It's time for all you horror lovers to experience some true terror. Horror cinema has graced us with some of the greatest, most terrifying movies imaginable today, which are truly spectacular and fill us with so much fright. Indeed, there are so many iconic horror movies to watch out there, but which ones are a definite must-watch?

Let's look at the horror movies throughout cinema history that everyone who calls themselves a horror buff must see. The ten below are some of the most essential horror movies ever created, ones that are still thrilling and monumentally scary. They're the ones that haven't dwindled in popularity over the years and became staples of pop culture. Some are the scariest films ever made; others are trailblazers that redefined the genre. From slashers and animal attacks to the supernatural and creatures from another world, here are ten must-watch horror movies.

10 'Scream' (1996)

Directed by Wes Craven