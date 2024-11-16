The NC-17 rating, known as "X" before being replaced in 1990, is the most controversial rating in MPAA history. Receiving it often indicated that the film's content was too intense, provocative, or appalling for general audiences to handle, resulting in the movie being almost destined to fail at the box office. It's never often the intent for filmmakers to make their movies with this rating in mind, but sometimes it's unavoidable and can occasionally work in their favor.

There truly are some incredible NC-17/X-rated movies out there. While the rating is given to many films across multiple genres, it often appears more in horror. In fact, many iconic NC-17 horror movies have been released throughout the years that blew audiences away with their shocking and disturbing content. Despite the ratings working against them, they continue to be praised by viewers and still are today. Here are ten of the NC-17-rated horror movies, ranked.

10 'A Serbian Film' (2010)

Directed by Srdjan Spasojevic

Image via Unearthed Films

Starting off this list is perhaps the most vile and disturbing movie of all time, A Serbian Film directed by Srdjan Spasojevic. It's an intense splatter flick that follows a semi-retired porn star (Srjan Todorovic) who, to provide for his family and get out of his line of work, agrees to one last job, only to find himself partaking in a hardcore "Snuff" film.

Hardly any other flick has amassed as much shock and controversy as A Serbian Film. It barely made the cut to release as NC-17 in the US, removing over three minutes and 48 seconds of footage. It's a truly appalling film that ramps up the intensity and makes it hard for the audience to sit through. It's perhaps the violence and bleakness that's made A Serbian Film such a standout over the years.

A Serbian Film Release Date June 11, 2010 Director Srđan Spasojević Cast Srđan Todorović , Sergej Trifunovic , Jelena Gavrilović , Slobodan Beštić , Katarina Žutić Runtime 104 Minutes

WATCH ON FANDANGO AT HOME

9 'Crash' (1996)

Directed by David Cronenberg

Image via Alliance Communications

The master of Body Horror, David Cronenberg, hasn't shied away from creating controversy with his works, as he's produced some alarming and bizarre content that has tested the limits of showing on-screen violence and depravity. One of his most controversial films was 1996's Crash, a dark erotic thriller starring James Spader as a film producer who becomes involved with a masochist group of people who fetishize car crashes after he survives one himself.

Though technically classified more as a dark erotic thriller than straight-up horror, the imagery and violence shown in Crash are truly disturbing. There are graphic and explicit sex acts and moments that delve heavily into sadomasochism. Because of its content, it was rated NC-17, the first one since Paul Verhoeven's Showgirls. But despite this rating, the film was a moderate hit, even receiving a Palme d'Or nomination at the 1996 Cannes Film Festival.

Crash Crash is a provocative psychological thriller that follows James Ballard, a film producer who survives a severe car accident and becomes entangled in a strange subculture of people who find erotic excitement in car crashes. Alongside his wife Catherine and other like-minded individuals, including the enigmatic Vaughan, James delves deeper into this dangerous obsession. Release Date July 17, 1996 Director David Cronenberg Cast James Spader , Holly Hunter , Elias Koteas , Deborah Kara Unger , Rosanna Arquette , Peter MacNeill , Yolande Julian , Cheryl Swarts Runtime 112 minutes

8 'Santa Sangre' (1989)

Directed by Alejandro Jodorowsky

Image via Mainline Pictures

From legendary cult filmmaker Alejandro Jodorowsky comes his bizarre, dream-like horror classic Santa Sangre. It's a heartbreaking and highly disturbing psychological tale of childhood trauma and identity crisis as it follows the tragic story of Fenix (Axel Jodorowsky), a young former circus artist struggling with his inner turmoil and as he sees visions of his deceased mother asking him to go on a killing spree for her.

The film was initially released as NC-17 in the US for its graphic violence, but it was also edited for an R rating, trimming a few explicit moments. Although it didn't receive a wide release, Santa Sangre was well-received by critics, who praised its surreal imagery and tragic themes. It's definitely worth watching, though it can be pretty intense at times.

Santa Sangre Release Date November 24, 1989 Director Alejandro Jodorowsky Cast Axel Jodorowsky , Blanca Guerra , Guy Stockwell , Thelma Tixou , Sabrina Dennison , Adan Jodorowsky , Faviola Elenka Tapia , Teo Jodorowsky , Jesús Juárez , Gloria Contreras , Mary Aranza , Sergio Bustamante , S. Rodriguez , Zonia Rangel Mora , Joaquín García Vargas , Teo Tapia , Edgar E. Jiménez Nava , Jacobo Lieberman , Héctor Ortega , Brontis Jodorowsky , Valérie Crouzet , Óscar Serafín Álvarez , Billy Motton , Hilario Popitekus Vargas , Guadalupe TNT Aguilar , Arturo Rinoceronte Contreras , Gustavo Aguilar Tejada , Roger Fayard Arroyo Runtime 122 Minutes Expand

WATCH ON TUBI

7 'Cannibal Holocaust' (1980)

Directed by Ruggero Deodato

Image via United Artists Europa

Ruggero Deobato's Cannibal Holocaust is one of the most iconic X-rated horror movies ever made. It's about a famed anthropologist who embarks on a journey to recover the lost footage of a doomed documentary film crew after they went missing and later killed while recording a lost tribe in the Amazon rainforest. However, after recovering the footage, he discovers the horrifying truth about what really happened when the crew encountered the natives.

A film that shocks and disgusts viewers to their core, this early Italian found-footage story created a firestorm of controversy when first released, even leading the director to be charged with obscenities. It's shockingly brutal, unrelentingly graphic, and depicts some of the most horrific imagery ever shown on screen. However, despite its infamous reputation, it's become a recognizable cult classic in recent years because of its boldness. Cannibal Holocaust is certainly not for most audiences, but it's still a notable film that left a deep impression on the horror genre.

Cannibal Holocaust During a rescue mission into the Amazon rainforest, a professor stumbles across lost film shot by a missing documentary crew. Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available Not available *Availability in US Release Date June 21, 1985 Director Ruggero Deodato Cast Robert Kerman , Francesca Ciardi , Perry Pirkanen , Luca Barbareschi Runtime 95 minutes

6 'Frontier(s)' (2007)

Directed by Xavier Gens

Image via EuropaCorp.

Coming from the New French Extremity movement, Frontier(S) is a 2007 Swiss-French horror film written and directed by Xavier Gens. Set during a highly contested presidential race and civil unrest, a small Parisian street gang pulls off a daring robbery to escape the chaos. However, when they split up after one of them is injured, two robbers are forced to wait at a seemingly peaceful family-run inn, holding out for the others to join them. But soon, they realize the horrible secret that the Inn is run by a family of cannibalistic Neo-Nazis.

The violence and gore in Frontier(S) are undoubtedly striking and sure to leave a lasting impression on audiences. Its horrific content is often compared to what was shown in The Texas Chainsaw Massacre and Hostel, both of which also pushed the envelope in terms of intense on-screen violence. But just like those two, this film has also become praised for its intensity and willingness to go all out with the gore.

Frontier(s) A group of young thieves escapes the turmoil in Paris following a political election and seeks refuge at a remote inn, only to encounter a sinister neo-Nazi family. As tension escalates, the gang must confront the horrific reality of their situation and fight for survival. Release Date July 1, 2007 Director Xavier Gens Cast Karina Testa , Aurélien Wiik , Patrick Ligardes , David Saracino , Maud Forget , Samuel Le Bihan , Chems Dahmani , Amélie Daure , Estelle Lefébure , Rosine Favey , Adel Bencherif , Joël Lefrançois , Jean-Pierre Jorris , Stéphane Jacquot , Christine Culerier Runtime 108 minutes Expand

WATCH ON AMC+

5 'Henry: Portrait of a Serial Killer' (1986)

Directed by John McNaughton

Image via Greycat Films.

John McNaughton's Henry: Portrait of a Serial Killer is one of the most unsettling, brutal, and intense depictions of a mass murderer ever brought to the silver screen. With graphic kills and an unrelentingly bleak tone, it's a frightening tale that blends fact and fiction. It's about a drafter named Henry (Michael Rooker) who coasts from one part of the US to the next, killing people indiscriminately.

Along with provocative films of the time like The Cook, the Thief, His Wife & Her Lover, and Tie Me Up! Tie Me Down!, Henry: Portrait of a Serial Killer was a contributing film that pushed the MPAA to create the NC-17 rating. No matter how many different ways it could be cut, McNaughton's film would be slapped with an "X" regardless, encouraging him to release it uncut in all its glory. It was a wise decision, as the film has become revered for its intense imagery and chilling performances. Though incredibly hard to sit through, this edgy horror classic is a must-watch for horror buffs.

Henry: Portrait of a Serial Killer Drifter Henry teams up with fellow ex-con Otis for a series of brutal, random murders. As they descend deeper into violence, Otis' sister Becky becomes entangled in their dark world. The film offers a stark, unflinching portrayal of a serial killer's psyche and the disturbing impact on those around him. Where to Watch stream

rent

buy *Availability in US Release Date January 5, 1990 Director John McNaughton Cast Michael Rooker , Tracy Arnold , Tom Towles , Mary Demas Runtime 83 minutes

4 'Peeping Tom' (1960)

Directed by Michael Powell

Image via Anglo-Amalgamated Film Distributors

Slasher movies often teeter on the NC-17/X rating, but thankfully, most of the time, they manage to avoid it. However, that wasn't the case for one of the first films that started this subgenre, Peeping Tom, a 1960 horror thriller directed by Michael Powell. It follows the story of a disturbed photographer, Mark Lewis (Karlheinz Böhm), as he goes on a killing spree, murdering his victims while recording their dying expressions of terror.

Peeping Tom is a landmark of the horror genre. It's a revolutionary proto-slasher that broke new ground in depicting on-screen violence in the early days when audiences hadn't seen anything like it before. Unfortunately, it received a massive backlash from critics who detested the horrible acts shown and its suggestive sexual content. The negative feedback was so intense it was the contributing factor that ended Michael Powell's directing career. Despite its controversy, Peeping Tom has slowly garnered much better recognition over the years. Today, it's finally viewed as a groundbreaking classic, and it is thanks to modern audiences who recognize its brilliance.

Peeping Tom Mark Lewis, a disturbed cameraman, films the reactions of women as he murders them, a habit rooted in his father's cruel psychological experiments. Mark's obsession with capturing fear on film leads him into a relationship with his neighbor Helen, who discovers his horrifying secret. As the police close in, Mark chooses to end his life on camera, completing his macabre documentary. Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available Not available *Availability in US Release Date May 16, 1960 Director Michael Powell Cast Karlheinz Böhm , Anna Massey , Moira Shearer , Maxine Audley , Brenda Bruce , Miles Malleson , Esmond Knight , Martin Miller Runtime 101 Minutes

3 'The Devils' (1971)

Directed by Ken Russell

Image via Warner Bros.

The Devils tells the story of a sexually repressed nun, Sister Jeanne (Vanessa Redgrave), who accuses her crush, Priest Urbain Grandier (Oliver Reed), of witchcraft after she becomes jealous of his marriage to another woman. A brutal witch-hunt ensues as the investigation becomes a sinister scheme by the corrupt Cardinal Richelieu (Christopher Logue) to take over Grandier's control over the French city of Loudun.

Widely regarded as one of the most controversial movies in history, Ken Russell's 1971 historical horror drama The Devils is an intense, visually shocking masterpiece that never shies away from its edgy themes. Many brutal moments of torture and sexually explicit content resulted in the film being banned by several countries. Despite the many hardships it's seen over the years, The Devils continues to be an essential film of the horror genre, one that pushed the envelope and stunned audiences with how graphic it can truly get.

The Devils Release Date July 16, 1971 Director Ken Russell Cast Vanessa Redgrave , Oliver Reed , Dudley Sutton , Max Adrian , Gemma Jones , Murray Melvin , Michael Gothard , Georgina Hale , Brian Murphy , Christopher Logue , Graham Armitage , John Woodvine , Andrew Faulds , Kenneth Colley , Judith Paris , Catherine Willmer , Izabella Telezynska , Niké Arrighi , Pat Ashton , Peter Avella , Imogen Claire , Barbie Denham , Hugh Elton , Harry Fielder , Selina Gilbert , Cheryl Grunwald , Charles Price , Charles Rayford Runtime 114 Minutes Expand

The Devils is currently unavailable to stream in the US & Canada

2 'The Evil Dead' (1981)

Directed by Sam Raimi

Image via New Line Cinema

Director Sam Raimi made horror history with The Evil Dead, a 1981 splatter horror cult classic that has become cited as one of the most beloved and iconic films of the genre. It stars the one and only Bruce Campbell as Ash Williams, a young man whose peaceful cabin-in-the-woods get-away with some friends turns into a bloodbath as they encounter flesh-possessing demons after accidentally awakening them from the sinister "Book of the Dead."

To say The Evil Dead is graphic and disturbing is an understatement. It's an immensely violent gore-fest that broke censorship boundaries of the time, showing increasingly over-the-top gore, bloody harm, and provocative imagery that chilled audiences to the bone. Even its most controversial "tree attack" scene was so intense that Raimi has expressed regret for shooting it. But aside from this one moment, Raimi was unfazed by the MPAA and strove to create his film the way he wanted it, as dark and disturbing as possible and free without restraints. It's since become a staple of the horror genre.

The Evil Dead Five friends travel to a cabin in the woods, where they unknowingly release flesh-possessing demons. Release Date October 15, 1981 Director Sam Raimi Cast Bruce Campbell , Ellen Sandweiss , Richard DeManincor , Betsy Baker , Theresa Tilly , Philip A. Gillis Runtime 85

RENT ON AMAZON

1 'Dawn of the Dead' (1978)

Directed by George A. Romero