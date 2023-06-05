With the new release of The Boogeyman in cinemas, horror fans have been delighted by this new addition to the world of Stephen King film adaptations. After their mother's death, high schooler Sadie Harper (Sophie Thatcher) and her younger sister Sawyer (Vivien Lyra Blair) are still grieving. Their father Will (Chris Messina), a therapist, isn't much help to his daughters. When one of Will's patients unexpectedly arrives at their house seeking help, he leaves behind a horrible supernatural monster that preys on families and feeds on their sorrow.

With generally positive reviews, The Boogeyman could, possibly, potentially be a future cult classic. For horror fans left with the feeling of wanting more after seeing the new film, here are 10 more that are in the spirit ofThe Boogeyman. Whether it be fearsome children taking the lead or deep sorrow plaguing the story, there is something in each movie that horror fanatics can sink their teeth into.

10 'Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark' (2019)

Image via Image via Lionsgate

For decades, the Bellows family's shadow has been enormous in the little hamlet of Mill Valley. Within the mansion Sarah Bellows (Kathleen Pollard) weaves her troubled existence and awful secrets into a series of terrifying stories. These scary tales soon become all too real for a gang of naive teenagers who stumble onto Sarah's haunted stories.

What Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark nails is the bridge between spooky kiddie stories and straight up adult gore. With a few of your typical horror movie moments and more nuanced scenes paired with a young cast that gets the job done, Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark is a classically inspired horror flick that's heavy on nostalgic vibes.

9 'The Visit' (2015)

Two kids stay with their grandparents for a week while their single mother takes a peaceful vacation with her boyfriend. Becca (Olivia DeJonge) plans to create a documentary on her grandparents while also learning more about her family. But when the camera starts rolling, Becca and her younger brother Tyler (Ed Oxenbould) learn a shocking secret about their grandparents.

RELATED: Getting Old Is Scary: 10 Horror Movies With Elderly Villains

With a fantastic blend of horror, comedy, and thriller genres, The Visit is directed by M. Night Shyamalan. The Visit manages to keep the concept fresh for new viewers by giving it a hand-held mockumentary flair. The acting and script were both excellent, but it is the kids, DeJonge and especially Oxenbould, who steal the show. Their acting is fantastic, and they manage to make viewers laugh while also making them feel for them.

8 'It' (2017)

When young kids go missing in the small town of Derry, Maine, a group of outcasts figures out that the killer is not a man. Better yet, it is an evil clown, Pennywise taking children, and he can transform into whatever you are most afraid of. The kids, dubbed the Losers Club, plan to fight and kill It. But how can you fight something that knows all your biggest fears?

Like The Boogeyman, It is also based on King. This movie's best feature is its characters. The actors and how they played their parts gives everyone in The Losers Club a unique personality and stands out on their own. Special shout out to Bill Skarsgårdwho plays Pennywise. His portrayal of the dancing murderous clown is one that will send shivers done even the bravest's back.

7 'Let the Right One In' (2008)

Image via Magnolia Pictures

Let the Right One In is a highly unique movie about the early stages of adolescent puppy love between a kind and frequently mistreated boy and his new neighbor, a vampire who is more than 100 years old and has taken over the body of a 12-year-old girl. They are similar individuals who are both lonely and misunderstood, while looking for purpose and, in different ways, blood.

RELATED: 10 Coming-of-Age Horror Movies to Watch After 'Bones and All'

Unlike any other vampire flick, Let the Right One In is smarter, scarier and more nuanced than most films of its ilk. Whereas a more conventional Hollywood horror movie would likely have everything watered down in favor of a kid-friendly rating, or chosen to have nonstop extreme violence, Tomas Alfredson, directs the movie with a perfect blend of terror and character.

6 'Orphan' (2009)

Kate and John Coleman (Vera Farmiga & Peter Sarsgaard) are working to repair their damaged marriage after the death of their child. The couple makes the decision to adopt a child. They love Esther (Isabelle Fuhrman), a 9-year-old orphan at the St. Marina Orphanage, the moment they meet her. Kate eventually suspects Esther of lying and potentially beiing harmful. With John not listening to her, Kate investigates Esther's past and realizes she is not who she appears to be.

The twist is one to either love or hate. But none can deny Orphan is plenty shocking. With its sequel, Orphan: First Kill out now on digital, these two film would make a great binge over the weekend.

5 'Pet Sematary' (2019)

Louis Creed (Jason Clarke), his wife Rachel (Amy Seimetz), and their two children move to a remote home where they are welcomed and learn about the creepy 'Pet Sematary' nearby. After their cat is killed by a truck, Louis buries it in the eerie pet cemetery, which is not what it appears to be, as it proves to the Creed's that sometimes, dead is better.

RELATED: 10 Scariest Horror Movie Scenes Of The Last 5 Years

Another King classic, Pet Sematary's first two acts definitely pay off is the horror aspects. But its shining success is its third act, where the audience can feel the tension and pressure that wa building within the start of the film is at its all-time high. With a fantastic script, Pet Sematary manges to create such a claustrophobic atmosphere and character tension that will have the viewer wriggling in their seats.

4 'Antlers' (2021)

Julia (Keri Russell), a concerned Cispus Falls school teacher, feels her young child Lucas (Jeremy T. Thomas) knows a lot more than he lets on after noticing worrisome symptoms of physical and emotional abuse on his fragile body. Determined to solve the riddle, the tenacious teacher enlists the assistance of her sheriff brother Paul (Jesse Plemons), only to come face to face with unimaginable evil and a diabolical beast never seen before.

The film's cinematography and atmosphere, which is deep, mossy, and almost rotten-feeling, are significant. The harsh sights complement the bleak concepts, and the Pacific Northwest locale is both drab and effective. The picture benefits from strong performances from the entire cast, particularly Russell and Plemons.

3 'The Witch' (2015)

With five children, William and Katherine (Ralph Ineson & Kate Dickie)struggle to live a devoted Christian life while living on the outskirts of an impassable wilderness. When their newborn child inexplicably disappears and their harvests fail, the family turns on one other. The Witch is a terrifying depiction of a family unraveling within their own faults, leaving them prey to an unfathomable evil.

RELATED: Every A24 Horror Movie Ranked From Worst to Best

The film is set in such a remote location that it immediately evokes feelings of loneliness and despair before even beginning to unveil its masterfully crafted tale. Rather than traditional jump scares and thrills, The Witch has a more nuanced horror to it, with a beautifully tense atmosphere that keeps the audience on the edge fo their seats.

2 'The Shining' (1980)

Image via Warner Bros

Jack Torrance (Jack Nicholson), a writer and recovering alcoholic, relocates his wife Wendy (Shelley Duvall) and son Danny (Danny Lloyd) to the remote old Overlook Hotel, where he works as the off-season caretaker. Danny possesses "shining" psychic talents and sees terrifying forebodings from both the past and the future. After the Torrances get snowbound, Jack's sanity begins to deteriorate as a result of the otherworldly entities that inhabit the hotel.

With a famous opening, exquisite camera work, and so many fantastic visual moments, the writing is literally on the wall that The Shining is still a horror masterpiece forty years later. Nicholson's character's mental collapse is played out in a spine-chilling fashion in this legendary role. Yet another King adaptation done right (even if King famously wasn't a fan).

1 'The Babadook' (2014)

The story centers around a mother, her troublesome kid, and a book that he grabs from the shelf one night. However, you already know far too much. This is one of those films where knowing less going in will definitely pay off. Don't even bother watching the trailer.

RELATED: 10 Best Horror Movies From 'Down Under,' According to Rotten Tomatoes

What's striking about this picture is how it plays on your earliest worries as a kid. Essie Davis does an excellent job of conveying to the audience how worn out and tired her character is as a result of the horrible incidents she and her son have had. The topic of grief runs throughout the picture, lending a sense of reality to the fairytale terror.

NEXT: The 75 Best Horror Movies of All-Time