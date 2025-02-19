A landmark in culture is, by definition, "an event or discovery marking an important stage or turning point in something." Landmarks of the horror genre were pretty much the firsts of their kind, the movies that started a trend or inspired later creators to do something similar with their visions. With so many horror features being made all the time, a lot of them can be seen as moving the boundaries in the genre, though they'd hardly be landmarks like their biggest representatives.

Horror in film has been around for over a century, and was mostly inspired by horror stories by Edgar Allan Poe, Bram Stoker, Mary Shelley, and alike. With an initial focus on gothic tales and influences, horror in film grew together with the demand for it. It's the best way to experience thrills and the racing of the heart without ever leaving the comfort of a chair (or one's couch at home). We have the great horror movies that are landmarks of the genre to thank for that.

10 'Godzilla' (1954)

A Japanese Monster Movie with a Real-World Horror Allegory

Image via Toho

Though many remember Godzilla as a kaiju movie, this Japanese monster feature is fundamentally a horror movie rooted in post-war trauma and anxiety about the nuclear age. Ishirō Honda's feature relied on special effects by Eiji Tsuburaya, with them creating a globally famous city-capturing monster that instills fear into those it terrorizes. The appearance of a mutated monster named Godzilla (Gojira) is an allegory for the nuclear devastation that happened in Hiroshima and Nagasaki, making Godzilla not just an influential kaiju movie but a political statement.

The plot of Godzilla revolves around villagers settled on the fictional Odo Island. When their homes are destroyed by something massive, one of the villagers says Godzilla, an ancient sea monster, is seeking revenge. After the survivors evacuate to Tokyo, local researchers find traces of radiation in Godzilla's tracks, concluding that the monster was aggravated by a hydrogen bomb test underwater. Its fear of extinction drives its survival instinct, thus destroying everything in sight. Godzilla sets a precedent in using horror to explore larger societal issues, but it's also a brilliantly devised monster horror.