There are few things purer in this world than a fresh blanket of snow. Cozy fires glow in living rooms as hot chocolate warms up in the kitchen. There is a reason the term "winter wonderland" was coined, and it's because of the magic associated with crisp, white snowfall. But the winter weather can bring more than childlike wonder.

What happens when the snowfall is so heavy that you wind up trapped in one spot for days? What happens when the snow brings monsters and madness instead of family fun? The most effective horror is often the kind that forces the viewer to acknowledge that as beautiful and delicate as snowflakes are, something sinister can lie beneath. Here is a list of some of the best and some of the most underrated horror movies that happen in the dead of winter.

'30 Days Of Night' (2007)

Vampires: stalkers of the night, preying on people when they are most vulnerable. But, as with any monster, the vampire has weaknesses. No matter how dark the night gets, you can always count on the sunrise to banish the vampire back into the shadows.

Based on the comic book of the same name, 30 Days of Night asks: what if the sun didn't shine for a month? A coven of vampires descends on rural Barrow, Alaska, just as "polar night" sets in: a period during which the sun will not shine, providing a unique twist on an old genre.

'The Brood' (1979)

Frank and Nola Carveth are in a custody battle over their daughter, Candice. Nola, a woman with a tragic past, seeks help at a "psychoplasmics" clinic, a specialized treatment that releases repressed psychological trauma through physiological changes to the patient.

Director David Cronenberg crafts some truly stomach-churning scenes with the premise of "psychoplasmics." The snow doesn't drive the plot forward as directly as it does with other films. But the rotten leaves and dead earth peeking up from piles of dirty snow is a reminder that, when left unresolved, emotional pain can and will rot.

'Ravenous' (1999)

Inspired by multiple true tales of cannibalism from the American frontier, Ravenous is not for the faint of heart. It's a unique blend of black humor and gruesome horror. Together, these tell the story of people doing whatever it takes to survive, consuming whatever and whoever stands in their way.

As with the two real-life stories Ravenous is loosely based on, the snow and Mother Nature's unpredictability are part of why men and women are driven to cannibalism. Isolation and the prospect of certain death can lead humans to do things they never thought themselves capable of.

'We Are Still Here' (2015)

A grieving couple, Anne and Paul, buys a house in rural New England after the tragic passing of their son, Bobby. However, not long after their arrival, it becomes clear that they are not alone in the house. Is it Bobby's spirit? A hallucination of Anne's worsening depression? Or something more sinister?

Snowfall and winter weather can be beautiful and healing, but they can also come off as stark and bleak. Utilizing voyeuristic camerawork both inside the home and from the snowdrifts outside, we feel that something is always lurking. The ever-gray winter sky evokes the emotions associated with losing a loved one: loneliness, confusion, and seemingly endless pain.

'The Last Broadcast' (1998)

The hosts of a cable access talk show disappear into the Pine Barrens in search of the Jersey Devil as a last-ditch effort to save their television show. But when only one member of their crew walks out of the snowy forest, questions are raised. Is he a murderer? Or is there something more to this story? The ice and snow lend a sense of urgency to the search for the lost crew member.

An early adopter of the mockumentary format, The Last Broadcast is a fascinating film covering topics like ethical journalism and portraying objective truth in the media. There are multiple sides to every story, not just two, and this film's themes have grown in relevancy since its release.

'The Thing' (1982)

"The Ultimate in Alien Terror," John Carpenter's, The Thing follows a team of researchers deep in the snowy wastes of Antarctica battling an extraterrestrial and their paranoid minds.

The men, already pushed to the brink by extreme weather, succumb to their baser instincts as the alien stalks the camp. Initially ill-received by the press and audiences, The Thing has benefited from retrospective viewing. It is now considered by many to be a landmark in horror cinema for its practical effects and excellent use of the arctic setting. It is isolation horror in its finest form.

'The Wolf of Snow Hollow' (2020)

A monster is prowling the streets of Snow Hollow. The local sheriff, grappling with his demons, fights against the growing paranoia that seizes the town in the aftermath of several brutal slayings.

Surprisingly thoughtful and darkly comic, The Wolf of Snow Hollow shows us that we often fear our limitations, forcing viewers to grapple with the defenses we create to keep ourselves safe. The winter setting provides the titular "wolf" with plenty of room to maul and maim its prey, as the sheriff's department and the town are left out in the cold.

'The Shining' (1980)

The Shining, based on the Stephen King novel of the same name, is infamous. Despite being disliked by King, a lukewarm reception upon release, and director Stanley Kubrick's horrendous treatment of lead actress Shelley Duvall, it has become one of the most influential films in history.

This is due in no small part to the Overlook Hotel, the primary setting for The Shining. One of the few themes carried over from King's book is isolation's devastating effects on the human psyche. Causal viewers and cinephiles will forever remember the icy fate of the Overlook's caretaker, Jack Torrance.

'Horror Express' (1972)

Sir Alexander Saxton boards a train from Russia to Europe with a mysterious crate that he won't allow anyone to view. Before long, curiosity gets the better of several passengers, and the container is cracked open, revealing a frozen ape-like specimen. But is it dead or just dormant?

Horror Express is pure, cheesy, old-school horror. Starring genre icons Christopher Lee and Peter Cushing, the film plays out like a whodunit as the train zips across the Siberian tundra. The creature's final reveal is appropriately bonkers for a movie that feels like a drive-in 1950s horror/sci-fi mashup.

'Black Mountain Side' (2014)

A group of archeologists in Northern Canada discovers an impossibly old structure full of baffling artifacts. Eventually, trapped at camp by a snowstorm, the men can hardly celebrate before their minds sink into madness.

Equal parts John Carpenter and H.P. Lovecraft, Black Mountain Side is a tight, no-frills sci-fi horror flick. Impressively shot and lacking any actual soundtrack, there is an unnerving realness to the events. The film ends with a surprising willingness to embrace the nihilism associated with global warming, climate change, and cosmic horror.

