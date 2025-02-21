Saying that there are a lot of horror movies out there is an understatement. The genre continuously sees expansion, with filmmakers with all sorts of budgets and ideas creating something for themselves. Horror is, undoubtedly, the genre that allows the most expression, and one that easily encapsulates many other genres in each feature film. A horror feature film can also be a thriller, a mystery, even a comedy, at the same time, which is why horror is kind of beautiful.

However, out of all those contributions to the genre, we can't claim each one lives up to a certain reputation. There are a select few movies in horror that truly, undoubtedly, live up to their reputations, and they are often the milestones in the genre one way or another. For anyone just getting into horror, these are the movies that won't disappoint you. They might even inspire further watching, a movie idea, or just a simple but fun discussion with friends.

10 'The Omen' (1976)

Directed by Richard Donner

The Omen is one of the biggest horror movies of the 1970s; an essential contribution to the genre during the probably best decade for it. The story has been revamped, parodied, made into a franchise, and dissected later on, but the original not only holds up well, but lives up to its demonic reputation better than ever before. Richard Donner's horror masterpiece was initially critically panned, possibly due to societal (mostly the Catholic Church's) pressures to ban the movie due to its non-Catholic nature; however, most revisions today praise The Omen as one of the best and most exciting examples of the genre.

The Omen follows an American diplomat in Rome, Robert Thorne (Gregory Peck), whose wife Katherine (Lee Remick) delivers a stillborn child. After realizing there's an abandoned child in the hospital, the hospital's priest convices Thorne to take the baby and hide the truth from Katherine. Robert does so out of desperation, and the parents name the boy Damien. Once Damien turns five, strange events begin happening; his nanny acts possessed, dogs around him become aggressive, and Damien refuses to enter a church. The Omen is horror gold, and if anything, it precedes its reputation, considering the initial critical response.