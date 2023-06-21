The horror genre can be daunting for newcomers. Curious viewers may not know where to start. A conversation unfolded over at r/movies asking for recommendations for beginner horror movies and Redditors rose to the challenge. So, which movies are the best for easing into scary movies?

From zombies to ghosts, these flicks have the spookiest villains without being over the top. Whether fans are looking for jump scares or a creepy fright, these are the films that Reddit suggests for those who are brave enough to step into the realm of horror.

10 'Jeepers Creepers' (2001)

Jeepers Creepers is a fun horror flick that's a wild ride (without being too scary). The plot centers around a brother and sister traveling home from spring break who are terrorized by a violent truck driver. Justin Long and Gina Philips give outstanding performances in this part horror/part mystery movie.

User DoTheEvolution wrote about the film, "Jeepers Creepers for me is the cornerstone, a building block of a lot of horror movies of the same type." Viewers looking to jump into the genre will enjoy this nail-biter that builds tension until the bitter end of the film.

9 'Trick 'r Treat' (2007)

Looking to ease into scary movies? Look no further than Trick 'r Treat. Directed by Michael Dougherty (think Krampus), the film interweaves five separate stories that unfold on the same Halloween night (on the same neighborhood block), and it's a spooky romp.

Redditor AtomikSamurai310 suggested this one as a good starting point for newbies, writing, "Trick 'r Treat. Very mild but an awesome story in its entirety. A bunch of good jump scares here and there." The movie features Anna Paquin and Brian Cox (along with a great ensemble cast). It's the perfect option for a Halloween night viewing.

8 'Final Destination' (2000)

Another great horror movie for newcomers is Final Destination. A group of high school students is spared a plane crash after a premonition but soon after find themselves stalked by death. It's a haunting concept that led the way to a total of five films (Final Destination 6 is in the works).

Seahearn4 wrote, "Final Destination. The original from 1999 (maybe 2000?) is a good gateway horror movie. Some gore, a mystery/thriller to set the pace of the story. Some pulpy elements, and the beginning of a franchise." It won the 2001 "Best Horror Film" from the Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy, and Horror Film, USA.

7 'Evil Dead II' (1987)

A cult classic that is a must-watch for newbies is Sam Raimi's film Evil Dead II. Bruce Campbell stars as everyone's favorite anti-hero Ashley "Ash" J. Williams. This movie is both hilarious and scary, landing as one of horror's weirdest and wildest sequels. Viewers don't need to watch the first film (The Evil Dead) to jump into the action.

Reddit user d3m01iti0n wrote, "Evil Dead II. It's a remake of the first so a fresh start to the franchise, heavy on horror but a lot of slapstick as well. The sequel Army of Darknessis still technically horror but kind of turns into an adventure movie. Then you get three seasons of Ash vs Evil Dead, which is straight-up horror comedy."

6 'Shaun of the Dead' (2004)

The horror comedy genre is a fantastic starting point for people dipping their toes into scary movies. Shaun of the Dead is one of the best dark comedies out there. Simon Pegg and Nick Frost star in this hysterical movie about two aimless slackers whose lives are disrupted by a zombie apocalypse.

His_Voidly_Appendage suggested the film over at Reddit, saying, "I'd recommend horror comedies to start, so you get tension breaks if you're finding it too scary. I recommend Shaun of the Dead. It's one of my favorite movies ever, it's both a great comedy and a great zombie movie."

5 'Psycho' (1960)

Sometimes it's best to go back to the beginning when exploring a new genre. Alfred Hitchcock's Psycho was a groundbreaking thriller at the time of its release. Janet Leigh and Anthony Perkins turn in masterful performances in this film about a woman on the run who takes refuge in the iconic Bates Motel.

"Can't go wrong with Psycho, either," one user wrote on Reddit. "It really was one of the granddaddies of them all, still holds up today in a lot of ways, and had a huge influence, especially on the slasher genre." There's a reason this one has stood the test of time.

4 'Night of the Living Dead' (1968)

Another classic horror film that novices should check out is Night of the Living Dead. Directed by visionary George A. Romero, this one has had a cult following for over fifty years. Flesh-eating zombies overtake the East Coast, forcing strangers to hide out in a barn.

Reddit user DThos wrote about the film, "Night of the Living Dead, the OG zombie apocalypse movie. It's low-budget and black-and-white, so it might not seem that scary, but I get invested in the characters and what happens to them. And it's established a lot of familiar zombie tropes."

3 'Poltergeist' (1982)

Poltergeist is a haunted house movie that's just the right tone for beginners. Directed by Tobe Hooper (the man behind another scary movie The Texas Chain Saw Massacre) the plot centers around a family whose new home is preyed upon by vengeful ghosts.

User nothisisluke wrote, "Poltergeist. It feels very much like a Spielberg haunted house movie, which adds up because by some accounts he did a lot of the actual directing of the movie." Craig T. Nelson and JoBeth Williams do a fantastic job as terrorized parents. Be sure to watch this one with the lights on.

2 'Halloween' (1978)

Jamie Lee Curtis is the ultimate scream queen in the classic horror film Halloween. While it may seem like this one might be an intense place to start, it's a great introduction to the slasher genre. John Carpenter directed this movie about an escaped criminal who wreaks havoc on the citizens of Haddonfield, Illinois.

One user said, "Halloween relies entirely on suspense. Mike Myers is human, walks everywhere, the scenes aren't super bloody, but he is a stalker and kills." No wonder Halloween became a 13-film juggernaut. It's a landmark film that influenced many of the modern classics in theaters today.

1 'Scream' (1996)

Scream blew everyone away upon its release and for good reason. Directed by Wes Craven (the mastermind behind A Nightmare on Elm Street), this movie introduced viewers to the Ghostface Killer who stalks a teenage girl (and her friends), using horror tropes as part of the diabolical game.

A Redditor wrote about the film, "I know for a lot of people it was the gateway drug to the horror genre, and it doesn't hurt that its sequels are all pretty solid as well. They're scary -but not too scary. And there's the simple fact that it's just an entertaining as hell, well-constructed movie in its own right."

