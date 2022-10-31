There’s a popular saying that goes, “If you’re feeling lonely at night, switch on your TV, put on a horror film, grab a bag of popcorn, and you’ll no longer feel alone for the rest of the night.” Whether you are alone or with family and friends, horror flicks are the best pick to enjoy the thrills akin to a rollercoaster ride while munching down some home-cooked popcorn. There’s a reason why spooky films are a priority pick for early date nights amongst young lovers, as psychologically, these thrilling moments leave a lasting impression.

Even though NBCUniversal’s streaming service Peacock is fairly new, it has a great collection of shows and films that can cater to your every need. And yes, that includes horror as well. If you are in the mood to enjoy some quality horror flicks from the comfort of your home, we’ve got just the list for you. After going through the full Peacock library, here at Collider we have singled out and curated a list of the best of the best horror films that you can stream on Peacock right now.

Director: George A. Romero

Writer: John Russo and George A. Romero

Cast: Duane Jones, Judith O'Dea, Marilyn Eastman, Karl Hardman, Judith Ridley, Keith Wayne

Run Time: 1 hr 36 min

Frequently identified as the first modern zombie film and a touchstone in the development of the horror genre, Night of the Living Dead solidified the notion of brain-eating zombies in the impressionable minds of the 70s. The premise of the film talks about a zombie outbreak caused by the radiation of a fallen satellite, that takes over a rural area in Pennsylvania. Night of the Living dead has been praised for its practical effects, explicit violence, and gore, and for being one of the very few movies of its time to cast an African-American actor as the lead. The film was deemed "culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant" by the Library of Congress and selected for preservation in the National Film Registry in 1999. The zombie-thriller has become a cult classic over time gathering a massive following as well as getting several sequels and a remake.

Image via Well Go USA

Director: Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead

Writer: Justin Benson

Cast: Justin Benson, Aaron Moorhead, Callie Hernandez, Tate Ellington, Lew Temple, James Jordan

Run Time: 1 hr 51 min

The Endless is one of the most underrated horror flicks from the past decade that relies more on good storytelling than special effects or jumpscare tactics. Often described as a loose sequel to the 2012 film Resolution, which was also directed by Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead and shared the same universe and some of the characters, the film stands on its own for its eerie atmosphere, a beautifully crafted storyline and a mysterious and horrifying being that can only be described through old etchings by a cult that worships the entity. The Endless smears a dash of freshness to the horror genre, by not only introducing a new kind of monster but also implementing elements of both sci-fi and the supernatural.

Director: Bob Clark

Writer: A. Roy Moore

Cast: Olivia Hussey, Keir Dullea, Margot Kidder, Andrea Martin, Marian Waldman, Lynne Griffin, John Saxon

Run Time: 1 hr 38 min

Often regarded as one of the earliest slasher-horror films, that inspired the likes of John Carpenter's Halloween (1978), Black Christmas initially received mixed reviews. But over time it gained a massive fan following and is universally listed as one of the greatest horror films ever made. The film follows the story of a group of sorority sisters who are stalked and murdered by a mysterious serial killer during the Christmas holidays. The film took inspiration from a series of real-life murders that took place in the Westmount neighborhood of Montreal, Quebec, committed by serial killer Wayne Boden between 1969 and 1971, which makes it all the more terrifying. The Black Christmas was followed by two more standalone movies and two remakes, one in 2006 and the other in 2019, but the original stands tall above the rest both in characterization and being ahead of its time.

The House of the Devil (2009)

Image via Magnet Releasing

Director/Writer: Ti West

Cast: Jocelin Donahue, Tom Noonan, Mary Woronov, Greta Gerwig, A. J. Bowen, Dee Wallace

Run Time: 1 hr 35 min

Even though the film was made in 2009, The House of the Devil has been praised for its 70s and 80s feel. It does well in creating a spooky background and slowly setting up the plot that goes from carefree to downright terrifying in a matter of minutes. The film follows the tale of a young college student Samantha (Jocelin Donahue) desperate to pay off her rent and earn some quick cash. She takes up a babysitting job, not for a child but for a creepy old woman, at an old-looking mansion where she has to stay overnight. The house and its residents harbor a dark secret, parts of which are slowly revealed to Samantha and the viewers as the movie progresses, and the intriguing cliffhanger leaves you wanting more.

Nosferatu The Vampyre (1979)

Director/Writer: Werner Herzog

Cast: Klaus Kinski, Isabelle Adjani, Bruno Ganz

Run Time: 1 hr 47 min

A stylistic remake of the 1922 classic Nosferatu (a German adaptation of Bram Stoker’s Dracula), Nosferatu The Vampyre has stood the test of time with an incredible story that terrifies you as well as makes you feel sympathetic towards its monster. Jonathan Harker (Bruno Ganz) is an estate agent who moves to Transylvania, to make a deal with Count Dracula (Klaus Kinski), dismissing the rumors of him being a vampire as untrue. Dracula falls in love with Harker’s wife and sets off on a quest to find her, leaving behind a trail of death and pestilence that can only be cured with true love. Nosferatu The Vampyre is one of the earliest films where the monster was romanticized with a fair amount of tragedy, sharing several human elements that don’t make it seem like an afterthought.

Drag Me To Hell (2009)

Director: Sam Raimi

Writer: Sam Raimi and Ivan Raimi

Cast: Alison Lohman, Justin Long, Lorna Raver, Dileep Rao, David Paymer, Adriana Barraza

Run Time: 1 hr 39 min

Very few directors in Hollywood are as efficient in utilizing horror elements in a film as Sam Raimi. Be it the Evil Dead franchise or the most recent Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Raimi’s effects are breathtaking, to say the least. Raimi penned Drag Me To Hell with his elder brother Ivan before working on the Spider-Man films and drafted a movie that went on to win Best Horror Film at the 2009 Scream Awards. Drag Me To Hell narrates the story of a bank loan officer who is pressurized by an overbearing manager into not extending a mysterious elderly woman's mortgage. The elderly woman, however, turns out to be a witch, who curses the officer out of spite. Strange things begin to happen everywhere she goes, as she is literally dragged to hell.

Body Bags (1993)

Director: John Carpenter and Tobe Hooper

Writer: Billy Brown and Dan Angel

Cast: John Carpenter, Stacy Keach, David Warner, Sheena Easton, Debbie Harry, Mark Hamill, Twiggy, Robert Carradine

Run Time: 1 hr 31 min

If you are a fan of R. L. Stine’s Goosebumps-esque horror stories, Body Bags is exactly what you are looking for. The film is a collection of three completely separate plots star-studded with a number of celebrity cameos. John Carpenter himself plays the role of a creepy coroner, who tells the story of three corpses lying in front of him in freshly packed body bags. The three storylines replicate the three most popular horror genres of the time, the first one is a slasher involving a serial killer, the second, a sci-fi story, is a hair transplant gone wrong due to an alien parasite, and the third talks about a ghost possession that occurs when a baseball player gets an eye transplant from an evil donor. The movie has been praised for its right mix of horror, suspense, comedy, and drama and has gathered a cult following over time.

Jigsaw (2017)

Image via Lions Gate

Director: The Spierig Brothers

Writer: Josh Stolberg and Peter Goldfinger

Cast: Laura Vandervoort, Matt Passmore, Callum Keith Rennie, Clé Bennett, Hannah Emily Anderson, Tobin Bell

Run Time: 1 hr 32 min

The eighth film in the Saw movie franchise may have received mixed reactions at the time of its release, but it delivers exactly what slasher fans look for in a horror film. Jigsaw sees the return of the infamous serial killer Jigsaw or someone who is pretending to be Jigsaw, who has been presumed dead for nearly a decade. The deadly Saw games begin once again where victims are butchered left and right as repentance for their ‘sins’, while the police is running around like headless chickens looking for clues. The original Jigsaw Killer, John Kramer, played by the legendary horror icon Tobin Bell, also makes an appearance in the film, in a symbolic passing over of the torch to the next gore-loving villain in the horror franchise.

Sinister (2012)

Director: Scott Derrickson

Writer: Scott Derrickson and C. Robert Cargill

Cast: Ethan Hawke, Juliet Rylance, James Ransone

Run Time: 1 hr 50 min

One of the scariest movies on this list, Sinister follows an author, Ellison Oswalt (Ethan Hawke), who moves into a house along with his family, which had a violent and dark history in the hopes of finding inspiration for his novel. Ellison finds a box of old film reels in the attic that turns out to be recordings of mysterious cult activity that occurred in the house prior to their arrival. He becomes obsessed with the tapes - but on further observation, he becomes convinced that a demonic entity is haunting him and his family. The movie has been critically acclaimed for some of its scenes actually being shot on Super 8 to give it a more realistic feel, and the intriguing, sharp, and suspenseful ambiance makes it a truly terrifying masterpiece.

Train to Busan (2016)

Director: Sang-ho Yeung

Writers: Sang-ho Yeung and Joo-Suk Park

Cast: Gong Yoo, Yu-mi Jung, Ma Dong-seok, Su-an Kim, Kim Eui-Sung, Choi Woo-sik, Sohee, Soo-jung Ye

Run Time: 1 hr 58 min

Train to Busan makes a country-wide zombie outbreak even more terrifying by multiplying the horror with claustrophobia (fear of closed spaces). The movie follows the journey of a train on its way to the South Korean city of Busan. Even though the passengers on the train do their utmost best to avoid exposure, chaos erupts when an infected person jumps onto the train right before it leaves Seoul. As the outbreak spreads through the train station, the city, and the rest of the country at a rapid pace, the train becomes a refuge for the escapees who not only have to worry about the zombies, but also the dwindling supplies and the tension amongst the passengers. Train to Busan keeps the viewers on their toes for the entirety of its run with its fast-moving action, ravenous zombies, and the tight spaces the characters find themselves in, making it a zombie flick worth your time.

Triangle (2009)

Image via Icon Film Distribution

Director/Writer: Christopher Smith

Cast: Melissa George, Michael Dorman, Rachael Carpani, Henry Nixon, Emma Lung, Liam Hemsworth

Run Time: 1 hr 39 min

A sci-fi slasher-thriller at its core, Triangle takes your deja-vu experiences to the extreme. The film circles around the story of Jess, played by Melissa George, who goes on a boating ride with a couple of friends, but a storm forces them to board a ghost ship they find floating by. Unbeknownst to them, the group is being hunted down one by one, and the identity of who is out to kill them terrifies them and the viewers even more. In a series of mind-bending events, the audience is left looking for clues as the members of the group die over and over again in the most grotesque fashion, making them question their own sanity. Due to its unique plot and well-directed action and horror sequences, Triangle was nominated for several spots at the Fangoria Chainsaw Awards in 2011 and received largely positive reviews at the time of its inception.

My Friend Dahmer (2018)

Director/Writer: Marc Meyers

Cast: Ross Lynch, Anne Heche, Alex Wolff, Dallas Roberts, Tommy Nelson, Vincent Kartheiser

Run Time: 1 hr 47 min

Based on the graphic novel of the same name by cartoonist John "Derf" Backderf, My Friend Dahmer is a biographical thriller film based on the life of the infamous serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer. The film narrates the life of Dahmer before becoming a serial killer, from his high school days as an awkward teen to his descent into madness. The movie also served as an inspiration for the highly popular Netflix seriesDahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story starring Evan Peters as the notorious serial killer. My Friend Dahmer received a lot of positive views with critics praising the historical accuracy and Ross Lynch's performance as Jeffrey Dahmer.

The Visit (2015)

Director/Writer: M. Night Shyamalan

Cast: Olivia DeJonge, Ed Oxenbould, Deanna Dunagan, Peter McRobbie, Kathryn Hahn

Run Time: 1 hr 34 minutes

A hidden gem by horror legendM. Night Shyamalan, The Visit uses the found-footage technique to induce horror elements quite similar to films like The Blair Witch Project. The movie tells the tale of two young siblings, Becca (Olivia DeJonge) and Tyler (Ed Oxenbould), who visit their grandparents for the first time ever since their birth. They are invited to their creepy-looking farmhouse, where strange things begin to happen, and the grandparents are no different. The film has a familiar feel of a typical M. Night Shyamalan horror flick, with supernatural elements perfectly blended with goosebumps-inducing suspense.

The Invitation (2016)

Director: Karyn Kusama

Writers: Phil Hay and Matt Manfredi

Cast: Logan Marshall-Green, Tammy Blanchard, Michiel Huisman, Emayatzy Corinealdi, Lindsay Burdge, Michelle Krusiec, Mike Doyle, Jay Larson, John Carroll Lynch

Run Time: 1 hr 40 min

Set in a dystopian reality where cult activities have spread to an unprecedented extent, The Invitation tells you the story of a group of friends who gather together after a couple of years to buckle up and get rid of their horrid pasts. Believing that the way of a mysterious murder cult is the way to salvation, two of them invite the others to join them in their nefarious activities and play a game that requires human sacrifice. The situation gets worse when it is later revealed they are not the only ones going through the trial of the infamous cult. Though the film did not make much at the box office, it was praised for its unique storyline and well-executed suspense scenes.

Director: David Gordon Green

Writers: Paul Brad Logan, Chris Bernier, Danny McBride, David Gordon Green

Cast: Jamie Lee Curtis, Andi Matichak, Rohan Campbell, Will Patton, Kyle Richards, James Jude Courtney

Run Time: 1 hr 51 min

Halloween Ends is the thirteenth film in the beloved Halloween franchise and is a direct sequel to Halloween Kills (2021). The film primarily takes place four years after 2018, Michael Myer's last known killing spree. Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) finally decides to let go of her rage and fear and embrace her new life with her granddaughter. She intends to finish her memoir, however, an unfortunate incident brings back all her foul memories, and the evil she thought she had left behind. Halloween Ends was described by John Carpenter as a departure from its predecessors, and the film's director David Gordon Green also called it "a love story". If you are a fan of the Halloween series, Halloween Ends is a must-watch for you!

