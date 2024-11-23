People love to have their pants scared off of them at the theater. Since very early in cinema's life as an art form, horror has been one of the most popular kinds of movies, generating the most visceral reactions of any genre. Throughout the years, horror cinema has evolved in all sorts of interesting ways. Over the past quarter-century, there have been multiple exceptional horror films that are likely to be remembered as genre landmarks a few decades from now.

From late '90s cult classics like Audition to more modern staples of the genre like Saw, the best horror movies of the past 25 years prove that scary movies aren't fading in popularity anytime soon. While genres like the Western and noir have come and gone, it feels that horror is more popular and profitable nowadays than ever before, and the quality of work produced lives up to that standard.

10 '28 Days Later' (2002)

Directed by Danny Boyle

Image via Fox Searchlight

Divisive though his work may sometimes be, Danny Boyle is one of the most versatile filmmakers in the business today. His filmography spans across pretty much every genre imaginable, including horror with 28 Days Later. In this dystopian sci-fi film, a handful of survivors try to find sanctuary four weeks after a mysterious, incurable virus spreads throughout the U.K.

The film's sharp political commentary is just as scary as its eerie atmosphere, vibrantly directed by Boyle at the top of his game. It's one of the best R-rated horror films of the 2000s, highly influential and quintessentially British. Zombie movies tend to have lots of interesting allegories, and Boyle finds the perfect balance between thoughtful metaphor and terrifying zombie horror.

28 Days Later Release Date October 31, 2002 Director Danny Boyle Cast Alex Palmer , Bindu De Stoppani , Jukka Hiltunen , David Schneider , Cillian Murphy , Toby Sedgwick Runtime 113 Writers Alex Garland

28 Days Later is currently not available to stream, rent, or purchase in the U.S.

9 'The Wailing' (2016)

Directed by Na Hong-jin

Image via 20th Century Studios

With one of the greatest horror film oeuvres of any Asian country, South Korea produced one of its best movies in the genre in The Wailing. In it, soon after a stranger arrives in a small village, a mysterious sickness starts spreading. A cop drawn into the incident is forced to solve the mystery in order to save his daughter. In spite, or perhaps because of its daunting 2-and-a-half-hour runtime, the film's atmosphere effortlessly pulls audiences into a haunting supernatural story that doesn't let go for a second until the credits roll.

The Wailing, thanks to the unsettling feeling of its setting, the thought-provoking themes, and Na Hong-jin's masterful visuals and sound design, is one of the best folk horror movies of recent years. Playing with the genre's tropes in all sorts of creative ways, it's as thrilling and unnerving as it is purely entertaining. For those looking to get into Korean horror, this may not be the shortest possible introduction, but it sure is one of the best.

The Wailing Where to Watch stream

rent

buy *Availability in US Release Date May 12, 2016 Director Na Hong-jin Cast Kwak Do-won , Hwang Jung-min , Jun Kunimura Runtime 156 minutes Writers Na Hong-jin

8 'Train to Busan' (2016)

Directed by Yeon Sang-ho

Image via Next Entertainment World

The fan-favorite that made Korean zombie horror cool, Trian to Busan is one of the most flawless films in the subgenre. It's the story of a group of passengers struggling to survive on the train from Seoul to Busan while a zombie virus breaks out in South Korea. Full of thoughtful social commentary and deeply human themes, it's one of the most emotionally compelling horror movies of the 2010s.

Train to Busan Where to Watch stream

rent

buy *Availability in US Release Date July 20, 2016 Director Sang-ho Yeon Cast Yoo Gong , Yu-mi Jeong , Dong-seok Ma , Su-an Kim , Eui-sung Kim , Woo-sik Choi Runtime 118 Writers Joo-Suk Park , Sang-ho Yeon Studio Well Go USA Entertainment Expand

7 'Saw' (2004)

Directed by James Wan

Image via Lions Gate Films

Back when it came out, who could have guessed that James Wan's relatively simple Saw would spawn such a prolific franchise and become one of the defining horror films of the 21st century? 20 years later, that's exactly what it's proved to be. It's about two men who wake up and find themselves in a room with a dead body, each with specific instructions to kill the other or face the consequences of not obeying. They are the latest victims of the fearsome Jigsaw Killer.

Aside from introducing the world to the now tried-and-true tropes of this iconic splatter horror franchise, Saw stands out among its peers thanks to its clever script, nasty set pieces, and unique filming style. While the movie's dark tone and undeniable cruelty surely won't be for everyone, the way it wasn't for everyone back in 2004, that doesn't detract from the fact that Hollywood's horror industry wouldn't be what it is today without James Wan and Saw.

6 'One Cut of the Dead' (2017)

Directed by Shinichiro Ueda

Image via Enbu Seminar

The less curious potential viewers know about the Japanese horror film One Cut of the Dead, the better. It's the kind of film that completely reconstructs itself after a groundbreaking plot twist at the end of its first half, and as such, it's a much more rewarding experience when going in relatively blind. In brush strokes, its story is about a hack director and film crew shooting a low-budget zombie movie in an abandoned facility, where they're attacked by real zombies.

It may not be the scariest horror movie, but One Cut of the Dead sure is one of the 21st century's smartest, and that's enough to make it a must-see. It's one of the 2010s' greatest horror comedies, finding the perfect balance between silly, campy humor and memorable scares and thrills. Its uplifting celebration of filmmaking is something that every movie fan is bound to enjoy, whether they're horror fans or not at all.

One Cut of the Dead Release Date November 4, 2017 Director Shin'ichirô Ueda Cast Takayuki Hamatsu , Yuzuki Akiyama , Harumi Shuhama , Kazuaki Nagaya , Hiroshi Ichihara , Mao Runtime 96 Writers Shin'ichirô Ueda

Watch on AMC+

5 'Audition' (1999)

Directed by Takashi Miike

Image via American Cinematheque

Takashi Miike is one of the most controversial directors who have ever come out of Japan, and his divisive 1999 masterpiece Audition was the one that earned him international recognition and made him a defining voice in the boom of J-horror. It's a splatter horror where a widower takes an offer to screen girls at a special audition to find him a new wife. The girl he likes isn't who she appears to be at all.

It offers food for thought about women's experiences in a male-dominated society that is impossible to ignore.

Saying that the movie was (and, in many ways, still is) controversial would be an understatement. Praised by some as feminist, derided by others as misogynistic, it offers food for thought about women's experiences in a male-dominated society that is impossible to ignore. It's one of the most disturbing movies ever made, with a bunch of grisly scenes that could make even horror veterans squirm. The worst kinds of horror films are the ones that elicit no reaction of any kind; this is certainly not that kind of movie.

Audition Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available *Availability in US Director Takashi Miike Cast Miyuki Matsuda , Eihi Shiina , Tetsu Sawaki , Jun Kunimura , Ryo Ishibashi Runtime 115 minutes Writers Daisuke Tengan

4 'Let the Right One In' (2008)

Directed by Tomas Alfredson

Image via Sandrew Metronome

International horror has seen more recognition than perhaps ever before over the course of the last 25 years, and in that period, the best non-Hollywood horror film has perhaps been the Swedish vampire movie Let the Right One In. It's a coming-of-age about Oskar, an ignored and bullied boy, who finds love and revenge in his next-door neighbor, the beautiful but peculiar and mysterious Eli.

One of few vampire films that are genuinely pretty much perfect, Let the Right One In works equally well in everything that it tries to achieve. It's a moving coming-of-age tale, a powerful revenge story, and an even better vampire movie. Its intelligent story elevates a genre that, at least at that point, had already grown a bit stale. It's sinister and scary, but also very emotionally compelling.