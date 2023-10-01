In a study shown on YouGov, nearly 1 in 4 Americans claim Halloween as their favorite holiday. With an estimated almost 100 million viewers on Hulu, according to Backlinko, there might be 25 million people itching to binge this year's best Huluween movies. It’s a tall order to fill, but the Collider team carefully crafted a collection from contemporary frights to the classics.

Whether it’s comedic zombies you’re after or serious scares that will keep you up at night, this year’s Huluween has horror hits. So don’t walk; run home and take your pick as we kick off the annual fright fest in your living room.

'A Marvel Studios’ Special Presentation: Werewolf By Night'

Available: September 15 | Director: Michael Giacchino

Cast: Gael García Bernal, Laura Donnelly, Harriet Sansom Harris, Kirk R. Thatcher, Eugenie Bondurant

Marvel Studios brings back to life a 1971 classic comic, Marvel Spotlight #2, with the story of Werewolf By Night. The scene is set in an eerie building, where a group of monster hunters must expose and destroy a mysterious lycanthrope, Jack Russel, played by Gael García Bernal (The Motorcycle Diaries). Interestingly, director Michael Giacchino added an exorbitant amount of blood to the film because “no one said no,” he said in an interview with IGN. While that may be concerning for some, Giacchino kept the movie in black and white and maintained a TV-14 rating.

'No One Will Save You'

Available: September 22 | Director: Brian Duffield

Cast: Kaitlyn Dever, Elizabeth Kaluev, Zack Duhame, Lauren L. Murray, Geraldine Singer

No One Will Save You is set in a remote farm home where an anxious introvert, Kaitlyn Dever (Booksmart), finds herself in the midst of an extraterrestrial invasion. With nobody to help her, she must face her fears and fight the intruder.

'Dark Shadows' (2012)

Available: October 1 | Director: Tim Burton

Cast: Johnny Depp, Michelle Pfeiffer, Eva Green, Helena Bonham Carter, Jackie Earle Haley

Director Tim Burton, famous for his other Halloween-suitable movies, such as Beetlejuice and The Nightmare Before Christmas, tells a more family-friendly story of vampires in Dark Shadows. Johnny Depp stars as Barnabas Collins, a rich playboy, cursed, turned vampire and buried alive after breaking the heart of a vengeful witch (Eva Green). Centuries later, Barnabas returns from his tomb only to find his family in disarray. He now must work to help his family and lift his curse in order to live happily ever after.

Interview With The Vampire 1994

Available: October 1 | Director: Neil Jordan

Cast: Tom Cruise, Brad Pitt, Antonio Banderas, Stephen Rea, Christian Slater, Kirsten Dunst

Set in San Francisco, reporter Daniel Molloy (Christian Slater) finds himself intrigued by a neighboring character, Louis de Pointe du Lac (Brad Pitt), and begins his alleged Interview With the Vampire. As Louis tells his life story to Malloy, the more convincing his tale becomes. Could this truly be a vampire he is interviewing?

'Stephen King’s It' (1990)

Available: October 1 | Director: Tommy Lee Wallace

Cast: Richard Thomas, Tim Reid, Annette O'Toole, Harry Anderson, Dennis Christopher, Richard Masur, John Ritter, Tim Curry

Stephen King, known for some of the most terrifying literature like Pet Sematary and The Shining, wrote one of the most chilling tales in It. With modern recreations in 2017 and 2019, the original 1990 double feature, part one and part two, still scars the minds of many classic horror buffs worldwide. Pennywise, the shape-shifting clown, played by Tim Curry, terrifies and murders children in Derry, Maine. With the rest of the town remaining oblivious, a group of young misfits band together not once but twice to save the world from the demented jester.

'Shaun Of The Dead'

Available: October 1 | Director: Edgar Wright

Cast: Simon Pegg, Nick Frost, Kate Ashfield, Lucy Davis, Dylan Moran

In the first movie of the hilarious Three Flavours Cornetto film trilogy, Shaun Of The Dead, Shaun (Simon Pegg) picks the worst time to get his life back on track when he and his best friend roommate Ed (Nick Frost) suddenly have to fight off a zombie apocalypse. The film blends horror with comedy and some surprisingly heartfelt moments, solidifying its place in this Huluween top list.

'Doctor Sleep'

Available: October 1 | Director: Mike Flanagan

Cast: Ewan McGregor, Rebecca Ferguson, Kyliegh Curran, Cliff Curtis, Zahn McClarnon

Years after the events during The Shining, Dan Torrance (Ewan McGregor) is all grown up. Haunted by the trauma of the events that led to his father's death and his psychic ability called the shining, Dan discovers Abra Stone (Kyliegh Curran), who has the most powerful shining he’s ever seen. Faced with a new purpose to protect her from a group that wishes to take their souls, Dan must face his demons and fight for their survival.

'The Boogeyman' (2023)

Available: October 5 | Director: Rob Savage

Cast: Sophie Thatcher, Chris Messina, Vivien Lyra Blair, David Dastmalchian, Marin Ireland, Madison Hu

Following the untimely death of his wife, therapist Will Harper’s (Chris Messina) two daughters, Sadie (Sophie Thatcher) and (Sawer Vivien Lyra Blair) are tormented by an evil entity within their home. With their grieving father’s head buried in his work, the girls are hard-pressed to convince him something is wrong before it is too late.

'Slotherhouse'

Available: October 15 | Director: Matthew Goodhue

Cast: Stefan Kapicic, Lisa Ambalavanar, Olivia Rouyre, Sydney Craven, Grace Patterson

While attempting to become sorority president, Emily Young (Lisa Ambalavanar) adopts a cute sloth as their mascot. They’re in for a surprise as this comedic creature slasher feature unfolds. The once cute and cuddly sloth turns this sorority home into a slaughter in Slotherhouse.

'Cobweb'

Available: October 20 | Director: Samuel Bodin

Cast: Lizzy Caplan, Antony Starr, Cleopatra Coleman, Woody Norman, Luke Busey

Peter (Woody Norman) is a tormented boy whose parents are determined to convince him that all his worries are in his imagination. But when a prying teacher, played by Cleopatra Coleman (The Last Man on Earth), senses the child has abusive parents, her attention causes a chain reaction, revealing far more than she bargained for.