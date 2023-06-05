Letterboxd is a valuable app/social media site for discovering new movies, and seeing what the users there consider worth seeking out. It functions similarly to the more popular IMDb, though overall feels more personal and a little more social. Through spending time on both, it also becomes apparent that the tastes of Letterboxd users overall differ from the tastes of IMDb users.

The selection of highest-rated horror movies according to Letterboxd users proves to be particularly eclectic, with a range of great scary movies both new and old, and a fair share of non-English language ones, too. For any horror fan, the following films - some well-known, and some a little more obscure - are essential viewing, and are ranked below according to their average ratings on Letterboxd.

10 'Kwaidan' (1964)

Letterboxd Rating: 4.1/5

Few horror movies run for three hours, but Kwaidan just so happens to be a wholly unique example of the genre. It's an anthology film with a large scope and a huge amount of ambition, given it tells four different stories across its epic runtime, with each being approximately 40 to 50 minutes long.

As such, those who find the idea of a three-hour horror movie scarier than any of the horror contained within can rest assured, given this movie can be quite easily watched in as many as four different sittings. It deservedly stands as one of the greatest Japanese horror movies of all time, and puts several folk tales on screen with creative visuals and a bold sense of style.

9 'Rosemary's Baby' (1968)

Letterboxd Rating: 4.2/5

There have been plenty of horror movies that explore the terrors of parenthood, but few can claim to be as iconic as Rosemary's Baby. This 1960s classic follows the titular Rosemary and her husband, Guy, as they move into a new apartment building and encounter some strange neighbors who appear particularly interested in Rosemary's pregnancy.

It purposefully leaves its protagonist and the audience in the dark for much of the movie, though this slow-burn approach ends up working wonders, ensuring the film's final act packs a serious punch. It's one of those rare timeless horror movies that feels expertly crafted in just about every way, deservedly enduring to this day as a classic of the genre.

8 'Black Swan' (2010)

Letterboxd Rating: 4.2/5

As much of a psychological thriller as it is a horror film, Black Swan explores - with unrelenting tension - the dangers of dedicating oneself obsessively to their craft. It follows a ballerina who strives for perfection, all the while getting unusually committed to her role in her ballet company's production of Swan Lake.

Darren Aronofsky's a filmmaker who specializes in making (often terrifying) psychological films that delve deep into troubled or even tortured minds, and Black Swan's certainly one of his most confronting. Natalie Portman's lead performance is equally instrumental in making the film as effective as it is, with the role deservedly winning her an Academy Award For Best Actress.

7 'Demons' (1971)

Letterboxd Rating: 4.2/5

Of all the horror movies on Letterboxd that hold an average rating of 4.0/5 or higher, the Japanese film Demons is easily one of the most obscure. It's an engaging and effectively nightmarish movie that combines horror elements with samurai drama, having a storyline that centers on a lone samurai (or ronin) seeking revenge after his money's stolen by a geisha.

This being a particularly dark and brutal horror movie, it's safe to assume that revenge doesn't come easy, with the ensuing violence ultimately impacting the entire cast for the worst. Demons can be a slow, challenging, and grisly viewing experience, but it's undeniably visceral and hard to shake once seen, making it hold up as an expertly made horror film.

6 'The Cremator' (1969)

Letterboxd Rating: 4.2/5

The kind of horror film that's probably too distinct (and strange) to ever remake, The Cremator is another classic piece of horror cinema that's loved on Letterboxd, but fairly obscure outside it. It combines horror with some very dark comedy, following a Czechoslovakian man named Mr. Kopfrkingl who provides for his family by working at a crematorium.

Things get progressively more disturbing and more horror-focused as the film goes on, with The Cremator ultimately revealing itself as a bleak work of satire that shows how people can be influenced and then corrupted by certain ideologies. Some of the imagery in The Cremator can be horrifying, sure, but scarier than that is the troubling idea that people who seem ordinary can harbor some truly dark thoughts, and that those thoughts can eventually manifest as violent actions.

5 'Get Out' (2017)

Letterboxd Rating: 4.2/5

An expertly written horror/thriller film with some great social commentary, Get Out stands as one of the best horror movies of the 21st century so far. It's about a young Black man meeting the parents of his white girlfriend, only to find that what begins as a slightly uncomfortable experience eventually reveals itself to be a genuinely terrifying (not to mention potentially deadly) one.

It was a surprise hit upon release, considering it was written and directed by Jordan Peele, and before 2017, he was most well-known for his comedy. Get Out immediately established him as one of the most exciting filmmakers working within the horror genre, and he's since made two more ambitious and exciting films with Us(2019) and Nope(2022).

4 'The Shining' (1980)

Letterboxd Rating: 4.3/5

What happens when one of the most acclaimed directors of all time tries his hand at making a horror movie, despite not being known for making horror movies, and succeeds? In the best-case scenario, you get something like The Shining, which came out during an incredible year for cinema and still managed to be one of said year's highlights.

It tells what sounds like it might be a clichéd story: a family goes to stay at a deserted (and possibly haunted) hotel after the father gets a job being its caretaker during the off-season, only for everyone in the family to become affected by the isolation and ghostly forces. By expertly blending psychological and supernatural horror, The Shining succeeds in becoming one of the all-time greats of the horror genre, and tends to be beloved by anyone whose name isn't Stephen King.

3 'Alien' (1979)

Letterboxd Rating: 4.3/5

Its simple title befits its simple premise, but in no way can Alienbe called "just" another straightforward horror movie. It takes a direct story about isolation and survival against a terrifying force in space and does all it can with it, making for a suspenseful and effectively nerve-wracking mix of sci-fi and horror.

Since 1979, Alien has become a franchise, and though it has an excellent (and action-packed) sequel with 1986's Aliens, the rest of the films that tie into the first Alien have proven more divisive. Still, few would - or could - argue that the first isn't a classic horror film, and there's a good reason why it's considered one of the genre's definitive titles.

2 'Psycho' (1960)

Letterboxd Rating: 4.3/5

It's not a controversial statement to say that Alfred Hitchcock revolutionized the horror genre in 1960 with the release of Psycho. There had been plenty of noteworthy horror movies released before then, and some even hold up to this date. However, few come close to having the sort of impact Psycho's capable of providing to viewers who don't know what they're in for.

Of course, the plot twists are quite well known nowadays, but it's still easy to appreciate Psycho for its brazenness and the way it tries to keep viewers on their toes as much as possible. It's also entertaining and stylish, and though it has some tough competition, it's easy to understand why it's considered one of Hitchcock's very best.

1 'The Thing' (1982)

Letterboxd Rating: 4.3/5

The Thing being the highest-rated horror film on Letterboxd in the 2020s might be surprising for viewers in 1982, if time travel was invented and inexplicably used to tell them such a fact 40 years ago (of course, explaining what Letterboxd is would also be a struggle). It infamously wasn't well received upon release, but built up a steady audience in the years since, and is now seen as an essential work of horror and science-fiction.

It's a paranoia-filled movie about a shape-shifting alien targeting a team of isolated researchers in Antarctica, and what happens when they begin to realize they can no longer trust anyone else. It's expertly crafted, genuinely suspenseful, and has some practical effects that still look incredible, ensuring it's deserving of being the top horror movie on Letterboxd.

