As the year comes to an end, now is the time to reflect on the horror releases of 2022. The horror universe got blessed with some great additions this year with the release of many new fan favorites. The variety spans from "fun and comedic" to "dark, gritty, and dramatic" horror films. There's something for every mood.

If you're looking for shocks and scares or want to build on your horror flick repertoire, we have you covered. 2022 was a fantastic year for horror films, so be sure to check out these while gearing up for 2023.

'Smile'

After her patient kills herself in front of her during one of her sessions, Dr. Rose Cotter (Sosie Bacon) starts to experience increasingly frightening incidents in her life. Upon investigating, Rose's sanity begins to slip as she fights against an unseen force and her unsolved trauma.

With well-timed and effective jump scares and unsettling grins at every corner, Smile manages to change the premise of a smile from something inviting and warm to something bone-chilling. In this grim story about loss, trauma, and fear, Bacon delivers a realistic performance in this grim story about loss, trauma, and fear.

'Nope'

Following the death of their father, siblings OJ and Emerald Haywood (Daniel Kaluuya and Keke Palmer) inherit the family ranch. After random objects fall from the sky, similar to the phenomena which led to the death of their dad, the siblings try to capture the unseen forces on camera.

So much more than your run-of-the-mill UFO movie, director Jordan Peele manages to create a horror masterpiece. With multiple underlining themes within the film, such as the price of indulging in spectacles and the relationship between humans and animals, Nope cements itself as more than a horror film.

'Umma'

Amanda (Sandra Oh) and her daughter (Fivel Stewart) lead a quiet life on a secluded farm in America. Trying to move on from her traumatic childhood, Amanda's life gets turned upside down when the remains of her estranged mother arrive from Korea. Amanda becomes haunted by her past and her fear of turning into her mother.

Dramatizing the problems between abused children and their abusive parents, Umma explores how those children live their lives in dread at the prospect of repeating their parents' mistakes. Both Oh and Stewart deliver outstanding performances, with Oh bringing depth and passion to the role of Amanda. A brilliant story about a single mother trying to move on from her traumatic past.

'Scream'

10 years after the release of Scream 4, the cult classic slasher film is back with a modern twist. After a streak of brutal murders shocked the quiet town of Woodsboro 25 years ago, a new killer equips the Ghostface mask and begins targeting a group of teenagers to resurrect secrets from the town's deadly past.

With a great mix of the Scream legacy's actors like Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, and David Arquette, mixed with new and modern stars such as Melissa Barrera, Jenna Ortega, and Jack Quaid, Scream 5manages to present fans with a new and fresh Ghostface ready for the kill. Plus, the upcoming release of Scream 6 has fans very excited.

'Master'

At a prestigious Northeastern university, three women struggle to find their place. When anonymous and racist attacks begin that are targeted at a Black freshman, she insists ghosts are haunting her. Each woman has to determine for themselves where the real evil lies.

Mariama Diallo creates a masterful blend of social analysis and horror. And along with Regina Hall's stellar performance, Master is a beautiful yet confronting story about social injustice within elite institutions. Some themes are there to be inspected on the surface, while others are hidden and are more subtle. That's on top of the shocks and scenes that will haunt you.

'Barbarian'

After discovering the house she has rented been double-booked, Tess (Georgina Campbell) finds that a strange man is staying there. While ignoring her better judgment, Tess decides to stay the night. However, the two will soon realize there is more to fear than another house guest.

With a trailer that gives audiences no discernible information, Barbarian manages to shock the audience by the second act. With good old-fashioned horror staples such as jump scares and gore, combined with fearfully compelling acting from the likes of Campbell and Justin Long, Barbarian secures its spot on this list.

'Pearl'

Pearl follows the story of a young girl named Pearl (Mia Goth) in 1918. On the brink of madness, Pearl yearns to be free of her drab and isolated life on her family's farm. Fantasizing about having a glamorous life like those in movies, Pearl finds herself spiraling.

Pearl is Ti West's follow-up to the 1970s-set X. Goth's portrayal of the film's main character is the real showstopper of the project. With the premise branded as a slasher lick of sorts, Pearl explores the territory of psychological family drama and is a comprehensive character study of an inherently sad girl whose dreams are slipping through her fingers.

'X'

Adult film actors and a small film crew go up to an elderly couple's farmhouse in the remote Texas countryside in 1979 to shoot an adult film there. The guests gradually realize that they are not safe and are being hunted by an enemy as day turns to night.

With strong direction, a clever and inventive editing team, and some great photography, X gives horror fans a classic '70s slasher film with a fairly original premise. With Mia Goth in her dual role, audiences are graced with an amazing acting performance. It also includes one of the best horror screams from none other than rising star Jenna Ortega herself.

'The Invitation'

Evie (Nathalie Emmanuel) takes a DNA test and learns she has a long-lost cousin. When she accepts an invitation from her new family to attend a lavish wedding in the English countryside, at first, she is seduced by the glamour but soon finds herself in a survival nightmare as she learns about the dark secrets of her family's past and the sinister motivations behind their extravagant generosity.

The Invitation is excellent: director Jessica M. Thompson has created a unique film in the horror genre. The movie drags a little bit at the beginning but picks up in the second half. The plot is rather predictable, but the climax is completely unexpected, leaving no one guessing what will happen next.

'Sissy'

The somewhat successful social media influencer is invited on an incredible bachelorette weekend with a childhood best friend, where the genuine horror then starts under the charismatic leadership of Aisha Dee, who plays the eponymous role Cecilia (Sissy).

Sissy exposes the toxicity of the new normal through painful flashbacks and current social customs that persist from childhood to adulthood. On the plus side, it provides us with a brilliant antagonist that we're actually willing to support. Not to mention that the cinematography and gore visual effects were very impressive.

