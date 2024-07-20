Not all the best horror movies need so much blood, guts, and gore; sometimes, all it takes to stand out is some truly stellar acting performances. That's been the key to any remarkable film in the horror genre; any film that boasts an incredible cast or memorable performance is going to be an admired classic and cherished by horror fans alike. There certainly are many films to choose from.

The following entries are films horror lovers recognize the most for having the best acting. Whether a single performance or an entire ensemble, these memorable horror flicks feature some of the most flawless and superb acting ever shown in the genre's history. They blew audiences away, terrified them, and kept them engaged in the story from beginning to end. From award-worthy chillers to Oscar-winning thrillers, here are ten of the best horror movies, ranked by how incredible their acting performances are.

10 'Hereditary' (2018)

Cast: Toni Collette, Alex Wolff, Gabriel Byrne, and Milly Shapiro

Taking the horror genre by storm with 2018's Hereditary, director Ari Aster's masterclass in tension and dread takes audiences on a nightmare-fueled journey full of shock and inescapable terror. Starring a powerhouse cast of rising and well-established stars, including Toni Collete, Gabriel Byrne, Alex Wolff, and Milly Shapiro, it sees a grieving family of four, each experiencing unimaginable horrors after the death of their cryptic, matriarchal grandmother.

More than just a straightforward psychological horror movie, Hereditary is a multilayered story with a perfect mix of drama, suspense, and chills. It's an absolute masterpiece, with its main cast giving some of the most compelling and dramatic performances of their careers. No matter how short the role, everyone brings their A-game. However, Australian actress Toni Collete is the absolute star of the show in her awe-inspiring and criminally Oscar-snubbed role as the devastated and grieving mother, Annie. It's a flawless, brilliantly acted, and captivating performance that's too hard to ignore. Collete's and the other actors' performances have already become legends of the horror genre and certainly won't be forgotten any time soon.

9 'What Ever Happened to Baby Jane?' (1962)

Cast: Bette Davis, Joan Crawford, Victor Buono, and Maidie Norman

In this heart-wrenching but terrifying horror drama, What Ever Happened to Baby Jane? takes an eerie look into the tragic results of being a child star and the dark side of becoming famous. Starring Hollywood legends/rivals Bette Davis and Joan Crawford, it sees the two playing a pair of fading acting sisters living in years of isolation after a tragic accident in their youths forced them out of the limelight.

It's a dark, frightening, and claustrophobic descent into two women's declining psyches that's incredibly executed thanks to Davis and Crawford's impeccable chemistry on screen. Looking past their infamous behind-the-scenes feud, it's undeniable that the two are a force to be reckoned with, brilliantly playing off each other's strengths and giving some of the most captivating and unsettling performances of their careers. Besides Davis and Crawford, the supporting cast, including Victor Buono and the magnificent Maidie Norman, give highly underrated and impressive supporting performances to help make the film so unique and incredible.

What Ever Happened to Baby Jane? (1962) Baby Jane Hudson, once a famous child actress, now resides in a dilapidated mansion with her sister Blanche, who was a successful actress until an accident left her paralyzed. Jane, whose mental health is declining, harbors intense envy and bitterness toward Blanche. As she subjects her sister to increasing cruelty and psychological abuse, the story delves into their troubled past and the dark dynamics of their relationship, culminating in shocking revelations and tragic consequences. Release Date October 12, 1962 Director Robert Aldrich Cast Bette Davis , Joan Crawford , Victor Buono , Wesley Addy , Julie Allred Runtime 134 Minutes

8 'Rosemary's Baby' (1968)

Cast: Mia Farrow, John Cassavetes, Ruth Gordon, and Ralph Bellamy

One of the most iconic psychological horror movies ever made, Rosemary's Baby is a perfect example of suspense and build-up, enough to leave viewers worried and guessing until the very end. Starring Mia Farrow and John Cassavetes, it follows a nail-biting mystery as a mother-to-be suspects her new apartment tenants are secretly devil worshipers who want to take her child.

Rosemary's Baby thrives on having a magnificent and experienced cast of actors at the top of their field. They all bring so much believability and intrigue to their flushed-out characters, whether major or minor roles. Mia Farrow is the best part of the film, playing the titular Rosemary so wonderfully that she's easily relatable and rootable. Most famously, the film also boasts a rare Oscar win for the horror genre, a supporting actress win for Ruth Gordon. To date, it's the best supporting actress win for a horror movie.

7 'The Thing' (1982)

Cast: Kurt Russell, Keith David, T.K. Carter, and Wilford Brimley

John Carpenter's timeless horror classic The Thing is the ultimate in terror and dread. Starring the legendary Kurt Russell and a marvelous supporting cast, it follows researchers at an isolated Antarctic Outpost who are attacked by a hostile alien life form that's been trapped in the ice for thousands of years.

Dark, dreary, and undeniably horrifying, The Thing has become a staple of 1980s horror cinema and is praised for its incredible effects and unique performances. It stars a mostly seasoned cast of older, more experienced actors who play smart and sympathetic characters. Though Russell is the star of the show, the rest of the ensemble all do phenomenal work, bringing their own charms and talents when playing their likable roles. They're all distinct and memorable, ensuring The Thing's status as a horror icon that will continue to be praised and watched for decades.

6 'The Exorcist' (1973)

Cast: Ellen Burstyn, Max von Sydow, Jason Miller and Linda Blair

Heralded for its shocking imagery and intense scares, William Friedkin's The Exorcist is one of the most defining horror movies of the 1970s. Featuring a marvelous cast of talented performers, including Oscar nominees Ellen Burstyn and Linda Blair, it tells the harrowing story of an innocent little girl who seeks help from two Catholic priests after slowly experiencing signs of a ghastly demonic possession.

Outside its eeriness and chilling jump scares, The Exorcist boasts some of horror's most brilliant acting performances. It's no surprise that Linda Blair's Academy Award-nominated performance as the troubled Regan McNeil has become iconic in the genre and is still praised today. Besides Blair's role, Ellen Burstyn, Max von Sydow, and Jason Miller also bring so much to the table, adding to the more dramatic parts of the film with their emotional performances and bringing a whole extra layer that's made the movie so compelling and mesmerizing all these years later.

5 'Psycho' (1960)

Cast: Anthony Perkins, Janet Leigh, Vera Miles, and John Gavin

Sir Alfred Hitchcock delivered his magnum opus with 1960's psychological slasher horror classic Psycho, starring Anthony Perkins and Janet Leigh. A revolutionary chiller of its time, it follows the mysterious disappearance of a thieving desk secretary who goes missing one night after checking into the sinister Bate's Motel, owned and operated by the enigmatic and sinister Norman Bates.

Psycho doesn't take much convincing to draw viewers into its story. It's a brilliantly written, suspenseful, and flawlessly acted horror thriller. In the role of a lifetime, Anthony Perkins is truly captivating as the highly disturbed and unhinged Norman Bates. He steals every moment of screen time with his chilling, unpredictable demeanor, making audiences uncomfortable and worried about what the character will do next or what he's secretly hiding. The legendary Janet Leigh is also spectacularly in her brief but memorable role as the unfortunate Marion Crane, who, along with the other supporting cast, sucks viewers into such a unique and frightening story that has endured as an icon of cinema over the years.

4 'Alien' (1979)

Cast: Sigourney Weaver, Tom Skerritt, John Hurt, and Ian Holm

A nightmarish slasher in space, Ridley Scott's 1979 classic Alien is one of the scariest Sci-fi horror movies of all time. With jaw-dropping visuals, revolutionary effects, and a beautifully dark, claustrophobic atmosphere, it's a timeless story about seven astronauts, en route back to Earth, who encounter an unstoppable, murderous alien organism that slowly picks them off one at a time.

Starring Tom Skerritt, John Hurt, Veronica Cartwright, Harry Dean Stanton, Ian Holm, Yaphet Kotto, and legendary horror heroine Sigourney Weaver, this is without a doubt the most perfect A-list cast any horror movie could get. There is not a single weak performance or over-the-top line delivery. Everyone pulls their weight, expertly flushes out, and gives something interesting to their characters. Watching most of these characters die is challenging, as they're all so memorable and likable. Alien does a fantastic job making audiences root and sympathize with its protagonists, thanks to a talented cast who knew they were creating something spectacular.

3 'Jaws' (1975)

Cast: Roy Scheider, Robert Shaw, Richard Dreyfuss, and Lorraine Gary

One of the highest-grossing horror movies of all time, Steven Spielberg's Jaws is a remarkable summer blockbuster, featuring a perfect balance of action, horror, and adventure. Starring an iconic acting trio, including Roy Scheider, Robert Shaw, and Richard Dreyfuss, it follows the three as they go on an exciting high-seas adventure to hunt down the massive great white shark responsible for terrorizing sunbathers at a beach community.

While its first act is a masterclass in tension and suspense, even featuring a memorable supporting cast, the second act is where Jaws truly shines, following the three principal characters on their quest to kill the shark. Roy Scheider and Richard Dreyfuss have perfect chemistry and are essentially the film's heart. But the best performance was by the late Robert Shaw, who captivated the audience with his memorable and darkly hilarious performance as the salty sea Captain Quint. All three men brought so much fun and intrigue to their performances, helping Jaws stand out as more than just an average shark movie and made it a genuinely compelling and character-driven story.