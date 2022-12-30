2022 has been an incredible year that has spoiled those that love the horror genre. A24 has continued to thrive, with Ti West's X slashing its way into our hearts. Furthermore, Damien Leone's Terrifier 2 has shown everyone that it is possible for independent horror to integrate into the mainstream.

Filmmakers have certainly not hidden away from dark themes; they've highlighted the dangers of childhood, and created a male serial killer that exclusively targets women. With 2023 just around the corner, now is the best time to reflect on a fantastic year, according to Rotten Tomatoes.

10/10 'Hatching' - 92%

Tinja (Siiri Solalinna) is a young gymnast desperate for her mothers' approval. Upon finding a mysterious egg, she names the creature that hatches from it Alli. As the creature grows, Tinja's situation becomes a living nightmare.

An incredible addition to the body-horror sub-genre, director Hanna Bergholm certainly delivered. It succeeded in providing some fantastic creature practical effects that we all love to see. With themes surrounding the difficulties of growing up, as well as the dangers of social media obsession, the addition of the creature being the protagonist's Doppelgänger was a chilling one.

9/10 'Barbarian' - 92%

Tess (Georgina Campbell) discovers that her rented house has been double-booked, with a man already there as she arrives. However, that is the least of her worries, as a mysterious occupier with a secret offers a darker threat.

Zach Cregger's directorial debut didn't disappoint. Barbarianis a film best watched completely blind. The tonal shift involving Justin Long's character was a huge risk, and it absolutely paid off. The performances were fantastic, with Bill Skarsgard's adding a real sense of unpredictability. Campbell was also excellent, and despite tackling some dark themes, the film was darkly humorous and always kept viewers guessing.

8/10 'You Won't Be Alone' - 93%

A young naive girl, Nevena, finds herself being turned into a shapeshifter by a witch. As she begins to rediscover her identity, her captor's jealousy could threaten to turn her world upside down again.

You Won't Be Alone subverts traditional witch tropes to great effect. It provided an enchanted lead, played brilliantly by Sara Klimonska, alongside a satanic yet vulnerable villainess, (Anamaria Maranica) whose behavior can be understood based upon her own abuse. The film doesn't portray witches in a stereotypical way and is very effective in what it does.

7/10 'Prey' - 93%

Naru (Amber Midthunder) is a Comanche warrior that protects her tribe from a scarily evolved alien predator that wouldn't think twice about devouring human prey. However, the predators are far from the only threat she faces.

The fifth movie in the highly regarded Predator franchise, Preywas a rare example of one that gained critical acclaim. The prequel delivered a great balance of strong character development with action set pieces that didn't feel out of place in the franchise. Midthunder also came through and became a new iconic heroine.

6/10 'X' - 94%

In Texas, a cast and crew set out to create an adult film that is visually artistic. On an elderly couple's farm, they find themselves threatened by killers with an unlikely motive for murder.

With X earning 94% and its related prequel Pearl securing a 91% rating, director Ti West has really achieved in 2022. A rare spin on the typical slasher formula, the film includes incredible performances from actresses that are already horror icons; with Jenna Ortega, Mia Goth and Brittany Snow on top form. Furthermore, the themes of aging and living without regret make us sympathize with someone doing disgusting things. What a triumph.

5/10 'A Wounded Fawn' - 95%

Meredith (Sarah Lind) finds herself targeted by a terrifying serial killer (Josh Ruben). As the two embark on a romantic getaway, a tense game of cat and mouse ensues, as the madness within him threatens to expose itself.

This film was extremely unpredictable, and offered a satisfying turn as the serial killer received a comeuppance that not many could have foreseen. Director Travis Stephens cleverly utilized a grind-house feeling and the perspectives of the predator and the prey. Further, the two leads threw themselves into their roles with committed performances.

4/10 'Saloum' - 96%

A group of mercenaries is forced to lie low at a holiday camp, after extracting a drug lord from Guinea-Bissau. However, they seek to repair their plane and plan a daring escape back to Dakar, Senegal.

Hitting Shudder exclusively, Saloumis essentially a fascinating crime drama with horror elements sprinkled throughout. The Hyena trio performed brilliantly, and the strong characterization helped to sell the film. The story's supernatural elements are expertly done. Despite blending tones, the film was a fast-paced delight.

3/10 'Sissy' - 96%

After an unexpected reunion between two high school friends. Emma (Hannah Barlow) invites Cecelia (Aisha Dee) to her hen weekend. When Cecelia notices that her high school bully is also present, her desire for revenge quickly takes over.

A horror-comedy,Sissymanaged to blend both to secure brilliant results. Unpredictable and entertaining, Dee delighted as the main protagonist and stole every scene. The film's success depended on how convincing she was in creating a sympathetic victim despite committing atrocious acts. And it succeeded.

2/10 'The Innocents' - 96%

The Innocents presents a promising Nordic summer, with a group of children. The children quickly begin to discover that they possess dark and mysterious powers.

This supernatural thriller was extremely effective, and looked into the way children would react to such power; whether they'd be used morally, or for selfish gain. It's a story about how children develop a moral code, and how it can shape the rest of their lives. The film was very dependent on its young cast, and they were all up to the task of bringing the story to life. Director Eskil Vogt must also be commended for his work.

1/10 'Hellbender' - 97%

Izzy (Zelda Adams) and her mother (Toby Poser) live a simple life in the woods. However, this life is threatened through Izzy's encounter with a similarly aged girl. She discovers her family's connection to witchcraft, and this creates tension with her mother.

In a strong year for the witchcraft sub-genre, this was released to critical acclaim in 2022. It also served as another victory for the streaming platform Shudder. Whilst it is considerably more complicated than this, Hellbender was essentially a coming-of-age horror about a girl that rebelled against her authoritarian parental figure. Directed by Adams, Poser and John Adams, it is a real testament to their success that this film was so naturally scary without relying on jump scares.

