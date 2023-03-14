The horrors of our reality have produced a number of films based on those events. The Amityville Horror, Open Water, Zodiac, and Fire in the Sky are just a few that aim to be close to accurate representations of true and supposedly true stories. While those are some good examples, the number of great horror movies that are more grounded in their source material are limited. It's a struggle for a filmmaker to make a film that's entirely based on a true story, because it requires them to be stuck in those constraints. They have to keep the plot focused on what really happened, without going off in their own dramatic direction.

Some Horror Films Start With a True Event Before Expanding into Fiction

What's much more common is to find horror films that are inspired by a true story, where a screenwriter or director is affected by something they read or heard about, but then uses that information to go off in their own direction. For example, serial killer Ed Gein went on a crime spree in the 1950s, where he not only murdered his victims, but would wear their skin and make household items out of their bones. That real life nightmare inspired everything from Psycho, to The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, to Silence of the Lambs, but none of those films were actually about Ed Gein. The filmmakers instead took that horrifying feeling and tried to replicate it in a film with their own imagination, rather than staying burdened by hardened facts. Ed Gein might be terrifying in real life, but in a movie, he couldn't compete with Norman Bates, Leatherface, or Hannibal Lector. Those villains work not just because of their crimes, but because of Norman Bates' non-threatening charm, Leatheface's very threatening brutality, and Hannibal Lector's cool charisma.

Ed Gein isn't the only example. Kevin Williamson was inspired to write Scream after watching a news story about serial killer Daniel Rolling. While what Rolling did in Florida in 1990 was almost unspeakable, he didn't do it wearing a Halloween mask or by prank calling his victims with movie trivia. Williamson simply took a nugget of fear found in truth, then let it expand into its own new story. Similarly, since we're mentioning Scream, its director, Wes Craven, was inspired to create A Nightmare on Elm Street after reading a Los Angeles Times article about men who refused to sleep due to the nightmares they had about their own death. When they did finally cave in to slumber, 26 died in their sleep. That's an absolutely horrifying story, but it's just that. There's no drama, no suspense, no flowing plot to work on our emotions, and there certainly wasn't any Freddy Krueger. A movie about people dying in their sleep would be creepy, but one about a burnt face man with knives for fingers being the one to cause it is a next level of scary.

This is because, while there is an immense amount of fear to be found in reality, and while those real life scary stories may get our attention, it's not enough to hold it and make a great movie. Film adds drama and tension, working at our emotions in ways only fiction can. It's a rollercoaster of ups-and-downs, with familiar beats playing out while also trying to ratchet up the suspense and surprise us. You can watch a TV series or movie based on Ted Bundy or Jeffrey Dahmer, but most of us know how those stories go and how they end. It's like making a film based on a book we've already read. You can admire a performance and feel uncomfortable in its portrayal, but a movie or series deeply based on true events can't scare you the way a specifically designed piece of fiction can.

Turning Our Shared Primal Fears Against Us Is Always Scarier Than Real Life

Most of the best horror films don't come from a true story at all. Instead, they are based on a primal fear we all share. Though they tried hard to make us believe it was real, The Blair Witch Project was a complete work of fiction. Its premise works because we have that collective fear of going into the woods, getting lost, having to spend the night in the darkness where anything could lurk, and then never being able to find our way out. That idea, however, is not enough. It needs to be fleshed out with intriguing backstories where the world of the Blair Witch is examined. We need to meet the characters, watch them interact, and build drama. Real life doesn't always have that. Most of our conversations really aren't that interesting and there's not building drama at every turn. A movie gives us that. A horror movie also knows how to tell a story in three acts, taking us to the top of the rollercoaster and dropping us off. What if, in The Blair Witch Project, the house discovered at the end, which is a perfect finale choice, was instead found thirty minutes in because the events were based on a true story that needed to be adhered to? That wouldn't have been anywhere near as effective.

Another perfect example of this is John Carpenter's Halloween. It works so well because of how real it feels. Our greatest fear is to be in our home, where we feel the most safe, and have a faceless madman watching us and breaking in to kill us. It's the stuff of nightmares. But to have that man be someone in a white mask who never speaks, to have that man just escape from a mental hospital on Halloween of all nights, and to have that man be an almost supernatural unkillable boogeyman, is something that goes beyond even the tragedies of reality. The camera shots, the music, the lighting, it's all used to get a rise out of us.

Fictional Horror Is Not Restrained by Reality

There are countless examples of films born out of our realistic collective fears. Also, while the horrors of reality are thankfully limited in just how far they can go, for fiction, it is not. Anything that we can comprehend can happen. Hollywood is fear without restraints. Alien, The Ring, Gremlins, Child's Play, Godzilla, Cloverfield, Night of the Living Dead, none of those could ever be a true story. That's why those films work. They are horror beyond comprehension, the suspense turned up even higher because these worlds are so different from our own. You'd never want to run into Ed Gein, Ted Bundy, or Jeffrey Dahmer, but imagine being chased by an extra-terrestrial, a giant monster, a doll come to life, or the living dead.

True horror stories will always get to us. The news and Netflix documentaries thrive on it. But it's also why we turn to movies. We want to be scared without also being sad or depressed. Horror should be both fun and frightening. Nothing achieves that better than the unlimited scope of imagination in the right hands.