There's no shortage of horror movies that garnered the wrath of a Roger Ebert review. The worst horror movies lacked substance and justifiable violence. Where the undeserving failed, the best horror movies produced psychological and emotional experiences fueled by a cinematic vision that extended past the ticket stub. The genre is saturated with gory geek shows and popcorn thrillers, but the top-tier movies in Ebert's opinion, desired to achieve more. These Oscar nominees and winners, cult classics, and controversial features push the boundaries while setting the precedent.

The canon of best horror withstand the test of time, some losing the scares that garnered visceral reactions over six decades ago; however, their themes, groundbreaking depicts of creatures of the night and creatures of society still push the conversation of what terrifies, what is real, and where the boundary between the viewer and the camera lies.

10 'Santa Sangre' (1989)

Directed by Alejandro Jodorowsky

A movie like he'd never seen before, Santa Sangre took Ebert down memory lane to a time when bold, courageous originality was hailed over the mass regurgitation of stories already told. The underappreciated film is the story of the son (Axel Jodorowsky) of circus performers, who witnesses a brutally violent event in the opening scenes that lands him in an insane asylum until his now armless cult-leader mother (Blanca Guerra) brings him back to society to commit atrocious acts on her behalf. Ebert's four-star review emphasizes the powerful imagery layered throughout the movie.

"When I go to the movies, one of my strongest desires is to be shown something new. I want to go to new places, meet new people, have new experiences. When I see Hollywood formulas mindlessly repeated, a little something dies inside of me: I have lost two hours to boors who insist on telling me stories I have heard before. Jodorowsky is not boring."

Ebert called witnessing the director's films a privilege. Santa Sangre plays with the psychosis of what is delusion and what is real. The critic called it "a film that grabs you with its opening frames and shakes you for two hours with the outrageous excesses of his imagination."

9 'The Exorcist' (1973)

Directed by William Friedkin

The Oscar-winning horror film that left audiences terrified and inspired a subgenre of demonic possession features is what Ebert called, "one of the best movies of its type ever made." The Exorcist is the story of a young girl's (Linda Blair) demonic possession and her mother's (Ellen Burstyn) determination to save her by any means necessary including allowing two priests (Max von Sydow and Jason Miller) to perform an exorcism. Ebert awarded the original release the full four stars, while the 2000 director's cut dropped to three-and-a-half stars.

"Even in the extremes of Friedkin’s vision there is still a feeling that this is, after all, cinematic escapism and not a confrontation with real life. There is a fine line to be drawn there, and 'The Exorcist' finds it and stays a millimeter on this side."

The Exorcist endures with its narrative investment in character development and shocking scenes that seemingly don't age. Ebert was surprised the movie didn't earn an X-rating. Ebert's issue with the 12-minute longer re-release was an added stunt with possessed Regan and changing the film's ending. However, both versions remain a cinematic experience with waves of emotions from shock and fear to hope and peace.

8 'Dawn of the Dead' (1978)

Directed by George A. Romero

With a long list of adjectives to describe his visceral reaction to Dawn of the Dead, Ebert gave four stars to the "satiric view of the American consumer society." Having escaped a horde of zombies and the growing epidemic, a group of survivors find safe haven in a shopping mall, becoming, perhaps, humanity's final existence. The George Romero film is the sequel to his cult classic Night of the Living Dead, appealing not only horror audiences but also to "the ghoulish voyeur in all of us."

"If you can see beyond the immediate impact of Romero’s imagery, if you can experience the film as being more than just its violent extremes, a most unsettling thought may occur to you: The zombies in “Dawn of the Dead” are not the ones who are depraved...The depravity is in the healthy survivors, and the true immorality comes as two bands of human survivors fight each other..."

For Ebert, any worthwhile, great horror movie provides some type of commentary subtly (or bluntly) transparent below the surface of movie monsters and psychological terror. He vehemently defends the alleged depravity of the Dawn of the Dead, arguing that the movie is foundationally about depravity with horror as the means of delivery.

7 'Peeping Tom' (1960)

Directed by Michael Powell

Diving into the unsettling voyeurism of the psychology of killing, Peeping Tom not only earned a rave four-star rating from Ebert, but a spot in his canon of great movies. Carl Boehm stars as Mark Lewis, a young filmmaker who is working on his documentary about fear. To capture true, authentic reactions of fear, Mark records his victims reactions as he kills them on camera. Things get complicated when the young woman below discovers his secret, and she gets caught. During the film's initial run, it was banned in several countries and pulled from British distribution, with several reviews calling it "disgusting" and essentially damning the career of director Michael Powell. in his canon of great movies

"He was a virtuoso of camera use, and in 'Peeping Tom' the basic strategy is to always suggest that we are not just seeing, but looking. His film is a masterpiece precisely because it doesn’t let us off the hook, like all of those silly teenage slasher movies do. We cannot laugh and keep our distance: We are forced to acknowledge that we watch, horrified but fascinated."

It wouldn't' be until the 1970s when Martin Scorsese's admiration of Powell's work and a re-screen to much more accepting, rave reviews that Powell's film and career became appreciated. For Ebert, he continuously emphasized the movie's power in involving the audience's gaze and their inability to deny participation by proxy.

6 'Jaws' (1975)

Directed by Stephen Spielberg

While there is no love lost for Ebert in this franchise's final installment, the first movie is one of the greatest horror movies of all time to not only Ebert, but to cinephiles everywhere. Jaws is the iconic creature feature about a great white shark plaguing the summer beach community, Amity Island, and the three men who set out to the unforgiving ocean to kill it. Ebert's four-star, great movie praise points out Steven Spielberg's one condition for directing and how he strategically built up the unseen presence of this great white.

"When the shark does appear for its closeups, it is quite satisfactorily terrifying, and most audiences are too startled to ask why the shark seems prepared to inconvenience itself so greatly, at one point even attempting to eat the boat. The shark has been so thoroughly established, through dialogue and quasi-documentary material, that its actual presence is enhanced in our imaginations by all we’ve seen and heard."

Spielberg agreed to the adaptation if the shark wasn't seen for at least an hour into the movie, using inventive expertise to make the final reveal so anticipatorily terrifying. Ebert reminisced with great passion how the film's dialogue is so expertly written and performed that many scenes are haunting without needing the shark to be present, like Quint's (Robert Shaw)'s U.S.S. monologue. The impact of Jaws created a tsunami throughout Hollywood, giving studios a green light for summer releases, while simultaneously launching "most extraordinary directorial career in modern movie history."

5 'The Shining' (1980)

Directed by Stanley Kubrick

A movie about reliability and the power of fear within the imagination, The Shining is what Ebert called "isolated madness" in his four-star, great movie review. The adaptation of Stephen King's acclaimed novel takes viewers to the Overlook Hotel, a mountainous hotel as it closes for the season, hiring Jack Torrance (Jack Nicholson) as the winter groundskeeper. Jack, his wife (Shelly Duvall), and their son (Danny Llyod) move to the vast hotel, but the longer they stay, the more terrifying the disturbances appear.

"Stanley Kubrick’s cold and frightening 'The Shining' challenges us to decide: Who is the reliable observer? Whose idea of events can we trust?"

As viewers and Ebert accept the challenge of distinguishing who is reliable when and for how long, the task is only made more difficult by the psychic elements infused into the characters and their varying descents into the madness. Ebert called the "elusive open-endedness" the movie rolls credits with "so strangely disturbing."