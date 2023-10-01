Talking to the dead has always been a common horror movie device, and some pull it off a lot better than others. Whether it is because someone wants to contact a dead relative, make money, or otherwise, people in horror movies will always find a reason to contact the dead.

After the success of many of these movies, including one of the current top horror movies of 2023 Talk to Me, audiences are looking for other good horror movies about communicating with the dead. Ranked by IMDb, fans will find the best flicks below where they can watch people commune with the dead.

10 'Verónica' (2017)

Paco Plaza's Verónica is a Spanish-language movie following a 15-year-old girl of the same name living with her mother and three siblings in Vallecas, Madrid, after her father's death. On the night of a solar eclipse, Verónica and her friends have a séance to reach their dead loved ones using an Ouija board, causing a dark spirit to attach to Verónica.

Verónica is loosely based on the true 1991 Vallecas case where Estefania Gutiérrez Lázaro died mysteriously after using an Ouija board. Verónica has been referred to as the scariest movie on Netflix by some critics, and currently has a prequel Hermana Muerte planned to come out October 2023.

9 'Ouija: Origin of Evil' (2016)

Ouija: Origin of Evil, directed and edited by Mike Flanagan, is the prequel to Ouija. It follows widow and mother of two Alice Zander (Elizabeth Reaser), a medium who introduces an Ouija board into her fake séance business, only to contact a spirit who then possesses her youngest daughter Doris (Lulu Wilson).

Ouija: Origin of Evil is seen as the savior of its series. It gave hope that future horror sequels and prequels would perform better than their originals, thanks to director Mike Flanagan, who is also behind some of the current best horror shows including Midnight Mass and The Haunting of Hill House.

8 'Insidious' (2010)

James Wan and Leigh Whannell's Insidious follows the Lambert family after they move into a new home. Their son, Dalton, unexpectedly falls into a coma. Out of desperation when nothing improves after doctor visits, seeing apparitions, and moving, they get in contact with a medium, Elise (Lin Shaye). Elise tells them that Dalton is stuck in The Further - a purgatory dimension for tortured spirits of the deceased - and they have to pull him out.

Insidious is one of the biggest horror franchises, with two sequels, Chapter 2 (2013) and The Red Door(2023), and two prequels, Chapter 3(2015) and The Last Key(2018). Together, James Wan and Leigh Whannell created a very interesting world and story with great scares relying on consulting with the dead.

7 'ParaNorman' (2012)

Sam Fell and Chris Butler's ParaNorman is a stop-motion animated horror-comedy. In ParaNorman, 11-year-old Norman Babcock (Kodi Smit-McPhee) can speak with the dead, and barely anyone believes him. After having a terrifying vision of the townsfolk leading a witch hunt against him and talking to his ghost great-uncle, he must accept his responsibility to end a 300-year-old witch's curse to protect his town.

ParaNorman was nominated for Best Animated Feature at the Academy Awards and well the first-ever PG-rated movie nominated by GLAAD. It has great scares and a different look on death than many other movies that is fit for the whole family.

6 'The Frighteners' (1996)

The Frighteners is a supernatural horror-comedy by Peter Jackson following Michael J. Fox as architect Frank Bannister. After his wife dies in an accident, Frank develops the ability to see, hear, and communicate with the dead. When Frank meets a malevolent spirit who can harm the living and the dead and was behind his wife's early death, Frank must stop the spirit from killing more people.

The Frighteners was originally meant to be a spin-off film of the television showTales from the Crypt. Itwas nominated at the 23rd Saturn Awards for Best Director, Best Writing, Best Horror Film, and more.

5 'The Changeling' (1980)

The Changeling is a Canadian supernatural horror directed by Peter Medak. It follows John Russell (George C. Scott), a composer from New York City, who moves to a mansion and comes to believe that the mansion is haunted after seeing apparition. He contacts the ghost of the unjustly killed boy haunting his home with a séance and makes it his goal to find out the truth behind the boy's death and the man currently pretending to be the boy today.

The Changeling is based on writer Russell Hunter's claimed experiences. It is a cult classic, has won 8 inaugural Genie Awards, and was nominated for 2 Saturn Awards. The Changeling is one of Canada's most influential films, and one of the first to get recognition internationally.

4 'Hereditary' (2018)

Ari Aster's Hereditary follows Annie Graham (Toni Collette) and her family after the death of Annie's secretive mother Ellen. When Annie befriends Joan (Ann Dowd) at a bereavement group, Joan convinces Annie to conduct a séance, which brings forth a demon looking for a new host. All the while, strings are being pulled behind the family's back and Annie discovers secrets about her mother that connect everything together.

Hereditary has been regarded as the scariest and most disturbing film since The Exorcistand was previously A24's highest grossing movie until Everything, Everywhere, All at Once(2022). Hereditary was highly critically acclaimed, and features memorable and pivotal scenes that have influenced horror since its release, including phenomenal acting from Toni Collette.

3 'Talk to Me' (2022)

Talk to Me is an Australian film by brothers Danny and Michael Philippou. It follows Sophie Wilde as Mia, who's been grieving over her mother's death. At a party, Mia and her friends use an embalmed hand that can allow a spirit to possess them with one caveat: if they don't sever the connection before 90 seconds, they risk the spirit binding to them forever. When this rule isn't followed, Mia starts to have visions of spirits, including one she believes is her mother, and put her own friends' lives at risk.

Talk to Me is A24's newest horror movie which is currently very highly regarded as a great next step in horror. Its acting (especially Sophie Wilde's) is praised, with great visual effects, humor, and horror. A sequel Talk 2 Mewas recently announced, and the Philippou brothers have already completed principal photography on a prequel film intended to be released in the future.

2 'The Conjuring' (2013)

James Wan's The Conjuring follows married demonologists Ed (Patrick Wilson) and Lorraine Warren (Vera Farmiga) who investigate and rid of paranormal activity. The Perron family hires the Warrens after they start to experience paranormal occurrences in their new home. Lorraine finds out that the Perron's house used to be a witch's, and the Warrens work to rid of the spirits haunting the home.

The Conjuring is centered around the real-life events of Ed and Lorraine Warren. Its franchise is the biggest in horror right now, including the Annabelleand The Nunseries, and other films like The Curse of La Llorona. It was the first horror movie to receive an A grade for CinemaScore.

1 'The Sixth Sense' (1999)

The Sixth Sense is a psychological thriller by M. Night Shyamalan. It follows child psychologist Malcolm Crowe (Bruce Willis) as he tries to help his newest patient Cole (Haley Joel Osment) who claims he can see and talk to the dead. Cole tries to inform his worried mother Lynn (Toni Collette) of his skill, though she doesn't believe him, while Malcolm helps Cole to assist ghosts finish their business so they can peacefully pass on.

The Sixth Sense is regarded as M. Night's best film. The Writers' Guild of America has The Sixth Sense as #50 of 101 Greatest Screenplays ever written, and it was nominated for six Academy Awards including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Original Screenplay, Best Supporting Actor (Osment), and Best Supporting Actress (Collette).

