The best horror movies are from the minds of great storytellers. Throughout its history, the horror genre has seen some of the most remarkable filmmakers who've left a lasting impression, creating some of the most captivating, iconic, and enjoyable movies ever to be brought to the big screen.

Horror movies can not work without a competent director, plain and simple. Some of the most revered horror classics that have endured throughout history have done so because they were perfectly shot and told through the direction of a visionary storyteller who wanted their tales to be told. Many directors have claimed the title of best in the horror genre, but they've all left an incredible mark, and their films are a testament to the talents behind the camera. From M. Night Shyamalan's The Sixth Sense to Stanley Kubrick's The Shining, here are the ten most perfectly directed horror movies ranked.

10 'The Sixth Sense' (1999)

Directed by M. Night Shyamalan

The Sixth Sense is a 1999 supernatural horror drama starring Bruce Willis and Haley Joel Osment, directed by American filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan. After barely surviving an attempt on his life by a disturbed former patient, renowned child psychologist Malcolm Crowe seeks redemption in himself by helping Cole Sear, a troubled young boy claiming to be able to see and communicate with spirits who haven't moved on.

The Sixth Sense is a mixed blend of drama and psychological horror. Behind the iconic scares is a powerful character-driven story with beautiful performances from the main cast. Shyamalan strove to tell the story he wanted and, in doing so, created a unique modern horror classic with great suspense, thrilling tension, and powerful acting. Though he's mostly known today for his twist endings, this one features his most effective ending, as it's both satisfying and well set up. It's undoubtedly Shyamalan's magnum opus.

9 'The Haunting' (1963)

Directed by Robert Wise

From Robert Wise, director of West Side Story and The Sound of Music, comes The Haunting, an eerie 1963 haunted house mystery thriller starring the late Julie Harris and Claire Bloom. To prove the existence of ghosts in the infamous Hill House, ambitious Dr. John Markway (Richard Johnson) brings along several associates to investigate what may be lurking behind its many walls. But for one investigator, Eleanor, terrible supernatural encounters soon begin to chip away at her sanity.

For great suspense and a dark tone, Wise's version of The Haunting has it all and even more. It's an effectively creepy and iconic haunted house flick that never clearly states whether it's more psychological or supernatural. Wise knew the best fear comes from the unknown and powerfully expresses that within the story. It perfectly unsettles the viewers, making them question whether the ghosts are real or not and if it's all in the main character's head. It's a powerfully directed chiller that never lets up on the suspense. It'll keep people on edge from beginning to end.

The Haunting (1963)

8 'Black Swan' (2010)

Directed by Darren Aronofsky

Darren Aronofsky is an ambitious filmmaker responsible for some of the most mind-boggling and visually intense psychological films of the 21st century. One of his most remarkable projects, Black Swan, features the magnificent Natalie Portman in her Oscar-winning role as an obsessed ballerina named Nina, whose desire for greatness causes her to suffer a violent mental breakdown.

It's a chilling psychological delve into the human mind, following a woman's tragic descent into instability after her need for perfection goes too far. Aronofsky paints a surreal nightmare by using unique camera work and angles to visually show Nina's perspective as she slowly loses grasp on reality. There's a looming scene of impending doom as the story builds to Nina's eventual downfall as her drive pushes her to extreme measures. It all culminates in a shocking finale that perfectly ends everything building up to that point. It's a bold and incredibly intense thriller masterpiece that knows how to effectively freak out audiences.

7 'The Thing' (1982)

Directed by John Carpenter

From the master of horror, John Carpenter, comes his glorious masterpiece The Thing, one of the most recognizable and scariest movies of the acclaimed director's career. Starring his long-time collaborator Kurt Russell, it tells the story of a U.S. research outpost stationed in Antarctica under siege by a nightmarish alien parasite able to infect and disguise itself as other human beings.

Suspense and dread are at the forefront of The Thing. It's a claustrophobic and paranoia-inducing film that never lets up on the intensity. Carpenter makes excellent use of the setting's isolated Antarctic environment, shooting beautiful landscape shots of the empty snow-covered landscape and then filming in a cramped, dimly light research base where the story's main events occur. It's a perfect visual representation of how trapped and alone the characters are. Over the years, The Thing has become seen as an unsettling horror masterpiece, dripping with such unrelenting terror. It's wildly regarded as Carpenter's best work, other than Halloween, and certainly hasn't lost its scare factor.

The Thing (1982)

6 'The Exorcist' (1973)

Directed by William Friedkin

The marvelous William Friedkin garnered a respectable legacy in the entertainment industry, directing some truly remarkable films. But few are as iconic, and none more terrifying, than his 1973 masterpiece The Exorcist, a supernatural horror thriller that follows the story of a poor young girl slowly becoming corrupted by a formidable demon that violently wants to collect her soul.

There's a great sense of foreboding and dread throughout the film. Friedkin chose to unravel the main horror elements of the plot slowly to build up the suspense and allow audiences to get a better feel for the characters and their struggles. It's a powerfully acted story with riveting performances, especially from the young Linda Blair, who delivers a magnificent and haunting portrayal of a possessed little girl who physically and mentally changes into a frightening supernatural monster. The Exorcist would become one of the most acclaimed horror movies in history, even earning William Friedkin his second Best Director nomination after The French Connection.

5 'Psycho' (1960)

Directed by Alfred Hitchcock

When it comes to suspense, no other filmmaker can top what Sir Alfred Hitchcock could create. Arguably one of the most iconic directors of the 20th century, he's been responsible for some notable thrillers that knew how to creep out the audience. The most shining example of talent was Psycho. This early slasher thriller stars the late Anthony Perkins in a captivating performance as a mysterious motel operator secretly harboring a murderous dark side.

Psycho's terror comes not from jump scares or gore, but from what the audience can imagine with their minds. It's an edge-of-your-seat thriller with shocking turns and one of the most horrifying twist endings in cinema history. Hitchcock was a master of keeping the audience guessing, allowing them to feel fully immersed in the suspense and unsettled until the very end. Psycho remains Hitchcock's legacy, his most revered classic and the film he'll often be the most remembered for.

Psycho

Jaws

4 'Jaws' (1975)

Directed by Steven Spielberg

No movie that screams summer fun more than Jaws, directed by legendary filmmaker Steven Spielberg. Speilberg, responsible for some of the most enjoyable and iconic films of all time, delivers a wonderful and terrifying story about a massive great white shark that terrorizes a local beach community. As bodies start piling, the local sheriff, Chief Martin Brody (Roy Scheider), sets off alongside several others to hunt down and kill the beast at all costs.

Jaws is one of the most iconic and enduring horror movies in history. The performances are spectacular. John William's score continues to be epic. And Spielberg's flawless direction continues to be a massive influence on cinema. Being one of his first major film projects, he told a powerful tale despite everything going against him. Most fans know by now that the mechanical shark used throughout production infamously broke down several times, forcing Spielberg to get creative with POV shots, which ultimately worked in his favor as the fact that audiences couldn't see the shark only elevated the suspense. Through his determination, he created a marvelous horror classic that continues to be beloved by horror fans.

3 'Alien' (1979)

Directed by Ridley Scott

Sir Ridley Scott's Alien is one of the most iconic and scariest science fiction horror movies in history. Starring Sigourney Weaver and the late John Hurt, it's a frightening slasher in space about a group of astronauts as they respond to a distress call from an unknown alien planet. Only there do they encounter a fearsome extraterrestrial beast that threatens to kill them all.

Alien takes viewers through a nightmarish journey where tension and dread build at every moment. Through Scott's impeachable talents, he can direct a suspenseful thriller masterpiece with some of the most disturbing visuals and scenes imaginable. The claustrophobic interior of the ship is the perfect setting for this type of film, allowing audiences to get a feel of just how dark and cramped the characters are. Once the alien finally arrives in the second act, the suspense and terror are elevated to eleven, making them worry about what terrible things will happen next. Scott created a timeless horror classic that hasn't lost its intensity over the years. It's still a visually stunning and unimaginably frightening film that keeps the heart racing.