thus far.

I Saw the TV Glow Teenager Owen is just trying to make it through life in the suburbs when his classmate introduces him to a mysterious late-night TV show — a vision of a supernatural world beneath their own. In the pale glow of the television, Owen’s view of reality begins to crack. Release Date May 3, 2024 Director Jane Schoenbrun Cast Amber Benson , Justice Smith Brigette Lundy-Paine , Danielle Deadwyler Runtime 100 minutes Main Genre Drama Writers Jane Schoenbrun Expand

Rent on Amazon

KEEP READING: The Best Spy Movies With Great Acting, Ranked