Cinema's relationship with the horror genre has been long and tested, but generations of audiences come back time and again to feel the visceral chill of a visual fright. From its early days in the 1920s with German expressionism right through to the politically charged award-winning films of today, horror is often the vessel through which filmmakers can experiment with both story and design.

Because of this, the movies that live long in many viewers' memories are those that hail from the Devil's favorite genre, whether when recalling the best theatrical experiences or simply in nightmares. In recent years, the film industry has been privileged to showcase some standout horror, with some of the very best cinema of all time hailing from contemporary horror classics. But what exactly are those contemporary classics? Well, without further ado, here's a look at the 10 best horror movies of the last 30 years, ranked.

10 'Audition' (1999)

Directed By: Takashi Miike

Takashi Miike's skin-crawling Audition follows a widower's attempts to find a new wife by screening potential candidates during auditions. However, after landing on a winner, it is clear she is nothing like she first appeared, and the gut-wrenching horror ensues.

When Audition first premiered at the Rotterdam Film Festival at the turn of the century, a record number of people walked out of the screening, referring to the film as sickening and barbaric. If that isn't enough to entice potential viewers to this nightmare-inducing horror, then nothing will. Audition is a clever, twisted horror with plenty of psychological drama elements, all wrapped up in a movie most often remembered for only 15 minutes of its runtime.