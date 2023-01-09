Turns out the animals aren't the only thing that will kill you.

Australia is infamous for its deadly wildlife and vast stretches of empty land where it is easy for one to get lost. This harsh environment makes the country perfect for a horror movie setting, and countless films have done just that. From serial killers to zombies, various sub-genres of horror have tackled the land down under, with more than a few proving to be breakout successes as they go on to conquer the rest of the world.

RELATED: 6 Great Australian Films From the 2010s

Australia has been producing horror movies for decades, but the 21st century has definitely seen a rise in output. As success stories like Wolf Creekconquered international markets, it brought legitimacy to the genre in the country, and every year more than a few Aussie horror films are unleashed. The below ten horror movies are seen as the country's best according to Rotten Tomatoes, and they comprise international hits, local favorites, and indie darlings.

'Cargo' (2017) RT Rating: 87%

A low-key take on the overcrowded zombie genre, Cargo is the sobering tale of Andy (Martin Freeman), a widow traveling the outback with his infant daughter. Infected with the virus, Andy is trying to find a safe haven for his daughter before he turns into one of the undead, and he encounters both friends and foes along the way.

Less focused on zombie action, Cargo is instead invested in its characters. Freeman is great as a dramatic lead that is distanced from his more comedic performances, and he is supported by a quality cast of local actors. It makes for one of the more character-driven zombie films, enhanced by a unique setting.

Cargo is available to stream on Netflix.

'Hounds of Love' (2016) RT Rating: 88%

A harrowing crime story loosely based on true events, Hounds of Love follows teenager Vicki (Ashleigh Cummings) as she is abducted by a twisted couple. As she is routinely abused by her captors, Vicki fights to maintain her hope for survival, while her parents frantically try to find their missing daughter.

Hounds of Love is carried by its acting, with Stephen Curry and Emma Booth both terrifying as the villainous John and Evelyn White. That it takes place in a simple suburban street that could be anywhere in the world makes the film even more frightening, as the worst monsters always end up being human.

Hounds of Love is available to stream on Shudder.

'Rogue' (2007) RT Rating: 89%

While Greg McLean is most famous for writing and directing Wolf Creek, in-between outback killing sprees he delivered this creature feature. When a tour boat ride through the rivers of the outback ends up capsizing, the unlucky tourists are forced to take shelter on a small island as a giant crocodile lurks around them.

Hoping to emulate what Jaws did for sharks, Rogue's crocodile is a terrifying threat, even if it does not munch on as many people as it should have. The outback setting helps to elevate the terror of the situation, while the cast of potential victims includes Mia Wasikowska and Sam Worthington before their Hollywood breaks.

Rogue is available to stream on Prime Video and Tubi.

'Bloody Hell' (2020) RT Rating: 91%

When an act of vigilantism lands him in jail, Rex (Ben O'Toole) becomes an unwanted celebrity. Released after eight years, he flees to Finland, where nobody knows his name. Shortly after arriving, he is abducted by a strange local family, and upon discovering they are cannibals, Rex must fight to escape from his new prison.

Bloody Hell works as well as it does because of the committed performance from O'Toole, who pulls double duty as both Rex and his conscience, who often pushes him to commit acts of violence. It makes for an entertaining horror-comedy that is sure to appeal to anyone who loves to laugh in between acts of mutilation.

Bloody Hell is available to stream on Shudder.

'Relic' (2020) RT Rating: 92%

A horror story about the terrors of aging, Relic focuses on the one villain we can never defeat: time. After elderly Edna (Robyn Nevin) goes missing from her home, her daughter Kay (Emily Mortimer) and granddaughter Sam (Bella Heathcote) go looking for her, only to discover disturbing events unfolding within her house.

As we all grow older and watch those we love reach old age, we are forced to confront the themes presented in Relic. Though it does so with a supernatural twist, the film shines a light on the frightening realization that our bodies will all eventually decay, making for a "bad guy" that is far more unnerving than any killer in a mask.

'Roadgames' (1981) RT Rating: 92%

When truck driver Patrick Quid (Stacy Keach) begins to suspect that a driver he keeps passing along the outback highways is the serial killer discussed on the news, he teams up with hitchhiker Pamela (Jamie Lee Curtis) to investigate him. It results in a deadly game of cat and mouse between the pair and the mystery man.

More of a Hitchcockian thriller than the slasher movie it was marketed as, Roadgames weaves a taught web of tension as its shady characters cross paths in the remote outback. It has proven to be one of the most influential Australian horror movies of the 20th century as Greg McLean claims it was a major influence on Wolf Creek.

Roadgames is available to stream on Peacock and Tubi.

'Sissy' (2022) RT Rating: 96%

Tackling the world of social media, Sissy stars Aisha Dee as Cecilia, a self-help influencer. When a chance encounter with her childhood best friend results in Cecilia being invited to her hen's weekend away, she is overjoyed. The mood quickly sours when Cecilia arrives and realizes her old bully is also attending, resulting in a whirlwind of violence.

Sissy is one of the more charming horror comedies of the past few years as Cecilia tries her best to be a good person despite her world falling apart around her. Dee is terrific in the lead role, and she helps to sell Cecilia as likable despite the acts she ultimately commits to keep her perfect image online intact in one of 2022's best slasher movies.

Sissy is available to stream on Shudder.

'Lake Mungo' (2008) RT Rating: 96%

A supernatural chiller that still haunts many who have seen it, Lake Mungo is one of the best found footage films in the horror genre. After teenager Alice drowns, the Palmer family begins to experience ghostly events that they believe are coming from their daughter. They hire a parapsychologist to investigate.

Shot in a documentary style, Lake Mungo is told through interviews with Alice's family, alongside footage that investigates their home and Alice's last known whereabouts. More of a slow-burner than most of the jump scare fests that dominate the found footage genre, Lake Mungo takes its time to get under your skin.

Lake Mungo is available to stream on AMC+, Shudder, and Tubi.

'The Loved Ones' (2009) RT Rating: 98%

The bloodiest prom night since Carrie, The Loved Ones stars Xavier Samuel as Brent, an angsty teenager mourning the death of his father. After politely declining an invitation to the school dance from classmate Lola Stone (Robin McLeavy), Lola and her father kidnap Brent and subject him to their own twisted party.

Described as Wolf Creek meets Pretty in Pink, The Loved Ones is as funny as it is terrifying as Brent is tortured in a variety of ways by his eccentric tormentors. McLeavy steals the show as Lola, the pink-wearing psychopath who is one of the best horror characters of the 21st century and more than deserving of her own franchise.

'The Babadook' (2014) RT Rating: 98%

Perhaps the most popular horror film to come from Australia, The Babadook is definitely the most acclaimed. The film stars Essie Davis as Amelia, a widow living with her young son Samuel (Noah Wiseman). Samuel is a difficult child, and things get even harder for Amelia when he begins to claim that the monster from his storybook has come to life.

As much of a horror film as it is an examination of grief, The Babadook balances scares with some genuinely touching moments between Amelia and Samuel. Rather than proclaiming that the monster is something that must be defeated with physical violence, The Babadook posits that we all have our own monsters and that learning to be at peace with them is the best solution.

KEEP READING: 7 Terrifying Horror Movies With No Deaths