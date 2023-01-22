Tubi might just be the most underappreciated streaming service. It's free and boasts some well-recognized titles, cult classics, and films that are hard to find anywhere else. For horror fans, movies on Tubi range from obscure and disturbing to classics almost everyone forgot about. There are critically acclaimed films and B-horror flicks, as well as some beloved 90s franchises (the decade of horror franchises). And again, it's all free! Viewers have the option of creating a Tubi account to save their watchlist and shows they're binging, but it's not required. Tubi is downloadable on pretty much any device including Android, Firestick, smart TVs, and gaming consoles. Below is a list of the best horror movies on Tubi right now. Some are funny, some are time-honored staples, and some are so gut-wrenching audiences might leave the room.

Director(s): Jeremy Gillespie, Steven Kostanski | Run Time: 84 minutes

Cast: Aaron Poole, Kenneth Welsh, Daniel Fathers, Kathleen Munroe, Ellen Wong

The Void is a sci-fi horror gross-out galore. It involves a cult, disgusting tentacled creatures, and other dimensions. It's described as "Lovecraftian horror" due to its dealings with the discomfort of facing the unknown. A group of people is trapped in a mostly abandoned hospital, surrounded by hooded cult members, and each one is trying to survive without turning into a bubbling, slimy, intestinal thing. The leader of the cult has been doing unspeakable experiments and claims to have found a way to cheat death. Once audiences have seen The Void, they are changed forever. It is a brilliant film that deserves a second watch just to feel that Twilight Zone terror again.

Image via RLJE Films

Director: Panos Cosmatos | Run Time: 121 minutes

Cast: Nicolas Cage, Andrea Riseborough, Linus Roache, Ned Dennehy, Olwen Fouéré

Mandy stars Nicolas Cage in a role unlike anything you've seen him in before. He is perfect for the character of Red in this stark, neon horror film. The movie starts off slow--like, really slow. But when the first of several climaxes begins the ride gets wild. Like The Void mentioned above, there's a murderous cult. This one is less mad science and more Charles Manson, but the psychonaut humanoid people-creatures they call upon to carry out their most violent needs don't look like anything from this world. When Red's wife is taken from him by the hands of this evil cult, he sets out on a rage-fueled journey of revenge to rip apart everyone involved. The colors alone will engross viewers in this movie, which is filtered in bright, neon pinks, blues, and reds. Watching Mandy is an out-of-this-world experience and horror fans should expect a film that goes above and beyond.

Image via Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer

Director: Rob Zombie | Run Time: 110 minutes

Cast: Malcolm McDowell, Sheri Moon Zombie, Tyler Mane, Scout Taylor-Compton, Brad Dourif

Rob Zombie's take on John Carpenter's classic slasher flick is very much in his usual style. He depicts a young Michael Myers as a troubled little boy from a broken home. Sheri Moon Zombie plays the perfect trashy small town mom with bad taste in men. Little Mike is bullied at school and takes his frustration out by killing his pet rats. That is, until he can't take the frustration any longer, and he kills his whole family instead. Zombie loves to make audiences empathize with the villain, which they do at first. But the second and third acts of the movie show Michael Myers as a big lug trying to kill his surviving baby sister. There's not much sympathy viewers can give to this vendetta, but it's still a fun movie. Rob Zombie's simplistic, rustic, American-backwoods storytelling style is raw, cold, and very emotional. Putting us in the mind of The Devil's Rejects without the comedic tinge, Rob Zombie's Halloween is a must-watch for slasher fans.

Image Via EuropaCorp

Director: Alexandre Aja | Run Time: 91 minutes

Cast: Cécile de France, Maïwenn, Philippe Nahon

This gory French film is one for the books. It's psychological horror ramped up with torn throats and a love story gone wrong. When Alex invites her best friend Marie to her family's home for the weekend, a brutal home invasion takes place. Alex's entire family is murdered in the most terrible ways, and Alex is kidnapped by the assailant. Meanwhile, Marie is taking some alone time, sleeping, and finally hiding when she hears the commotion. She manages to escape her fate and follows the murderer on a quest to save Alex. But things are not what they seem, and soon viewers get more than they bargained for with a glimpse into Marie's psyche. It's a film that will absolutely mess viewers up for a good while, probably for life, as some of the murderous scenes are hard to digest.

Image via Entertainment One

Director: Jennifer Kent | Run Time: 94 minutes

Cast: Essie Davis, Noah Wiseman, Hayley McElhinney, Daniel Henshall

The Babadook takes elevated horror and raises the bar further with its monster allegory for depression. It is beautifully filmed and difficult to sit through. The tension is nearly unbearable. The Babadook first places you in the sympathetic shoes of Amelia Vanek, a grieving and tired widowed mother trying to get a handle on her raucous little boy, Sam. Sam is a handful, obsessed with monsters and needing constant attention. When she reads him a book titled Mister Babadook, describing a monster who terrorizes people once they know of him, the mother and son duo starts to feel as if the Babadook is real. The sympathy sort of switches after that when Amelia begins to show erratic behavior. Viewers then fill Sam's shoes and are trapped in a big, dark house with both a scary monster and mother who seems possessed. The film is so emotionally draining, horror lovers are sure to appreciate the rollercoaster ride of fear and anxiety produced by The Babadook.

Bats (1999)

Image via Columbia Pictures

Director: Louis Morneau | Run Time: 1hr 31min

Cast: Lou Diamond Phillips, Dina Meyer, Carlos Jacott, Bob Gunton

Bats, starring Lou Diamond Phillips, is a creature feature laugh riot. Diseased killer bats take over a small town in Texas and kill people in the most absurd ways. The disease was engineered and administered by a mad scientist with the grandiose belief that he can control the bats. Eventually, this belief causes his demise. It's certainly not meant to be horror comedy, but one can't help to laugh at the scenes of giant bats with high IQs enacting violence and world domination. The 90s CGI quality alone is enough to give horror fans a good time.

Martyrs (2008)

Image via Wild Bunch

Director: Pascal Laugier | Run Time: 99 minutes

Cast: Morjana Alaoui, Mylène Jampanoï

This brutal French psychological horror film is in the same realm as High Tension. Both films are part of a movement called New French Extremity, depicting drastic forms of sex and violence. Martyrs is one of the top five films that encompass this movement. It's absolutely disturbing and goes to severe lengths to answer the collective existential questions humans have about our existence. The film explores the idea of an afterlife, how far an individual can stand to suffer, and it focuses more on the concept of pain than torture, unlike its American counterparts like the Saw franchise and Hostel. In Martyrs, Lucie, played by Mylène Jampanoï, was tortured as a little girl. She finds the people she believes to be responsible and viciously kills the entire family, including the children. Anna, played by Morjana Alaoui, grew up with Lucie in an orphanage. Despite not being sure if Lucie's actions were in the right, Anna helps her clean up the crime scene. Lucie is tormented by a demonic entity that ultimately brings her to her own demise. Anna discovers secrets in the murdered family's home that tell the truth behind Lucie's tortured past, involving a secret society on the search for evidence of an afterlife. The movie is so dark and brutal it's not to be watched alone. Only true fans of gore can sit through this film without being scarred for life.

The House That Jack Built (2018)

Image via IFC Films

Director: Lars von Trier | Run Time: 155 minutes

Cast: Matt Dillon, Bruno Ganz, Uma Thurman, Siobhan Fallon Hogan, Sofie Gråbøl

Probably one of the hardest movies to watch in horror history, The House That Jack Built is a psychological slasher that follows a serial killer recounting the grizzly murders he's committed to a man leading him through the nine circles of Hell. The killings are graphic, the tone is serious but dreamlike, and the acting is superb. Starring Matt Dillon as Jack, and directed by Avant-guard filmmaker Lars von Trier, the House That Jack Built is not for the faint of heart. It is a cold film with little to no humanity that makes the heart race with intercutting scenes of predatory animals about to pounce. With all of its savagery, it is still an artistic film and one to be savored by those who appreciate both realism and gore.

House of 1000 Corpses (2003)

Image via Lionsgate Films

Director: Rob Zombie | Run Time: 89 minutes

Cast: Sid Haig, Sheri Moon Zombie, Karen Black

House of 1000 Corpses was Rob Zombie's first film and still probably his best. It's a fun watch involving a murderous backwoods family of Hellbillies and a myriad of hellish creatures. The entire movie is a string of devilish climaxes and so full of color and morbid whimsy. A group of friends happens upon the home of a strange family who turns from eclectic but gracious hosts to homicidal maniacs. The night is long, the torture is endless, and audiences can't help but be in awe of the creativity. Horror fans will laugh the whole way through, but the laughter is in the excitement and joy of such an off-the-wall film.

The Devil's Rejects (2005)

Image via Lions Gate Films

Director: Rob Zombie | Run Time: 109 minutes

Cast: Sid Haig, Bill Moseley, Sheri Moon Zombie, Ken Foree, Matthew McGrory

The Devil's Rejects is a sequel to House of 1000 Corpses. Unlike the first film, the Devil's Rejects takes a more gritty approach. It's less theatrically comedic and more realistically violent. There are certainly some absurdly comedic undertones, but the surface of the film is cruel and stark. The Firefly family from the first film is being hunted by a hellbent sheriff losing his grip on morality. On their outlaw journey, the Firefly family, which is now down to Baby and Otis, kidnaps and kills as usual while Sheriff John Quincey Wydell interrogates, threatens, and tortures Mother Firefly and anyone associated with the Fireflies. The movie is more of a horror Western with its dusty background and shootouts set to a score of Lynyrd Skynyrd. The Devil's Rejects is in its own lane and will please anyone in the mood for a gory adventure.

Ginger Snaps (2000)

Image via Motion International

Director: John Fawcett | Run Time: 108 minutes

Cast: Emily Perkins, Katharine Isabelle, Kris Lemche, Mimi Rogers

Ginger Snaps is teenage angst amplified. This Y2K werewolf movie is for beautifully bonded sisters everywhere and little grunge girls who just want to live their werewolf dreams. It's so fun to watch. Close-in-age sisters Brigitte and Ginger Fitzgerald are the black sheep of their little Canadian town. Ginger gets bitten by a werewolf and undergoes a slow transformation from a dark but innocent virginal girl to a teenage dirtbag. Brigitte enlists the help of the local pot dealer to find a cure, claiming she's the one that's been bitten in order to protect her sister. Soon, Ginger embraces the change and her love for her sister takes a vicious turn. Everything climaxes on Halloween night and the film produces one of the scariest werewolves ever seen on screen. The werewolf is of course a metaphor for puberty and all the other changes high schoolers go through. For viewers that haven't yet seen Ginger Snaps, it'll soon become a solid favorite.

Clown (2016)

Image via Dimension Films

Director: Jon Watts | Run Time: 100 minutes

Cast: Eli Roth, Laura Allen, Christian Distefano, Andy Powers, Peter Stormare

When Kent McCoy puts on an antique clown suit in an attempt to save his son's birthday party, his life takes a turn for the worst. Once the suit is put on it can never be taken off, and Kent undergoes a painful-to-watch transformation that gives body horror a new name. The suit both transforms and possesses the wearer with an Icelandic demon called the Clöyne. The only options for getting rid of this thing involve sacrificing kids and dismemberment, neither of which seems remotely doable to Kent's wife, Meg. Produced by Eli Roth, who also plays the fully transformed demonic clown, Clown is a thrilling and fast-paced horror with tons of violent fun. It's colorful and downright scary.

The Crazies (2010)

Image via Overture Films

Director: Breck Eisner | Run Time: 101 minutes

Cast: Timothy Olyphant, Radha Mitchell, Joe Anderson, Danielle Panabaker

The Crazies is a remake of the 1973 film of the same name. A small town is affected by a plane crash that "accidentally" pollutes their water supply with an unidentified virus. The townsfolk become violent and indiscriminately murderous, similar to today's zombies but still conscious and coherent. It's up to sheriff David Dutton to try to get his town under control, but when that proves improbable, his only hope is to get him and his wife out of dodge. The camera plays a lot with space, expanding this small town and its characters in wide shots, creating big, unsolvable problems. Even with all this space, there seems to be nowhere to go. The violence is creative and brutal, and the ending is inevitable. Viewers will fall in love with the intensity and sheer drive of this film.

House (1986)

Image via New World Pictures

Director: Steve Miner | Run Time: 93 minutes

Cast: William Katt, George Wendt, Richard Moll, Kay Lenz

House is convivial and entertaining. With its disgustingly brilliant monster makeup and ahead-of-its-time 80s special effects, it's hard not to love this movie. Roger, a novelist, has gone through a lot in a compact period of time. His son disappeared, he and his wife have separated, and his aunt died by suicide. On top of that, his publishers are pressuring him to write another book and his memories from his time in the Vietnam War plague him. Roger moves into his aunt's house to write a new book and begins to have horrifying and bizarre experiences. He is chased by terrifying, ugly monsters trying to kill him and is harassed by ghostly apparitions. When he enters a demonic dimension through the bathroom mirror, he is confronted by his deepest fears and fights harder than ever to escape back to the house. This film will take viewers on a nostalgic thrill ride with its colorful, monstrous characters and its campy but quality action.

Let Me In (2010)

Image via Relativity Media

Director: Matt Reeves | Run Time: 116 minutes

Cast: Kodi Smit-McPhee, Chloë Grace Moretz, Elias Koteas, Richard Jenkins

This cold, darkly contrasted film follows an otherworldly friendship between a child and a creature that looks like a child, resulting in bloody violence and unconditional love. Let Me In is beautiful and emotionally unsettling. Owen, played by Kodi Smit-McPhee, is a lonely, bullied child. He meets a new friend, Abby, played by Chloë Grace Moretz, and soon discovers she's holding onto a dark secret. Abby uses her monstrous identity to protect and avenge Owen, while secretly feeding her appetite for human blood. They form a bond so deep that Abby kills for Owen. Covered in snow and lore, this movie is morbidly magical and takes viewers on a cathartic journey through their childhood dreams of the monsters they wished they could befriend.

Final Destination 2 (2006)

Image via New Line Cinema

Director: David R. Ellis | Run Time: 90 minutes

Cast: Ali Larter, A. J. Cook, Michael Landes

Final Destination 2 is the film that made everyone think twice about fire escapes and log trucks. The entity of death in this movie is ruthless and cheating it is almost impossible. Kimberly, a college student played by A. J. Cook, has premonitions about her and her friends dying. It's as if death is after them personally, and one by one it picks them off. She and her friends try to figure out a loophole once they catch on, but their antics ultimately prove ineffective. The film got mixed reviews, mostly bad, but the positive reviews were in reference to its comedic angle, with some of the death scenes being pretty far-fetched and campy. However, it's on this list because, despite the unlikelihood of most of the death scenes, they are still heinous and very fun to watch for horror fans.

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre (1974)

Image via Bryanston Distributing Company

Director: Tobe Hooper | Run Time: 83 minutes

Cast: Marylin Burns, Paul A. Partain, Edwin Neal, Jim Siedow, Gunnar Hansen

Most horror fans will say this is the film that started the rise of slasher flicks and the "based on a true story" publicity gimmick. It's a classic and a must-see, pretty much a rite of passage. The Texas Chainsaw Massacre is the story of Leatherface, a cannibalistic serial killer from a family of backwoods cannibals. While the whole family participates in the murderous fun, it's Leatherface who does the grunt work and it's Leatherface that brings in the viewers. A group of traveling friends happens upon an abandoned house and from then on enter their journey of terror. The entire film is brute violence and chaotic energy. That final scene of Leatherface waving his chainsaw around has inspired haunted house attractions for generations. While the core of the film is loosely based on the killings of Ed Gein, the plot is purely fictional. The movie moved horror in a new direction and for that horror fans pay homage whenever they watch this film.

Wishmaster 3: Beyond the Gates of Hell (2001)

Image via Artisan Entertainment

Director: Chris Angel | Run Time: 92 minutes

Cast: Jason Connery, A.J. Cook, Tobias Mehler, Aaron Smolinski, Daniella Evangelista

The genie in this film does not sing or dance or turn the wish-maker into a prince without dire consequences. Wishmaster is the story of a Djinn, an ancient demonic entity with the power to grant wishes. While all the Wishmaster movies are great, number three is probably the most entertaining. It has creative deaths and buckets of blood. Diana is a college student with a traumatic past who unknowingly releases the Djinn from his box of a tomb. The Djinn takes the form of an archeology professor he killed (by way of a wish, of course), and begins his search for Diana to force her to make her wishes. Any wish granted by the Djinn results in the wish-maker's demise, and Diana becomes aware of this through visions she has from her connection to the Djinn. Diana is the only one who can stop him and their battle is a biblical one. Angels are called and swords are welded. Ultimately, it's time for the Djinn to go back in the box. But of course, he'll be back in the fourth movie.

Hostel: Part II (2007)

Image via Lionsgate

Director: Eli Roth | Run Time: 94 minutes

Cast: Lauren German, Roger Bart, Heather Matarazzo, Bijou Phillips, Richard Burgi

Eli Roth is in the "Splat Pack" for a reason. His films are gory, torturous, and give viewers an uncomfortable physical empathy whenever an Achilles tendon is cut or a throat is slit. Hostel: Part 2 is one of his signature films, unfortunately becoming the most pirated film before its release. It continues the story of its predecessor, but its main storyline involves the most extreme form of human trafficking and an all-female ensemble as torture victims. Three American college students leave their academic home in Rome to join an art model on a trip to Slovakia. The girls are unwittingly entered into an auction, and two Irish businessmen win them as a prize. What do the girls get? Tortured. For fun. The culprits behind this whole ordeal are the Elite Hunting Club, a secret society who are the main antagonists of the Hostel series. The film is certainly not for the queasy, but anyone who can get through it will feel like they've just crossed a line they can't turn back from.

Killer Klowns From Outer Space (1988)

Director: Stephen Chiodo | Run Time: 88 minutes

Cast: Grant Cramer, Suzanne Snyder, John Allen Nelson, Royal Dano, John Vernon

Killer Klowns From Outer Space is both hilarious and horrifying and this is definitely not a film for those who suffer from Coulrophobia. The premise is self-explanatory, frightening killer alien "Klowns" crash-land on Earth from outer space and wreak havoc on the small town of Crescent Cove. They kill and eat people and save some for later. The town becomes a murder circus, with Klowns knocking people's heads off like a game of whack-a-mole and corporeal shadow puppets munching on awestricken victims. It is a cult classic and definitely a fun watch.

