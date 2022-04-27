As a former scaredy-cat, I know how intimidating the horror genre can be. Growing up, I was adamant that the genre wasn’t for me. No matter how hard my dad tried, the high tension and gore in the movies we watched was too much for my anxiety to handle. Finally, in high school, I found a horror movie that sparked my love of the genre. It showed me how unique horror can be and proved that you don’t have to be scared to death to enjoy it. In the hopes that a fellow scaredy-cat can find a movie that makes them appreciate horror as much as I do, here are nine of the best movies for scaredy-cats.

Scream (1996)

Scream is the movie that made me fall in love with horror. This slasher manages to feel both familiar and unique, no matter how many other horror movies you’ve seen before. Still reeling from the brutal murder of Maureen Prescott the year before, the small town of Woodsboro suddenly finds itself at the mercy of the mysterious Ghostface killer. Not long after the death of a classmate, Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell), Maureen’s daughter, finds herself and her friends becoming targets in this sick killer’s game. Scream is best viewed with as little background info as possible. I still get chills when I think about watching the identity of the killer revealed for the first time. Scream honors the slashers that came before it while simultaneously poking fun at genre tropes. It’s funny without lowering the stakes of the lead characters. There is a decent amount of gore and some gruesome deaths, but if you can stomach that, the humor and tone of this movie make it a great watch for horror newcomers.

Zombieland (2009)

Despite being set two months after a zombie outbreak, Zombieland is more focused on giving its characters a satisfying emotional arc than seeing them constantly outrunning the undead. Aside from a final battle against a large horde of zombies and a few scattered encounters, the main characters’ primary source of conflict lies with each other. Columbus (Jesse Eisenberg) and Tallahassee (Woody Harrelson) are repeatedly outsmarted by sisters Wichita (Emma Stone) and Little Rock (Abigail Breslin), despite Columbus’ long list of rules for staying safe. Before meeting each other, these characters are convinced that loneliness and ruthlessness are the key to survival. But they soon come to realize that working together might make the apocalypse bearable, and maybe even a little fun.

Night of the Living Dead (1968)

If fast-moving zombies aren’t your thing, then the horror classic Night of the Living Dead is a safe bet. This film by horror legend George A. Romero follows a group of people seeking refuge from a growing horde of the undead. They meet in a rural farmhouse, hoping to make it through the night without becoming zombie food. Tensions grow as these strangers argue over whether to stay put or take a chance on finding fuel for their cars before the house becomes overwhelmed by the undead. The film is in black and white, keeping the gore from being too intimidating. And, because the zombies move slowly, you don’t have to worry about jump scares.

Happy Death Day (2017)

Part whodunnit-style murder mystery, part slasher flick, and part-time loop thriller, Happy Death Day follows sorority girl Tree (Jessica Rothe) as she tries to figure out who keeps killing her on her birthday. Because Tree comes back to life over and over, her deaths tend to come across as comedic rather than scary. Knowing that she is going to wake up in bed again lowers the stakes and allows you to focus on the mystery and characters of the story. Instead of worrying about who the killer will take out next, like in other slashers, you can rest easy knowing that other characters are safe from permanent death thanks to the killer’s fixation on Tree and the resetting timeline.

Freaky (2020)

Freaky balances its brutal kills and gore with a unique premise that asks: what would happen if a teenage girl and serial killer swapped bodies? Vince Vaughn plays The Butcher, an infamous serial killer that has plagued Millie’s (Kathryn Newton) small town for years. The two switch bodies after he stabs her with a mystical dagger he stole from the house of his last victim. After waking up in The Butcher’s body, Millie panics and tries to convince her friends to help them switch back before the swap becomes permanent. This horror-comedy works because Vaughn and Newton move between both roles so well. Their comedic timing and the absurdity of the situation help distract from The Butcher’s violent kills in both bodies, making it watchable for most scaredy-cats.

Shaun of the Dead (2004)

Shaun of the Dead makes a good case for why your local pub is an ideal place to wait out the zombie apocalypse. Slackers Shaun (Simon Pegg) and Ed (Nick Frost) are woefully unaware of the outbreak happening right outside their door until their roommate tries to eat them. With nowhere else to hide, Shaun makes the executive decision to try to save his mum and ex-girlfriend before seeking refuge at their favorite pub, The WInchester. Their zombie killing and avoidance methods aren’t the most traditional, but they provide a comedic buffer to the little blood and gore found in the movie. Watching Shaun and Ed decide which vinyl records are worth sacrificing as weapons is one of the funniest scenes you could find in a zombie movie.

The Invitation (2015)

The Invitation is more of a slow-burn thriller than straight-up horror movie, but that’s what makes it a perfect candidate for this list. The first hour unfolds as you might expect a dinner party between estranged exes and their shared friends would. Will (Logan Marshall-Green) is unprepared for the emotional turmoil that arises when he sees his ex wife, Eden (Tammy Blanchard), for the first time since their son died two years ago. She and her new boyfriend Daniel (Michiel Huisman) have invited him and their friends to a dinner party to reconcile and reconnect. At first, it’s unclear whether Will’s suspicions of Eden and Daniel are warranted — the grief support group they’re a part of is pretty cult-like — or if he’s just emotionally triggered by the scenario. But as the evening progresses, the true intentions behind the party are revealed, paving the way for an intense final act that is worth the wait.

Tragedy Girls (2017)

Tragedy Girls is another fresh take on slasher films that eliminates some of the tension the genre is known for by taking the element of surprise out of the killer reveal. From the beginning, we know that protagonists Sadie (Brianna Hildebrand) and McKayla (Alexandra Shipp) are planning a murder spree in their small town to make their true crime blog, Tragedy Girls, go viral. Sadie and McKayla don’t fit into the stereotypical mold of a horror villain. They are cheerleaders, they’re in charge of the prom committee, and they crave social interaction. As enthusiastic as the girls are, their inexperience as cold-blooded killers allows for some murder scenes that walk the line between amusing and unhinged (in the best possible way).

ParaNorman (2012)

ParaNorman has witches, zombies, and ghosts, and yet it is still more fun than scary. This stop-motion film follows horror buff and misfit Norman (Kodi Smit-McPhee) as he learns to embrace his unique ability to communicate with the dead to save his small-town from a centuries-old curse. For as long as he can remember, Norman has been ostracized for his gift. He’s found the spirits he sees to be better companions than most of his peers, even though his father just wants him to act normal. But when a curse is released upon his home, he realizes that he has to be the bigger person in order to save everyone. Between the friendly ghosts, comically exaggerated zombies, and misunderstood witch ParaNorman shows an appreciation for horror that both kids and adults can enjoy.

