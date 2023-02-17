These movies will freak you out almost as much as Possession.

Horror cinema is, by design, challenging, and few films in 1981 (or ever) have done a finer job than director Andrzej Zulwaski's Possession. 1981 was a big year for horror films. Sam Raimi's The Evil Dead, Lucio Fulci's The Beyond, and David Cronenberg's Scanners were all released that same year. But Possession, telling the story of Mark, played by Sam Neil and Anna (Isabelle Adjani), a couple living under the strain of possible infidelity, was so infamous that, in countries where it wasn't outright banned, it needed edits just to be released.

Possession, directed by a man experiencing a painful divorce, is both a family drama and a shocking horror movie, which is genuinely difficult to watch. That didn't stop it from receiving a cult following, and thanks to Shudder, it is now available to stream for the first time. Its influence and themes were ahead of their time, so if you like Possession, here are some equally challenging films with similar cinematic themes/imagery. Good luck.

10 Dumplings (2004)

Dumplings centers on a crumbling marriage, similar to Mark and Anna's from Possession. Aging actress Mrs. Li is slowly losing her husband's interest. Desperate, Mrs. Li seeks out Aunt Mei, whose legendary dumplings have been rumored to have anti-aging properties.

Cannibalism has always been fertile ground for horror movies, but it has rarely been portrayed this viscerally. The sound design and the cinematography are, frankly, gross, and we are made to watch the dumpling process from start to finish, down to the last vile bite. Despite this, Dumplings does an admirable job of addressing things like the treatment of women as they age and the lengths people will go to get what they want.

9 Eyes of my Mother (2016)

A family of three leads a quiet and idyllic life on their farm. The mother, a former surgeon, takes every opportunity to educate her young daughter, Francisca, on the importance of the eye: where the soul is said to live. But Francisca's life is forever changed by a shocking act of random cruelty.

The Eyes of my Mother was divisive among audiences, likely due to its art-house style and opaque messaging. Possession experienced a similar reception on release. Supposing you can withstand the barn scenes and Francisca's "questionable" actions after losing her family, it's a complex, engaging story about a woman struggling with trauma and grief after an unimaginable tragedy.

8 Mad God (2022)

Image via Tippett Studio

A nameless figure, known only as "The Assassin," descends into a lawless, grimy underworld. Carrying nothing but a disintegrating map and a suitcase, we follow him as he makes his way through the horrifying landscape. Never has an animated film felt this unsettling.

Phil Tippettspent three decades planning, filming, and editing this hallucinatory fever dream. Saying the plot is threadbare would be putting it generously. But it is no less mesmerizing, despite the stomach-churning images, much like Possession's more grotesque scenes. Mad God is a nauseating, animated masterpiece that will linger in your nightmares long after the credits roll.

7 Begotten (1989)

Begotten is an experimental art film created by Edmond Elias Merhige. After being impregnated by God Killing Himself, a character named Mother Earth gives birth to Son of Earth, eventually leaving her son at the mercy of the wastelands. Yeah, it's a lot. Similar to Possession, the plot can be viewed as symbolic (also because it makes little sense to watch it literally).

Begotten is unsettling to watch, full stop. At one point, Son of Earth is captured by his umbilical cord, which makes him vomit up his own organs, which is honestly more shocking than most things in Possession. The soundtrack is little more than staticky snaps and pops and is filmed in grainy black-and-white images, and there is no dialogue. This one is among the most disturbing films of all time for a good reason, just like Possession.

6 The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (1974)

Five Texas teens pick up a hitchhiker, unknowingly setting themselves up for a Texas-sized nightmare. The following eighty minutes are a hazy collapse into madness as their summer road trip turns into a fight for survival.

Both The Texas Chainsaw Massacre and Possession use visceral horror as vehicles for their respective themes and messages. By today's standards, Massacre is considered tame. But at the time of its release, it faced immediate backlash. Ironically, one of its themes was a critique of America's obsession with on-screen violence. That and its takedown of the meat industry and influence on future genre tropes make this essential horror viewing.

5 We Need To Talk About Kevin (2011)

Image Via Oscilloscope Laboratories

We Need to Talk About Kevin is an American psychological thriller following a family, mainly the mother, as their young boy grows into a sociopath. But is Kevin inherently evil or a product of "best intentions" gone awry? This family may be just as unsettling as Anna, Mark, and their son Bob.

This film and Possession are relentlessly bleak. We Need to Talk presses around the audience, creating a growing claustrophobic feeling as it reaches its inevitable conclusion. However, the darkness permeating most of the film makes the small moments like a hug or a compliment from Kevin feel all the warmer, just like Mark and Anna's interactions with their son Bob.

4 The Strange Thing About the Johnsons (2011)

Ari Aster has stated that Possession is one of his biggest influences, which makes sense given his penchant for incorporating relationships and families as parts of his films. Aster's The Strange Thing About the Johnsons centers around an ordinary family hiding an incredibly dark secret, which none seem interested in acknowledging.

The film was met with expected controversy (again, like Possession) with comments about the content and the idea that a Jewish filmmaker would make such a shocking film about a Black family. However, the film was praised for its frank portrayal of abuse and how it will only breed heartache when left unchecked.

3 Baskin (2015)

Image via IFC Midnight

A squad of Turkish police officers begins to experience supernatural events during a routine shift in their small town. After eating at a diner that may or may not serve human flesh, the squad crashes its vehicle to avoid striking a bloodied pedestrian, stranding them on the border of what locals consider a haunted town.

Baskin is a surreal descent into each man's personal hell, with each receiving retribution for their sins. Atmospheric cinematography pulls the viewer into the hellish landscape, and the "dream within a dream" structure provides this bloody Turkish gem with an otherworldly feel. Both Baskin and Possession can be interpreted as largely symbolic with decidedly unhappy endings.

2 We're All Going To The World's Fair (2021)

Image via Utopia

A viral online challenge called "The World's Fair Challenge" sweeps young Casey into its mania. Allegedly triggering unknown and bizarre reactions in those involved, there is only one rule: document everything.

We're All Going to the World's Fair is a haunting take on the "coming of age" subgenre and, except for Begotten, is more narratively challenging than most other films on this list. But, Like Adjani in Possession, Casey (Anna Cobb) is a force when she is on-screen (which is a lot because she's one of two characters shown). She is every bit as magnetic as Adjani and, in one scene specifically, offers an ability to physically commit to a role reminiscent of Possession's most infamous moments.

1 Audition (1999)

Image via Omega Project

At his son's insistence, a Japanese widower, Shigeharu Aoyama, attempts to date again after losing his wife. With help from a film industry friend, the two men set a mock "film audition." Shigeharu falls for one of the women and begins pursuing her, despite the red flags.

Like Possession, Takashi Miike'sAudition is partly an examination ofrelationships: those between children and parents, men and women, and authority figures and those in their care. Though it is probably more known for its shocking and stomach-churning second half, Audition has a lot to say about loneliness, grief, and the treatment of women by men.

