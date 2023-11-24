War is hell, so it’s no surprise that a war zone makes an excellent backdrop for a horror film. While a wartime setting cranks up the tension and provides endless opportunities for high-octane set pieces and jump scares, it also provides fertile ground for brutal and nuanced exploration of war’s consequences on communities, on history and on the shared human psyche.

Few genre combinations are as complementary to each other as war and horror. Both genres emphasize metaphor, examine trauma and pick at the human soul, all the while questioning how far that soul can be pushed before it is broken forever. These are among the best horror movies that are set during war.

10 'Jacob's Ladder' (1990)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 72%

Struggling to adjust to life after the Vietnam War, Jacob (Tim Robbins) becomes less and less connected to his own reality as he is plagued by ever-increasing nightmares, hallucinations and paranoid thoughts. His grip on real life loosens to the point that he becomes convinced there is an overarching conspiracy afoot, and that he is in the crosshair.

Jacob's Ladder is somewhat of an outlier among the filmography of director Adrian Lyne. Known for his erotic thrillers like Fatal Attraction and Indecent Proposal, Jacob's Ladder stands alone and functions as a surreal and upsetting exploration of the experience of war and its lingering effects.

9 'Shadow in the Cloud' (2020)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 77%

Horror has always been dominated by female protagonists, cast alongside villains due to their vulnerability and fragility. While war films often put men into the position of the vulnerable and fragile protagonist, Shadow in the Cloud isn't so concerned with the traditions of horror films (or war films). World War II is in full swing in the pacific, and RAF Pilot Officer Maude Garrett (Chloë Grace Moretz) has been tasked with transporting a secret package from New Zealand to Samoa. While the allies are up against it fighting their enemies, Maude begins a battle of her own.

Unwelcoming of a woman on their B-17 Bomber, her crew of comrades treat her with suspicion. Unable to earn their trust, Maude is forced to leave her secret package in the cabin of the Bomber, while she is relegated to the claustrophobic and isolated ball turret beneath the plane for the rest of the journey. After takeoff, Maude notices that something is sabotaging the plane during their flight; a fact her comrades don’t believe until it’s too late. Although Roseanne Liang's film dances between genres, it is steadfast in its style, confidence and utter wildness, and touches on a side of wartime life that audiences seldom see.

8 'Predator' (1987)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 80%

Part action, part science fiction and part thrilling horror film, Predator is the total package. John McTiernan's film uses the real world American military interference in South America as a shortcut to establish the rules of the game, before entirely turning them on their head. Taking place in the heart of the South American jungle, Predator follows Major Alan 'Dutch' Schaefer (Arnold Schwarzenegger) and his team of special forces soldiers as they undertake a covert and dangerous rescue mission. But while the team perform reconnaissance and survey their dangerous targets, they themselves are being surveilled by something even more deadly than their enemies.

While not a war film per se, the lingering shadow of Vietnam and the depiction of intervention in South American affairs are essential to the thrill and tension of Predator. These factors cast the American insurgents leading the story as the ultimate predators; apex predators among their own species and within their global political context. Apex predators who still become prey.

7 'Dog Soldiers' (2002)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 81%

A British Army squad makes their way through the Scottish Highlands as part of a military training exercise against a Special Air Service (SAS) unit. However, when they find the SAS unit dead and butchered, they realize they may not be the most dangerous thing in the Highlands. Directed by Neil Marshall, known for his horror classic The Descent, Dog Soldiers smashes werewolves into a military setting with great results.

They aren't as slick as vampires or as versatile as zombies, and maybe that's why the werewolf hasn't found as much success as a horror staple as some of its monstrous counterparts. While effective and stirring werewolf films are few and far between, Dog Soldiers certainly ranks among the best. Utilizing the supernatural beast as a means of exploring the otherness of a foreign enemy, Neil Marshall's film is a rare gem of the underpopulated werewolf genre and a cult classic for good reason.

6 'Overlord' (2018)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 82%

D-Day is just around the corner during World War II, when a unit of paratroopers is sent to undertake a crucial and convert mission in Nazi-occupied France. Their objective is simple; destroy a German radio tower situated at the heart of a small French village, and interrupt enemy communications as a result. As the unit get closer to achieving the mission, and as they get closer to the highly protected radio tower, they discover that the enemy is nothing compared to the monsters the Nazis are creating.

Blending war, horror and science-fiction, Overlord pulls no punches and delivers some of the most visceral and sickening body horror ever put on film. Effortlessly mixing visual and special effects, Overlord horrifies with much more than just its visuals. Exploring disturbing themes of bodily autonomy and the darkness brought about by war, Julius Avery's film is among the best horror films and best war films of recent years.

5 'A Field in England' (2013)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 86%

Few filmmakers have had streaks like Ben Wheatley. Not only does he have several excellent films to his name, but many of them were released between 2011 and 2016, when the filmmaker managed to release one feature film each year. One of those films is A Field in England. Set during the English Civil War in the 17th century, the black and white film follows a group of deserters (from both sides of the war) as they venture through the English countryside.

The group becomes tense and paranoid the further they get into their journey. This is made all the worse when they consume some mushrooms which happen to be hallucinogenic. The caravan of deserters rapidly descend into a wild state of madness and violence as the film transforms from historical horror to surreal nightmare.

4 'The Nightingale' (2018)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 86%

While The Nightingale is a historical drama first and foremost, its tension and grim portrayal of life in the Van Diemen's Land penal colony (now Tasmania) will chill the blood and turn the stomach more than any horror film ever could. Set in 1825 during The Black War, The Nightingale follows Irish convict Clare (Aisling Franciosi) who forms an unlikely partnership with Billy (Baykali Ganambarr), an Aboriginal tracker.

United by a thirst for revenge, the pair embark on a grueling journey through the bush to hunt down the Lieutenant who terrorized them both. Jennifer Kent's film is a raw and nasty look at life for the prisoners of British penal colonies in Australia, as well as the horrors suffered by the Indigenous peoples whose land was invaded.

3 'The Devil's Backbone' (2001)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 93%

In 1939 the final year of the Spanish Civil War is underway. Much of the country is war-torn, and the remote orphanage that functions as the setting for The Devil's Backbone is no exception. On top of rumors claiming the orphanage is haunted, an inactive bomb lies in the orphanage's courtyard, serving as an ever present reminder of the threat of war. When young Carlos meets the ghost of a young boy wandering the halls of the building, he begins investigating the secrets of the orphanage and of the boy's death.

Predating Pan's Labyrinth by several years, The Devil's Backbone was the first time director Guillermo del Toro dipped his toe into the Spanish Civil War and its impacts. Despite having two films set during the same time period, del Toro avoids repeating himself or losing his edge.

2 'Pan's Labyrinth' (2006)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 95%

In the summer of 1944 the Spanish Civil War was a raw and recent memory for Spain. While the war had been officially over for five years, guerrilla warfare still continued. Rebel group The Maquis participated in irregular warfare against the Francoist dictatorship that was now in control. This battle between the rebel guerrillas and the Francoist systems of power, defined by authoritarianism, nationalism and staunch adherence to Catholicism, is embodied delicately and tragically in Pan's Labyrinth.

The film follows young Ofelia (Ivana Baquero), who moves with her sick and pregnant mother to live with her new step-father, Captain Vidal (Sergi López). Desperate for a sense of freedom and hopefulness, Ofelia slips into a dark fantasy world as a means of escapism while her new stepfather hunts The Maquis. Functioning as a beautiful but terrifying expression of youthful imagination in the face of oppression and darkness, Pan's Labyrinth finds its horror in the dark reaches of fantasy, and the visceral terror of reality.

1 'Under the Shadow' (2016)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 99%

In the 1980s, the Iran-Iraq War turned Tehran into a battleground. With her husband serving in the war, Shideh (Narges Rashidi) is left to care for her young daughter alone. With the surrounding buildings being regularly bombed, the threat of harm is never far away. That threat gets closer than ever when a missile hits her building. By some miracle, it doesn't detonate, but it does bring with it an evil presence.

Intertwining Persian folklore, historical conflict and horror storytelling, Under the Shadow breaks new ground with its complex and original combinations of genre and story. Utilizing supernatural horrors as a stand-in for real world terror, Babak Anvari's film is one that won't be easily forgotten.

