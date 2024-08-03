It’s the second half of summer and many people are getting tired of the heat and humidity that they looked forward to a few months ago. For horror movie fans, it’s no question that many have already begun to daydream about the coming crisp, chilly autumn days with dead leaves rustling in the breeze. In certain areas, some people may have already started planning their Halloween display, not unlike how some stores place Christmas decor out before Thanksgiving. August is the last “full month of summer,” and those who can’t wait for fall are in luck because Shudder has added some great horror movies to keep you occupied until sweater weather arrives. This list will help you find your next favorite horror movie to tide you over until the real spooky season arrives.

'Divinity' (2023)

Available on: August 2 Director: Eddie Alcazar Runtime: 88 minutes Sub-Genres: Sci-fi, Thriller Cast: Stephen Dorff, Moises Arias, Bella Thorne, Scott Bakula

Divinity is writer and director Eddie Alcazar’s third feature film, co-produced by Steven Soderbergh (Ocean's Eleven). Like Alcazar’s previous movies and short films, Divinity is filmed in black and white and has heavy 80s vibes regarding style, themes, and music. Set on an otherworldly human planet, the movie follows an eccentric scientist and mogul, Sterling Pierce (Scott Bakula) who dedicated his life and fortune to discovering immortality. After many years, he finally manages to create a serum, called Divinity. His son, Jaxxon (Stephen Dorff) eventually takes over the company and turns what was once a benevolent concept into a weaponized nightmare. Meanwhile, two brothers who share the same name, Stars (Moises Arias and Jason Genao), abduct Pierce with the assistance of the mysterious and seductive Ziva (Bella Thorne).

'The Last Drive-In with Joe Bob Briggs' (2018-)

Available on: August 2, 16, 30 Director: Austin Jennings Runtime: N/A Sub-Genres: Variety, Comedy Cast: John Bloom, Diana Prince, John Brennan

Fans of The Last Drive-In with Joe Bob Briggs are in for a treat this month. Thanks to the new bi-weekly scheduling for the show, which features one movie per episode instead of a double feature, there will be three episodes in August. Episodes will air live on August 2, 16, and 30 and each episode will be available to stream on Shudder two days later, respectively. In even more exciting news, the episode on August 30 will be a 6-film “Nightmareathon,” going “from dusk ‘til dawn.” The movies are kept a secret until each episode airs, but Joe Bob Briggs’ official Twitter account usually drops some not-so-subtle hints for fans in the days prior.

'Dancing Village: The Curse Begins' (2024)

Available on: August 16 Director: Kimo Stamboel Runtime: 122 minutes Sub-Genres: Foreign, Supernatural Cast: Aulia Sarah, Maudy Effrosina, Jourdy Pranata

This Indonesian film follows Mila (Maudy Effrosina) a young woman who finds herself in possession of a mystical bracelet and is tasked to return it to a remote village on Java Island. Accompanied by her cousin, Yuda (Jourdy Pranata), and his friends, they travel to the village only to find that the village elder has passed away. While they wait for the elder’s replacement to return, strange supernatural occurrences begin to plague Mila and the village. She is visited by the Badarawuhi, a mythical being who can bring the village either prosperity or suffering at her whim. After attempting to return the bracelet without the help of the village elder, Mila angers the goddess and in turn, is selected to join a sacred ritual to select the new “Dawuh,” a cursed soul who is forced to dance for the rest of her life.

'Hell Hole' (2024)

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Available on: August 23 Directors: John Adams and Toby Poser Runtime: 92 minutes Sub-Genres: Parasite, Comedy Cast: Olivera Perunicic, John Adams, Peter Arsic, Toby Poser, Maximum Portman

Hell Hole comes from the same horror movie-making family who created the 2021 film, Hellbender, which was shot during the pandemic. In this film, an American-led fracking crew inadvertently uncovers a live French man buried at a digging site. After some questioning, it becomes apparent that he has somehow been preserved underground since the Napolean era. It’s not long before the crew discovers he has been kept alive as a host for a parasitic organism that lives inside his body. As the creature has now been unearthed, it begins to search for new hosts to infect and the bodies start to pile up in horrifying and gruesome ways. Similar to the 1982 cult classic, The Thing, the small crew must find a way to prevent whatever they have unearthed from wreaking havoc on the rest of the world.

'Horror’s Greatest' (2024-)

Image by Zanda Rice, Shudder

Available on: August 27 Director: N/A Runtime: 45-60 minutes Sub-Genres: Reality TV Cast: N/A

This new Shudder series, Horror’s Greatest, has been kept largely under wraps but will premiere its first episode on August 27. The show is said to celebrate the best that the horror genre has to offer, between fresh looks at classics and highlighting hidden gems that deserve recognition. The series will interview actors, directors, special effects designers, composers, and everybody involved in creating terrifying horror movies. If you’re as equally interested in what goes on behind the scenes of your favorite scary movies, this show will take you on a deep dive into everything you love about the genre.

'Faces of Death' (1978)

Available on: August 1 Director: John Alan Schwartz Runtime: 105 minutes Sub-Genres: Documentary, Splatter Gore Cast: Michael Carr

This gruesome film is shown in documentary style, mixing in real footage of actual deaths with fake footage of equally (if not more) disturbing events and practices from around the world. Faces of Death stars Michael Carr as a pathologist and surgeon, Francis B. Gröss. Due to his line of work, Gröss claims to have become desensitized and fascinated by the idea of death and the many forms it can take. He then introduces the viewers to his collection of footage that he has amassed over the years, depicting a variety of horrible ways that people have died. Again, while most of the iconic and grotesque scenes from the film are fabricated with the help of special effects, some footage shown in the film is indeed real footage, so caution is strongly advised if you choose to watch this cult classic.

'A Nightmare on Elm Street' (1984)

Image via New Line Cinema

Available on: August 1 Director: Wes Craven Runtime: 91 minutes Sub-Genres: Slasher, Supernatural Cast: Robert Englund, Heather Langenkamp, Johnny Depp, John Saxon

This classic has been a staple for horror fans for decades, creating a popular franchise full of sequels, a spinoff film, Freddy vs. Jason, and a reboot in 2010. If, by chance, you are unfamiliar with the plot, A Nightmare on Elm Street centers on a group of teenage friends who find themselves being hunted down by an undead child predator, known as Freddy Krueger (Robert Englund), who was burned alive by their parents years ago. He seeks vengeance against them by haunting them in their dreams, a world where he can create and manipulate reality in ways that cross over to the real world. The penultimate season of Stranger Things is heavily based on the film, as the villain, Vecna, can attack characters in the show in his alternate reality, causing them to die horrifically in real life. Robert Englund made a guest star appearance in the series, solidifying the homage to the Nightmare on Elm Street influences.

Stay tuned to see what Shudder has to offer its ravenous fans next month!