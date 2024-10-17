The New Hollywood Era is considered to be a transformative period for the history of cinema. From the late ‘60s to the early ‘80s, there was a movement of films that dared to be different; they came from more artistic-minded filmmakers through either wide studio releases or the independent market. No matter where, it saw change in not only what kind of films were made, but how audiences responded to them. And audiences had heavy responses to what was happening in the horror genre.

Many of the horror films released during the New Hollywood era did not initially see positive responses from critics and audiences upon their respective releases; they were often considered too violent, dark, or even silly. But horror cinema has long evolved from the days of sci-fi and the classic Universal Monsters, and many of the New Hollywood horror films were reappraised as classics, with some even being considered the greatest. So, which are the top films now considered to be the best and the scariest?

10 'Rosemary’s Baby' (1968)

Directed by Roman Polanski

Image by Paramount Pictures

Rosemary’s Baby is credited with launching a trend in cinema centered around Satanic panic. Based on the 1967 novel by Ira Levin and released by Paramount Pictures, the horror-thriller tells the story of Rosemary (Mia Farrow) and Guy (John Cassavettes) Woodhouse, a newlywed couple who move into the Bramford, an old Manhattan apartment building with quite the reputation, especially due to its suspicious neighbors. Things become more sinister when Rosemary becomes pregnant, leading to a startling revelation.

What made Rosemary’s Baby work was the suspense, thrills, and performances—particularly Farrow and Academy Award winner Ruth Gordon. Since the film became a hit with critics and audiences, it also helped steer public interest towards demons, cults, and occultism. Not many mainstream films dealt with Satanism in the way Rosemary’s Baby did, but it showed that things were already changing in the New Hollywood era. Despite the many attempts to capitalize on the success over the years, there is no denying that the original will continue to stay with moviegoers alike.

9 'The Texas Chain Saw Massacre' (1974)

Directed by Tobe Hooper

Image via Bryanston Distributing Company

Fifty years ago, an independent slasher film was released, shocking audiences with its disturbing content. Marketed as being based on true events, it was about a group of friends in Texas who are terrorized by a cannibalistic family, including a chainsaw-wielding masked madman known as Leatherface. While the film became a profitable box office hit, it also prompted several bans across the world due to its controversial depiction of violence. That film…was The Texas Chain Saw Massacre.

Directed by Tobe Hooper, The Texas Chain Saw Massacre has since garnered a reputation for being one of the most influential slasher films of all-time, while also spawning a franchise. Leatherface is now a classic slasher icon, joining the likes of Michael Myers and Freddy Krueger. Like many horror films during the New Hollywood era, the film received mixed reviews but more praise over time, while also gaining strong attention and appreciation from audiences. Considered both terrifying and groundbreaking, The Texas Chain Saw Massacre is also unapologetically brutal.

8 'Night of the Living Dead' (1968)

Directed by George A. Romero

Image via Continental Distributing

George A. Romero is considered to be the godfather of zombie films, and it all started with his iconic directorial debut, Night of the Living Dead. Produced on a limited budget and filmed in black-and-white, the film centers around a group of strangers hiding out in a Pennsylvania farmhouse and fighting to survive when hordes of re-animated corpses prey upon them. Although initially referred to as “ghouls”, the success of Night of the Living Dead eventually led to “zombie” being the redefined term in further horror fiction.

Despite its box office run turning a major profit, Night of the Living Dead was controversial upon release due to its graphic violence, which was not commonly depicted in mainstream horror at the time. But as the years went on, the film garnered more critical praise and appreciation as a classic, while also spawning a franchise and several parodies and homages. Night of the Living Dead rang in a new era for horror in the post-Golden Age world of cinema, demonstrating the possibilities of pushing boundaries.

7 'The Thing' (1982)

Directed by John Carpenter

Image via Universal Pictures

Long before the days of Among Us, there was The Thing, a tale of doubt and paranoia set in the cold, harsh climate of Antarctica. Based on the novella Who Goes There? by Joseph W. Campbell and directed by John Carpenter, The Thing centers around a group of research scientists who come across an extraterrestrial being that can shapeshift and imitate any living being. This Thing” causes massive distrust among each other, and to make matters worse, they’re all stuck in the South Pole.

Starring Kurt Russell, Keith David, T.K. Carter, David Clennon, and Wilford Brimley, the film has become a fan favorite in the horror community due to its performances, tension-building, and amazing practical effects depicting the horrifying forms that “the Thing” takes on. The Thing is another one of those films that was criticized at the time, but gained a more positive retrospective response. Although released towards the end of the New Hollywood era, it still counts due to its innovation and inspiration.

6 'Carrie' (1976)

Directed by Brian De Palma

Image via United Artists

High school can be a cruel place, and yours can easily be destroyed if Carrie White is a student there. Not only was Carrie the hit debut novel of renowned author Stephen King, but it was the first of his works to get a film adaptation, which was also a success. Directed by Brian De Palma, Sissy Spacek stars as the titular troubled teenager with telekinetic powers. Under the relentless bullying of her peers and domineering control of her deeply religious mother Margaret (Piper Laurie), Carrie discovers more about her abilities, leading to one of the most iconic endings in horror.

While touching on the themes of bullying and womanhood, Carrie succeeds as a frightening piece about trauma and angst. It slowly depicts the frustration that Carrie goes through, building up to a climactic and bloody ending where she torches her entire high school during senior prom. Because of that scene, the film was considered a big shocker at the time, but its reviews, box office numbers, and two Oscar nominations for Spacek and Laurie speak for themselves. If there’s any lesson to take away from Carrie, it’s this: Never bully the lonely shy girl, or you’ll die at prom.

5 'Alien' (1979)

Directed by Ridley Scott

Image via 20th Century Studios

Most science fiction films of the New Hollywood era were often infused with adventure or fantasy, with the most notable bein